Route 49 Classic
Edon 48, Edgerton 43
Antwerp 45, Hicksville 26
EDGERTON — Antwerp put the clamps on defensively, defending its Route 49 Classic title by defeating previously-unbeaten Hicksville 45-26 in the tourney title game at Edgerton on Friday.
Reid Lichty’s 14 points led the ledger for the 5-2 Archers, hitting three longballs in the victory over the now 9-1 Aces. Carson Altimus and Landon Brewer each added 11 markers as Antwerp out-rebounded the Aces 30-18. Aaron Klima and Jayden Rosalez each netted nine points to lead Hicksville.
In the consolation game, Edon put three players in double figures to prevail over tourney host Edgerton, 48-43.
Peyton Trausch put up 15 points for the Bombers (4-7) while Carter Kiess scored half his 12 points at the charity stripe and Briggs Gallehue added 10 to snap a three-game losing streak.
Quentin Blue had 15 points to pace the Bulldogs (1-7), but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. Cory Herman and Corey Everetts each scored eight points.
EDON (48) — Radabaugh 2; Kiess 12; Hulbert 9; Brigle 0; Trausch 15; Reed 0; Gallehue 10. Totals 16-13-48.
EDGERTON (43) — Blue 15; Everetts 8; Picillo 0; Walkup 2; Herman 8; Swank 7; Krontz 3. Totals 12-17-43.
Three-point goals: Edon — Gallehue 2, Trausch. Edgerton — Blue 2. Turnovers: Edon 14, Edgerton 5.
Edon 10 10 13 15 — 48
Edgerton 9 12 9 13 — 43
Reserves: Edgerton, 28-17.
HICKSVILLE (26) — Sanders 0; Klima 9; Balser 0; Graber 0; Langham 0; Rosalez 9; Sheets 2; Slattery 0; Stuckey 0; Heisler 4; Gordon 2. Totals 11-42 2-2 26.
ANTWERP (45) — Moore 4; McMichael 0; Altimus 11; Lichty 14; Smith 0; Brewer 11; Hitzeman 0; Savina 0; Fuller 5. Totals 17-37 6-10 45.
Three-point goals: Hicksville 2-12 (Klima, Rosalez), Antwerp 5-15 (Lichty 3, Altimus, Fuller). Rebounds: Hicksville 18, Antwerp 30. Turnovers: Antwerp 11.
Hicksville 4 9 6 7 — 26
Antwerp 6 10 16 13 — 45
Henry County Classic
Napoleon 61, L. Center 51
P. Henry 47, Holgate 43
NAPOLEON — Napoleon’s 18-9 second-quarter edge gave the Wildcats the room they needed to defend home court and win the Henry County Classic with a 61-51 win over Liberty Center.
Caden Kruse led three players in double figures for the Wildcats (6-4) with 16 points as Andrew Williams netted 11 points and Blake Wolf added 10 in his second game of the season. Up 41-25 at the half, Napoleon was outscored 16-5 in the third period to lead by just five entering the fourth quarter.
Landon Bockelman put up 16 points for the Tigers (3-2), which were held without a make from beyond the arc. Gavin Geahlen added a dozen points.
In the consolation game, Patrick Henry held off a late charge from Holgate to beat the Tigers 47-43 and improve to 8-1 on the season. The loss dropped Holgate to 0-8.
LIBERTY CENTER (51) — T. Kruse 4; Orr 0; C. Kruse 4; Hammontree 4; L. Kruse 2; Zeiter 3; Chambers 4; Navarre 2; Geahlen 12; Bockelman 16. Totals 21-9-51.
NAPOLEON (61) — Shadle 0; Ressler 2; Wolf 10; Woods 9; Williams 11; Kruse 16; Stoner 6; Rubinstein 7. Totals 19-20-61.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — none. Napoleon — Wolf, Williams, Kruse. Turnovers: Liberty Center 16, Napoleon 21.
Liberty Center 16 9 16 10 — 51
Napoleon 23 18 5 15 — 61
Miller City 48, Tinora 45
MILLER CITY — Miller City rallied from a halftime deficit to deal Tinora a 48-45 defeat.
Thomas Niese and Ethan Barlage each hit three treys, finishing with 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Wildcats (5-3), which out-rebounded the Rams (4-5) 27-13. Andon Ruhe added five points and 12 rebounds.
Luke Harris had six makes from the field and charity stripe, finishing with 20 points for Tinora while Aiden Rittenhouse netted 13 as the Rams had more 3-pointers (eight) than 2-pointers (seven).
TINORA (45) — Eckert 2; Plassman 6; Anders 3; Rittenhouse 13; Harris 20; Friedericksen 1. Totals 15-41 7-8 45.
MILLER CITY (48) — B. Barlage 7; E. Barlage 13; S. Niese 5; T. Niese 14; Pester 4; Ruhe 5. Totals 16-33 10-18 48.
Three-point goals: Tinora 8-24 (Rittenhouse 3, Harris 2, Plassman 2, Anders), Miller City 6-11 (E. Barlage 3, T. Niese 3). Rebounds: Tinora 13, Miller City 27 (Ruhe 12). Turnovers: Tinora 7, Miller City 16.
