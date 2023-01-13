AYERSVILLE — When it comes to sports, anyone that plays will experience nights to remember and nights to forget. On Friday night from the Hangar in Ayersville, both were the case as the Pilots dominated Hicksville 65-34 in a crucial Green Meadows Conference victory.
For Ayersville (7-6, 2-1 GMC), it was a night to remember as they seemingly could not miss from anywhere the court but specifically from three, going a scorching 10-of-14 (71%) from beyond the arc on the night.
“I’m really proud of the guys, they’ve played hard all season, just haven’t been able to turn the corner,” Ayersville co-head coach Dave Retcher said. “I think as a team I think we finally gelled as a team and played together and as a team we finally knocked down some shots that we haven’t been knocking down.”
Specifically it was Garrett Flory, the 6-foot-4 sixth man for the Pilots that was feeling it as he went 7-of-9 from the field and 5-of-6 from three to lead all scorers with 19 points from the bench.
“Garrett is a shooter and we had him starting a couple of games, we brought him off the bench as our sixth man and it seems to fit him pretty decent. I mean, he came out and within two seconds he’s shooting a three and he nailed it.,” Retcher said of Flory.
Hicksville’s (10-3, 2-1 GMC) night was one to forget as the Aces went in the opposite direction shooting the ball, going 13-of-40 (32%) from the field and 1-of-10 (10%) from three.
But more concerning for head coach Tony Tear was the defense, that allowed the Pilots to shoot 26-of-42 (61%) from the field and score a season-high 65 points.
“They were hot from three because they were getting it wherever they wanted, they were getting it in the post, they were driving to their strong hands, every shot they took was inside out and wide open because we weren’t focused at all on what we needed to be doing,” Tear said. “So yeah they played very well, they shot the ball great, they played very well but we did nothing to stop it.”
Though the numbers from distance for Ayersville are eye-popping, their open shots were often a result of ball movement to the post and back out where they were able to rotate the ball and find the open shooter. The Pilots had 23 assists to just six for the Aces. Weston McGuire had a game-high nine assists.
The inside struggles started from the jump as McGuire found 6-foot-6 senior Tyson Schlachter down low for the first points of the game. Schlachter had 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Hicksville was able to answer with a nice Jayden Rosales drive to tied it at two, but the Pilots went ahead with a Ben Amoroso three, who was found from the post by 6-foot-3 junior Carter Michel. That gave the Pilots a 5-2 lead and sparked a 9-2 run to end the quarter with an 11-4 lead.
And the lead only grew from there as a 5-2 run, all five points coming from Flory, forced Tear to take a timeout down 21-9.
The lead only ever got cut to 11 for the Aces and after one half they trailed 26-13.
The most troubling thing for Hicksville offensively was their inability to create shots on the inside and that showed as 6-foot-4 senior Aaron Klima, a 13.4 points per game scorer coming in, was held scoreless in the first half and finished the game with just one point on 0-of-5 shooting from the field.
“We know he likes to go left so just take his left hand away and if he goes right he’s going to come back left so we just knew his game,” Retcher said of Klima.”We studied it, we scouted it and took the inside game away from them, forced them to do some things they don’t normally want to do, they didn’t get the good shots they normally get and that was the difference.”
Things only got worse in the second half for the Aces as Ayersville started it with a 7-0 run, the last three coming via Flory’s fourth three on a nice assist from McGuire. Ultimately the Pilots went to the fourth leading 47-19 with a crucial GMC win firmly in hand.
The win not only gives Hicksville just their third loss of the season but it brings the Pilots even with them through three games in the league at 2-1. Paulding is the only 3-0 team left in the conference.
“This is tremendous, especially beating a Hicksville team that is coming in with the record they have. They’ve been playing excellent ball, and it is great to get this win,” Retcher said. “We told the kids after we got beat by Paulding that we are still in this. It is going to be a one loss, could even be a two loss team that is going to win the league this year because the league is so balanced.”
The loss, though just their third, is the second-straight defeat for an Aces team that won nine of their first 10.
“To be honest I’m not even worried about the conference right now, I’m just worried about us getting a lot better,” Tear said. “Our last two games, we haven’t shown up with any sort of energy, any sort of effort, any sort of toughness, any sort of want to. I’m more concerned about that than anything.”
Hicksville has a quick turn around with a non-league matchup at North Central on Saturday. Ayersville will get a week off and play Tinora on the road next Friday, Jan. 20.
HICKSVILLE (34) — Sheets 8; Rosalez 7; Sanders 7; Graber 4; Slattery 4; Langham 2; Gordon 1; Klima 1; Balser 0; Heisler 0; Turnbull 0. Totals: 13-40 7-12 34.
AYERSVILLE (65) — Flory 19; Schlachter 12; McGuire 9; Michel 6; Amoroso 6; Hinkle 3; Fishpaw 3; Brown 2; Wolfrum 2; Marvin 2; Clark 0. Totals: 26-42 2-4 64.
Three-point goals: Hicksville 1-10 (Rosalez); Ayersville 10-14 (Flory 5-6, Amoroso 2-4, McGuire 1-2, Hinkle 1-1, Fishpaw 1-1). Rebounds: Hicksville 16 (Gordon, Sheets), Ayersville (19, Schlachter 8). Turnovers: Hicksville 5, Ayersville 6.
Hicksville 4 9 6 15 — 34
Ayersville 12 14 21 18 — 65
