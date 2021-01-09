AYERSVILLE – Host Ayersville was able to pull away in the final period and score a 56-40 win over Hicksville in a GMC matchup inside “Himmeger’s Hangar” on Friday night.
Ayersville shot 46 percent (20-of-43) in the game and committed just nine turnovers. Jakob Trevino paced the Pilots (5-3, 1-0) with 18 points and eight boards. Kallen Brown tossed in 15 points.
Landon Turnbull was the top scorer for the Aces (3-5, 0-2), going for 16 points. Jackson Bergman added 12 points and nine rebounds.
HICKSVILLE (40) – Turnbull 16; Bergman 12; Baird 6; Balser 4; Myers 2; Slattery 0; Kilma 0; Thornburg 0. Totals 13-12-40.
AYERSVILLE (56) – Trevino 18; Brown 15; Amoroso 8; I. Eiden 5; Schlatter 4; R. Clark 2; McGuire 2; E. Clark 2; B. Eiden 2; Youngker 0; Cook 0. Totals 20-12-56.
Three-point goals: Hicksville (2-9) – Turnbull, Bergman. Ayersville (4-12) – Trevino 2, Amoroso, I. Eiden. Rebounds: Hicksville 19 (Bergman 9), Ayersville 35 (Trevino 8). Turnovers: Hicksville 5, Ayersville 9.
Hicksville 9 8 14 9 — 40
Ayersville 16 11 12 17 — 56
Tinora 46, Wayne Trace 43
HAVILAND — Tinora’s Max Grube hit a 3-pointer in the left corner just before the horn to cap off a 16-0 Ram run that finished a 46-43 win over Wayne Trace.
Grube finished with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Rams (2-3, 1-0 GMC). Nolan Schafer led all scorers with 16 points and five assists while Marcus Grube added 12 points on four 3-pointers.
Kyle Stoller tallied 14 points and six rebounds in the loss for Wayne Trace (7-3, 1-1 GMC), which saw a five-game win streak snapped. Cameron Sinn chipped in 11 points.
TINORA (46) — Mar. Grube 12; Max Grube 10; Schafer 16; Eckert 8; Bohn 0; Bailey 0; Wolfrum 0; Harris 0. Totals 18-39 2-4 46.
WAYNE TRACE (43) — T. Sinn 6; C. Sinn 11; Speice 0; Laukhuf 7; McClure 0; Graham 5; Stoller 14. Totals 18-33 3-12 43.
Three-point goals: Tinora 8-22 (Mar. Grube 4, Eckert 2, Max Grube, Schafer), Wayne Trace 4-13 (T. Sinn 2, C. Sinn, Laukhuf). Rebounds: Tinora 22 (Schafer 5), Wayne Trace 19 (Stoller 6). Turnovers: Tinora 6, Wayne Trace 4.
Tinora 9 12 6 19 — 46
Wayne Trace 12 10 13 8 — 43
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 30-22.
Edgerton 41, Holgate 32
EDGERTON — Edgerton held off Holgate in the second half to pick up a 41-32 GMC victory over the Tigers.
Troy Wolfe led the charge for the Bulldogs (2-2, 1-1 GMC) with 15 points while Noah Landel hit 6-of-8 free throws in an 11-point night.
Abe Kelly knocked down four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 17 points for Holgate (2-7, 0-1 GMC).
HOLGATE (32) - Sonnenberg 7; Thacker 6; McCord 0; Hartman 2; Boecker 0; Kelly 17; Kupfersmith 0; Bower 0; Burgel 0; Medina 0. Totals 9-9-32.
EDGERTON (41) — Meyer 0; Everetts 5; Wilson 2; Hicks 0; Ripke 5; Landel 11; Wolfe 12; C. Blue 2; Timbrook 4. Totals 12-13-41.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Kelly 4, Thacker. Edgerton — Everetts, Ripke, Landel, Wolfe. Turnovers: Holgate 11, Edgerton 7.
Holgate 4 7 6 15 — 32
Edgerton 9 2 9 21 — 41
Paulding 52, Bluffton 47
PAULDING – Paulding outscored Bluffton 16-11 in the final period to score a 52-47 win over the Pirates in NWC action.