Tinora 15 6 9 15 — 45
Miller City 11 8 17 12 — 48
Reserves: Miller City, 52-27.
Pettisville 35, Archbold 34
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville made Archbold’s six-mile drive home a long one as the Blackbirds won 35-34 to snap a 13-year losing streak to the Bluestreaks.
Cayden Jacoby put up 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Pettisville (6-4), which outscored Archbold 14-10 in the fourth quarter and held the Streaks to a season-low scoring total despite shooting just 9-of-35 themselves.
Cade Brenner hit six free throws and paced the Streaks (5-4) with 16 points.
ARCHBOLD (34) — Phillips 0; Brenner 16; Wendt 3; Seiler 2; Gomez 0; Diller 3; Miller 3; Hudson 3; Nofziger 4. Totals 12-32 7-9 34.
PETTISVILLE (35) — Ripke 5; Leppelmeier 0; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 8; Beck 7; Jacoby 15. Totals 9-35 16-18 35.
Three-point goals: Archbold 3-11 (Wendt, Miller, Hudson), Pettisville 1-6 (Ripke). Rebounds: Archbold 16, Pettisville 25 (Jacoby 11). Turnovers: Archbold 7, Pettisville 7.
Archbold 4 13 7 10 — 34
Pettisville 6 8 7 14 — 35
Reserves: Archbold, 38-18.
Bob Fisher Classic
Swanton 49, Maumee 45 (OT)
SWANTON — Host Swanton kept its unbeaten record intact, though it required four extra minutes, with a 49-45 overtime win over Maumee in the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic.
Luc Borojevich netted a season-high 23 points as the only double-digit scorer for Swanton (9-0), draining six makes from the charity stripe.
Jaden Walker’s 13 points paced the Panthers (4-6), which committed 17 turnovers to the Bulldogs’ four. Jayvon Hutchinson added 11 markers.
MAUMEE (45) — Hutchinson 11; Wagener 0; Crowley 3; Arndt 5; Walker 13; Brown 9; Kain 2; McCarthy 2. Totals 18-35 3-7 45.
SWANTON (49) - O’Shea 0; Smigelski 5; Mitchey 6; Callicotte 7; Borojevich 23; Davis 4; Wood 4. Totals 17-42 10-15 49.
Three-point goals: Maumee — Brown 3, Hutchinson, Crowley, Walker. Swanton — Borojevich 3, Smigelski, Mitchey. Rebounds: Maumee 27, Swanton 21. Turnovers: Maumee 17, Swanton 4.
Maumee 10 11 9 10 5 — 45
Swanton 4 13 16 7 9 — 49
O-G 88, Lima CC 61
OTTAWA — For the second straight game, Ottawa-Glandorf racked up 32 points in a quarter, using a big second stanza to out-pace Lima Central Catholic 88-61 at ‘The Supreme Court.’
Colin White made 12 shots from the field and paced the Titans (6-2) with 26 points while Caden Erford hit five treys and poured in 23. Dave Westrick and Theo Maag added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Carson Parker’s 27 points and three longballs led the way for the Thunderbirds, which fell to 3-4 with their third straight defeat.
LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC (61) — Parker 27; Quatman 9; Bourk 5; Foster 6; Cutlip 0; Judy 4; Guagenti 2; Lauck 2; Marks 2; Taflinger 4. Totals 25-44 7-13 61.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (88) — Buckland 1; Schroeder 5; Wagner 0; Kitchen 0; B. Maag 0; T. Maag 10; Unterbrink 0; Ross 2; Stechshulte 9; White 26; Toumazos 0; Erford 23; Westrick 12. Totals 34-50 14-19 88.
Three-point goals: Lima CC 4-7 (Parker 3, Quatman), O-G 6-10 (Erford 5, Stechschulte). Rebounds: Lima CC 16, O-G 20 (T. Maag, Erford 4). Turnovers: Lima CC 21, O-G 14.
Lima CC 14 15 21 11 — 61
Ottawa-Glandorf 16 32 27 13 — 88
Reserves: O-G, 66-42.
Cory-Rawson 53, Continental 43
BLUFFTON — A 16-4 deficit after one quarter was too much to overcome as Continental’s rally to within two points at halftime wasn’t enough in a 53-43 loss to Cory-Rawson in the consolation of the Bluffton Lewis Family McDonald’s Holiday Tournament.
Konnor Knipp-Williams netted 11 points to pace the Pirates (4-7) while Monty Rayle chipped in 10 tallies. Wilson Garmatter hit five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 23 points for the Hornets (5-5).
CONTINENTAL (43) — Mo. Rayle 10; C. Etter 6; Ma. Rayle 5; Armey 4; J. Etter 7; Knipp-Williams 11; Thomson 0; Clements 0. Totals 12-15-43.
CORY-RAWSON (53) - Stumpp 6; Boehm 1; Garmatter 23; Ludwig 0; Davis 7; Bixler 12; Stuckey 4; Schimmoeller 0. Totals 18-12-53.
Three-point goals: Continental — Mo. Rayle 2, Ma. Rayle, J. Etter. Cory-Rawson — Garmatter 5.
Continental 4 19 9 11 — 43
Cory-Rawson 16 9 13 15 — 53
