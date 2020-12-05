AYERSVILLE – Both teams struggled to put the ball in the basket – combining to shoot 32 percent – as Ayersville got the boys basketball season started with a 46-31 win at home over Patrick Henry.
Kallen Brown was the most consistent shooter on the night and led the Pilots with 13 points.
Gavin Jackson and Kaden Rosebrook each tallied seven points for Patrick Henry (0-2).
PATRICK HENRY (31) – Jackson 7; Rosebrook 7; Seedorf 6; Hall 5; Rosengarten 3; Crossland 3; Seemann 0; Behrman 0; Schwiebert 0; Delgado 0. Totals 12-5-31.
AYERSVILLE (46) – Brown 13; I. Eiden 9; R. Clark 7; Amoroso 6; Trevino 6; Schlatter 5; E. Clark 0; Cook 0; Sherman 0; B. Eiden 0; Miller 0; Youngker 0. Totals 18-8-46.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry (2-9) – Rosebrook 2. Ayersville (2-14) – I. Eiden 2. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 26 (Seedorf 8), Ayersville 31 (R. Clark, Schlatter 7). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 17, Ayersville 11.
Patrick Henry 7 11 7 6 — 31
Ayersville 13 12 15 6 — 46
Antwerp 70, Ft. Jennings 32
ANTWERP – Antwerp took a 20-point lead by the end of the opening period and cruised past Ft. Jennings 70-32 in a non-league contest.
Four Archers finished in double figures in the win. Luke Krouse led Antwerp (3-0) with 16 points and six rebounds. Jagger Landers added 15 points, Hunter Sproles tallied 13 points and Landon Brewer scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Evan Hoersten led Ft. Jennings (1-2) with 12 points.
FT. JENNINGS (32) – Hoersten 12; Trentman 7; Horstman 5; Grote 4; Liebrecht 4; Schulte 0; Neidert 0; Sellman 0. Totals 12-5-32.
ANTWERP (70) – Krouse 16; Landers 15; Sproles 13; Brewer 12; Lichty 6; Sheedy 5; McMichael 2; Recker 1; Hines 0; Moore 0; Phares 0; Steel 0. Totals 27-8-70.
Three-point goals: Ft. Jennings – Hoersten 2, Horstman. Antwerp – Krouse 2, Sproles 2, Brewer 2, Lichty. Rebounds: Ft. Jennings 23 (Grote 7), Antwerp 33 (Krouse 6).
Ft. Jennings 2 7 8 15 – 32
Antwerp 21 14 19 16 – 70
Reserves: Antwerp, 50-16.
Continental 48,
Hicksville 33
CONTINENTAL – Mitchell Coleman finished with 23 points as the Pirates improved to 2-1 with a 48-33 win over visiting Hicksville.
Gavin Huff added 16 points for Continental.
Jackson Bergman paced the Aces (0-1) with 15 points.
HICKSVILLE (33) – Myers 2; Balser 3; Bergman 15; Slattery 5; Turnbull 6; Hootman 2. Totals 12-30 4-11 33.
CONTINENTAL (48) – Huff 16; Coleman 23; Armey 2; Hoeffel 1; Ricker 4. Totals 21-42 1-2 48.
Three-point goals: Hicksville 5-15 (Bergman 3, Balser, Turnbull), Continental 5-15 (Coleman 3, Huff 2). Rebounds: Hicksville 10, Continental 23. Turnovers: Hicksville 11, Continental 8.
Hicksville 9 11 8 5 – 33
Continental 16 9 18 5 – 48
Reserves: Continental, 32-27.
Wayne Trace 50, Bryan 34
BRYAN – Wayne Trace jumped out to a 13-4 lead in the first period and kept that advantage the rest of the night in a 50-34 victory over the Bears.
Three players finished in double figures for the Raiders (1-1), led by 14 from Brooks Laukhuf. Cameron Sinn chipped in 12 points and Kyle Stoller added 11 points.
Craig Jackson led Bryan (0-1) with 12 points.
WAYNE TRACE (50) – T. Sinn 7; C. Sinn 12; Speice 1; Laukhuf 14; McClure 3; Graham 2; Stoller 11; Munger 0. Totals 20-3-50.
BRYAN (34) – Showalter 3; Brown 0; Cox 2; Damron 2; Jackson 12; Rohrer 9; Lamberson 4; Huard 0; Pelz 2. Totals 13-7-34.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace – C. Sinn 2, Laukhuf 2, T. Sinn, McClure, Stoller. Bryan – Jackson. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 25 (Stoller 9), Bryan 33 (Rohrer 10). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 13, Bryan 20.
Wayne Trace 13 10 15 12 – 50
Bryan 4 11 9 10 – 34
Holgate 36, Miller City 33
HOLGATE – Coach Sean Kobilis picked up his first varsity win as Holgate held off a late Miller City charge to score a 36-33 win inside the Tiger Cage.
Bailey Sonnenberg led Holgate (1-1) with 11 points. Sam Medina added 10.