Blake McGarvey led the Panthers (6-4, 2-1) with 24 points, 17 coming in the second half. Payton Beckman added 10 points.
Kyler Kinn led Bluffton (3-6, 1-2) with 15 points. Trey Boblitt chipped in 13 points.
BLUFFTON (47) – Donley 6; Shutler 0; Kinn 15; Boblitt 13; Schaadt 3; Soper 4; Essinger 6. Totals 15-12-47.
PAULDING (52) – Adams 0; McGarvey 24; Bauer 9; Manz 1; Kauser 3; Pease 5; Gorrelll 0; Beckman 10. Totals 15-14-52.
Three-point goals: Bluffton – Shutler 2, Donley 2, Kinn. Paulding – McGarvey 4, Beckman 2, Kauser, Pease.
Bluffton 10 17 9 11 — 47
Paulding 13 11 12 16 — 52
Ottawa-Glandorf 86,
Lima Bath 53
OTTAWA – Owen Nichols led 12 players in the scoring column with 23 points for Ottawa-Glandorf as the Titans downed Lima Bath 86-53 in a WBL contest.
Nichols tallied 16 points in the first half. Brennan Blevins tacked on 12 points and Landon Jordan added 11 points for the No. 3 Titans (9-1, 3-0).
Jonah Wauben paced the Wildcats (4-4, 1-1) with 24 points. Andrew Stahr chipped in 13 points.
LIMA BATH (53) – Barr 1; Hall 3; Fleharty 4; Mikesell 2; Wauben 24; Parlaplano 4; Stahr 13; Armentrout 2. Totals 20-6-53.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (86) – C. Schimmoeller 0; Blevins 12; Kuhlman 6; Schmenk 9; Buddelmeyer 1; Jordan 11; Kaufman 2; Balbough 1; Nichols 23; White 9; T. Schimmoeller 4; Stechschulte 4; Maag 4. Totals 32-8-86.
Three-point goals: Lima Bath – Wauben 6, Stahr. Ottawa-Glandorf – Nichols 4, Jordan 3, Blevins 2, Kuhlman 2, Schmenk, White, T. Schimmoeller.
Lima Bath 8 19 9 17 — 53
Ottawa-Glandorf 20 27 23 16 — 86
Continental 62,
Miller City 45
CONTINENTAL – Mitchell Coleman went for 37 points as Continental scored a 62-45 win in PCL action over Miller City.
Coleman drained four shots from the outside as the Pirates improved to 4-8 overall and 1-1 in the PCL.
Miller City (3-8, 1-2) was led by 18 points from Austin Ruhe.
MILLER CITY (45) – Niese 7; Pester 7; Michel 4; Ellerbrock 2; Weis 2; Ruhe 18; Nuveman 1; Burgei 2.
CONTINENTAL (62) – Coleman 37; Davis 3; Armey 6; Hoeffel 6; Warnement 6; Recker 4.
Miller City 9 9 10 17 — 45
Continental 11 19 15 17 — 62
Kalida 41, Ft. Jennings 26
FT. JENNINGS – Kalida clamped down on the Musketeers, holding Ft. Jennings to three baskets through three quarters, as the Wildcats went on the road and scored a 41-26 win in PCL action.
Luke Erhart led Kalida (10-1, 2-0) with 14 points. Brandon Miller tossed in 12 points.
Zach Schute led Ft. Jennings (2-4, 0-1) with nine points.
KALIDA (41) – Warnecke 7; B. Miller 12; Siebeneck 0; Smith 0; Fersch 0; Vorst 2; EJ Miller 0; Siefker 6; Horstman 0; Erhart 14. Totals 13-11-41.
FT. JENNINGS (26) – Lucas 0; Trentman 5; Horstman 1; Hoersten 7; Liebrecht 0; Sellman 0; Grothouse 0; Schulte 9; Neidert 0; Grote 4. Totals 8-8-26.
Three-point goals: Kalida – Siefker 2, B. Miller, Erhart. Ft. Jennings – Hoersten, Schulte.
Kalida 9 7 11 14 — 41
Ft. Jennings 5 2 4 15 — 26
