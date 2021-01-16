While the look and feel was different, the intensity was the same in the annual rivalry as Ayersville was able to pull away from Tinora in the second period and ride that momentum to a 40-17 win in a GMC boys basketball contest on Friday.
The win was a bounce-back effort from the Pilots after a 60-48 loss to Holgate last Saturday.
“We went to Holgate and just didn’t play from the get-go,” said Ayersville co-coach Dave Retcher. “We worked hard in practice all week and came out tonight and picked up our defense. We feel like our defense leads to our offense. When we don’t play our defense and get up and guard, our offense just trails. Our defense feeds our offense.”
The game was tied at five late in the opening period when Jakob Trevino was able to run the clock down and hit a triple in the last two seconds of the period.
Trevino did the same thing at the end of the third period for another trey, and in the middle closed the half with a jumper before the horn. He had 12 points at the half and finished with 20 in the game.
“He’s our leader,” Retcher said of Trevino. “He’s a leader no matter what sport he plays. We might have to pull the reigns in on him sometimes, but there in nothing wrong with that.”
Weston McGuire opened the second period with a corner trey and Kallen Brown added a bucket on a putback. The Rams took a timeout down 13-5.
“We didn’t execute on the offense end and gave up too many offensive rebounds,” Tinora coach Paul Wayne said of the game. “At the defensive end, with didn’t finish possessions with a rebound. Credit goes to Ayersville. They were well prepared. They followed their game-plan.”
Trevino added five points when play resumed to extend the lead.
“It’s hard for my guys, they are used to going, going, going,” Retcher said of the Pilots being patient on offense. “Our idea was to make them (Tinora) guard. We have plenty of bench strength, they had a little bit less. We thought we could wear them down.”
The Rams struggled both shooting the basketball (5-27) and on the glass, where they were outrebounded 27-12.
Ayersville (6-4, 2-1) heads to Paulding tonight while Tinora (2-6, 1-1) hosts Stryker.
AYERSVILLE (40) – Trevino 20; Brown 9; Amoroso 3; McGuire 3; Schlatter 3; Sherman 2; R. Clark 1; I. Eiden 0; Cook 0; B. Eiden 0; E. Clark 0; Miler 0; Youngker 0. Totals 16-39 4-8 40.
TINORA (17) – Mar. Grube 9; Max Grube 2; Bailey 2; Bohn 2; Rinkel 2; Schafer 0; Miles 0; Wolfrum 0; Harris 0; Eckert 0; Wiemken 0. Totals 5-27 7-11 17.
Three-point goals: Ayersville (4-6) – Trevino 2, Amoroso, McGuire. Tinora (0-7). Rebounds: Ayersville 27 (Brown 6), Tinora 12 (Max Grube, Schafer 3). Turnovers: Ayersville 7, Tinora 10.
Ayersville 8 13 11 8 — 40
Tinora 5 6 2 4 — 17
Reserves: Tinora, 33-29.