Ross Niese led all scorers with 13 points for the Wildcats (0-2). Jon Burgei added 11 points.
MILLER CITY (33) – Niese 13; Pester 0; Michel 4; Weis 0; Ruhe 5; Nuveman 0; Deitering 0; Burgei 11. Totals 13-6-33.
HOLGATE (36) – Sonnenberg 11; Thacker 3; McCord 3; Hartman 2; Boecker 0; Kelly 4; Kupfersmith 2; Bower 1; Medina 10. Totals 11-11-36.
Three-point goals: Miller City – Niese. Holgate – Sonnenberg, Thacker, Kelly.
Miller City 2 14 6 11 — 33
Holgate 5 13 11 7 — 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 68,
Liberty Center 43
LIBERTY CENTER — Brennan Blevins pumped in 19 points for Ottawa-Glandorf — 12 coming the second half – as Ottawa-Glandorf earned a 68-43 win over Liberty Center.
Owen Nichols added 13 points and Colin White got the Titans (1-0) started with 12 points — with 10 coming in the first half.
Wyatt Leatherman paced the Tigers (1-2) with 12 points.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (68) - Fuka 4; C. Schimmoeller 0; Blevins 19; Kuhlman 1; Schmenk 8; Buddelmeyer 1; Kaufman 2; Balbaugh 2; Nichols 13; White 12; Jordan 3; Maag 3. Totals 25-13-68.
LIBERTY CENTER (43) - Shultz 3; Collins 0; Leatherman 12; Hammontree 6; Estelle 7; Hageman 0; Krugh 5; Conrad 7; Patterson 3; Phillips 0; Orr 0; Hogrefe 0. Totals 15-10-43.
Ottawa-Glandorf 13 16 25 14 — 68
Liberty Center 5 11 12 15 — 43
Ottoville 55, Col. Grove 44
COLUMBUS GROVE — Ottoville snapped a 27-game winning streak by Columbus Grove, topping their Putnam County League rivals with a 55-44 victory.
Josh Thorbahn hit four treys and netted 22 points to pace the Big Green (2-0, 1-0 PCL) while Ryan Suever bucketed 14 points.
Blake Reynolds scored 19 in the loss for Grove (1-1, 0-1 PCL). Tayt Birnesser hit three triples and netted 11.
OTTOVILLE (55) – Miller 5; Schlagbaum 4; Manns 8; Suever 14; Kortokrax 2; Thorbahn 22. Totals 19-10-55.
COLUMBUS GROVE (44) – B. Birnesser 2; Reynolds 19; T. Birnesser 11; Myers 2; Sautter 6; Schroeder 2; Halker 2. Totals 17-4-44.
Three-point goals: Ottoville – Thorbahn 4, Miller, Manns, Suever. Columbus Grove – T. Birnesser 3, Sautter 2, Reynolds.
Ottoville 19 8 11 17 — 55
Col. Grove 9 15 9 11 — 44
Kalida 52, Del. St. John’s 37
DELPHOS — Luke Erhart’s 19 points helped power Kalida to a 2-0 start this season as the Wildcats downed Delphos St. John’s, 52-37.
Ayden Warnecke and Grant Vorst each netted nine points to help the cause for Kalida, which pulled away with a 17-10 fourth-quarter advantage.
Landon Elwer’s 11 points were tops for the Blue Jays (0-2).
KALIDA (52) – Erhart 19; Warnecke 9; Vorst 9; Miller 6; Horstman 5; Siefker 4. Totals 19-8-52.
DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (37) – Elwer 11; Gillespie 8; Kahny 7; Schulte 5; Schwinnen 4; Kerner 2. Totals 11-6-37.
Three-point goals: Kalida – Vorst, Horstman. Delphos St. John’s – Gillespie 2, Schulte.
Kalida 12 8 15 17 — 52
Del. St. John’s 7 6 14 10 — 37
Thursday
N. Central 61, Hilltop 32
PIONEER – Three players finished in double figures for North Central, led by 15 points from Colin Patten, as the Eagles opened the season with a 61-32 win over visiting Hilltop.
Zach Hayes added 14 points and Joey Burt chipped in 11 points as the Eagles started the year with a BBC win.
Ian Hoffman paced the Cadets (0-2, 0-2) with eight points.
HILLTOP (32) – Jacobs 4; Beres 6; Wyse 2; Jennings 6; Hoffman 8; Carter 6; Funkhouser 0; Torkington 0; Baer 0; Eckenrode 0. Totals 13-2-32.
NORTH CENTRAL (61) – J. Burt 11; Patten 15; Meyers 9; Justice 0; Pettit 6; Hayes 14; Hicks 2; Beard 3; Q. Burt 1.
Three-point goals: Hilltop – Hoffman 2, Jennings. North Central – Hayes 2, J. Burt, Patten.
Hilltop 7 3 11 11 – 32
North Central 17 12 17 15 – 61
Reserves: North Central, 48-17.
