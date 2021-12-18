Ayersville boys basketball kicked off its Green Meadows Conference season with a bang on Friday night, defeating Paulding 65-40 on their home court.
Paulding’s (1-5, 0-1 GMC) first game in the GMC ends in a loss and the Panthers have now lost five-straight. Christian Bauer led Paulding with 13 points in the game.
The Pilots (2-2, 1-0 GMC) were led by Tyson Schlachter’s 23 points and nine rebounds.
PAULDING (40) — Bauer 13; Manz 12; Foltz 5; Agler 5; Gorrell 3; Reeb 2; Adams 0; Adams 0; Martinez 0; Zartman 0. Totals: 18-3-1-40.
AYERSVILLE (65) — Schlachter 23; Trevino 21; Clark 6; Eiden 5; Michel 4; McGuire 2; Miler 2; Wolfrum 2; Amoroso 0; Brown 0. Totals: 30-2-3-65.
Three-point goals: Paulding — Foltz, Agler, Gorrell. Ayersville — Trevino, Eiden. Rebounds: Paulding 12 (Foltz 7), Ayersville 29 (Schlachter 9). Assists: Paulding 4 (Manz 2), Ayersville 16 (Trevino 5). Steals: Paulding 11 (Bauer 3), Ayersville 11 (Trevino 4). Turnovers: Paulding 14, Ayersville 15.
Paulding 9 11 9 11 — 40
Ayersville 21 16 10 18 — 65
Wayne Trace 46,
Hicksville 32
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace overcame Hicksville 46-32 on their home court Friday night to earn their first Green Meadows Conference victory of the season.
The Raiders (6-0, 1-0 GMC) were led by Trevor Sinn’s 15 points and Brooks Laukhuf’s 10.
Hicksville (4-1, 0-1 GMC) were led by Jackson Bergman’s 14 points and seven rebounds.
HICKSVILLE (32) — Bergman 14; Gordon 6; Baird 4; Myers 3; Klima 3; Balser 2; Mendoza 0; Sheets 0; Heisler 0; Slattery 0; Rosalez 0. Totals: 8-4-4-32.
WAYNE TRACE (46) — T. Sinn 15; Laukhuf 10; C. Sinn 9; Stoller 8; Graham 2; Davis 2; Myers 0; Winans 0; Gerber 0; Forrer. Totals: 11-7-3-46.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Bergman 2, Klima, Myers. Wayne Trace — T. Sinn 3, C. Sinn 3, Stoller. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 21 (C. Sinn, Stoller 5), Hicksville 25 (Bergman 7). Turnovers: Hicksville 18, Wayne Trace 11.
Wayne Trace 14 10 12 10 — 46
Hicksville 13 8 15 5 — 41
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 30-26.
Antwerp 61, Edgerton 18
EDGERTON — Antwerp kept their perfect record intact on Friday night, defeating Edgerton 61-18 on the road.
The Archers (6-0, 1-0 GMC) were led by Jagger Landers who had 17. Nathan Swank led the way for the Bulldogs (1-5, 0-1 GMC) with five.
ANTWERP (61) — Landers 17; Brewer 14; Altimus 10; McMichael 7; Krouse 5; Moore 4; Recker 3; Steel 1; Phares 0. Totals: 18-6-7-61.
EDGERTON (18) — Swank 5; Everetts 4; Kollar 4; Weaver 2; Meyer 2; Herman 1; Blue 0; Piccolo 0; Timbrook 0; Krontz 0. Totals: 4-1-7-18.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Swank. Antwerp — Moore, Recker, McMichael, Landers, Krouse, Brewer. Rebounds: Antwerp 23, Edgerton 13. Turnovers: Edgerton 14, Antwerp 4.
Reserves: Antwerp, 38-30.
Northview 70,
Napoleon 50
SYLVANIA — Joshua Mack poured in 22 points for Napoleon on Friday night in a losing effort against Sylvania Northview as the Wildcats fell on the road 70-50.
Caden Kruse also added 12 for Napoleon (4-2, 2-1 NLL) in the loss.
Northview’s Sean Craig’s game-high 23 led the way for them.
NAPOLEON (50) — Mack 22; Kruse 12; Ta. Rubinstein 6; Woods 5; Williams 2; Grant 2; Tr. Rubinstein 1; Buehrer 0; Wolf 0; Ressler 0. Totals: 17-3-4-50.
NORTHVIEW (70) — Craig 23; Hunt 15; Biggs 14; Barnsley 10; Kopan 6; Tackett 1; Echemeyer 1; Dupree 0; Clausius 0. Totals: 19-7-11-70.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Kruse 2, Woods. Northview — Hunt 3, Biggs 2, Barnsley 2.
Napoleon 9 18 9 14 — 50
Northview 10 19 20 21 — 70
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.