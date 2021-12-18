Ayersville boys basketball kicked off its Green Meadows Conference season with a bang on Friday night, defeating Paulding 65-40 on their home court.

Paulding’s (1-5, 0-1 GMC) first game in the GMC ends in a loss and the Panthers have now lost five-straight. Christian Bauer led Paulding with 13 points in the game.

The Pilots (2-2, 1-0 GMC) were led by Tyson Schlachter’s 23 points and nine rebounds.

PAULDING (40) — Bauer 13; Manz 12; Foltz 5; Agler 5; Gorrell 3; Reeb 2; Adams 0; Adams 0; Martinez 0; Zartman 0. Totals: 18-3-1-40.

AYERSVILLE (65) — Schlachter 23; Trevino 21; Clark 6; Eiden 5; Michel 4; McGuire 2; Miler 2; Wolfrum 2; Amoroso 0; Brown 0. Totals: 30-2-3-65.

Three-point goals: Paulding — Foltz, Agler, Gorrell. Ayersville — Trevino, Eiden. Rebounds: Paulding 12 (Foltz 7), Ayersville 29 (Schlachter 9). Assists: Paulding 4 (Manz 2), Ayersville 16 (Trevino 5). Steals: Paulding 11 (Bauer 3), Ayersville 11 (Trevino 4). Turnovers: Paulding 14, Ayersville 15.

Paulding 9 11 9 11 — 40

Ayersville 21 16 10 18 — 65

Wayne Trace 46,

Hicksville 32

HAVILAND — Wayne Trace overcame Hicksville 46-32 on their home court Friday night to earn their first Green Meadows Conference victory of the season.

The Raiders (6-0, 1-0 GMC) were led by Trevor Sinn’s 15 points and Brooks Laukhuf’s 10.

Hicksville (4-1, 0-1 GMC) were led by Jackson Bergman’s 14 points and seven rebounds.

HICKSVILLE (32) — Bergman 14; Gordon 6; Baird 4; Myers 3; Klima 3; Balser 2; Mendoza 0; Sheets 0; Heisler 0; Slattery 0; Rosalez 0. Totals: 8-4-4-32.

WAYNE TRACE (46) — T. Sinn 15; Laukhuf 10; C. Sinn 9; Stoller 8; Graham 2; Davis 2; Myers 0; Winans 0; Gerber 0; Forrer. Totals: 11-7-3-46.

Three-point goals: Hicksville — Bergman 2, Klima, Myers. Wayne Trace — T. Sinn 3, C. Sinn 3, Stoller. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 21 (C. Sinn, Stoller 5), Hicksville 25 (Bergman 7). Turnovers: Hicksville 18, Wayne Trace 11.

Wayne Trace 14 10 12 10 — 46

Hicksville 13 8 15 5 — 41

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 30-26.

Antwerp 61, Edgerton 18

EDGERTON — Antwerp kept their perfect record intact on Friday night, defeating Edgerton 61-18 on the road.

The Archers (6-0, 1-0 GMC) were led by Jagger Landers who had 17. Nathan Swank led the way for the Bulldogs (1-5, 0-1 GMC) with five.

ANTWERP (61) — Landers 17; Brewer 14; Altimus 10; McMichael 7; Krouse 5; Moore 4; Recker 3; Steel 1; Phares 0. Totals: 18-6-7-61.

EDGERTON (18) — Swank 5; Everetts 4; Kollar 4; Weaver 2; Meyer 2; Herman 1; Blue 0; Piccolo 0; Timbrook 0; Krontz 0. Totals: 4-1-7-18.

Three-point goals: Edgerton — Swank. Antwerp — Moore, Recker, McMichael, Landers, Krouse, Brewer. Rebounds: Antwerp 23, Edgerton 13. Turnovers: Edgerton 14, Antwerp 4.

Reserves: Antwerp, 38-30.

Northview 70,

Napoleon 50

SYLVANIA — Joshua Mack poured in 22 points for Napoleon on Friday night in a losing effort against Sylvania Northview as the Wildcats fell on the road 70-50.

Caden Kruse also added 12 for Napoleon (4-2, 2-1 NLL) in the loss.

Northview’s Sean Craig’s game-high 23 led the way for them.

NAPOLEON (50) — Mack 22; Kruse 12; Ta. Rubinstein 6; Woods 5; Williams 2; Grant 2; Tr. Rubinstein 1; Buehrer 0; Wolf 0; Ressler 0. Totals: 17-3-4-50.

NORTHVIEW (70) — Craig 23; Hunt 15; Biggs 14; Barnsley 10; Kopan 6; Tackett 1; Echemeyer 1; Dupree 0; Clausius 0. Totals: 19-7-11-70.

Three-point goals: Napoleon — Kruse 2, Woods. Northview — Hunt 3, Biggs 2, Barnsley 2.

Napoleon 9 18 9 14 — 50

Northview 10 19 20 21 — 70

