HICKSVILLE — Antwerp shot 62 percent from the field while holding Hicksville to 10-of-38 shooting (26 percent) in a 59-27 rout of the Aces in Green Meadows Conference boys hoops action on Friday.

Jagger Landers, Luke Krouse and Landon Brewer scored a dozen points each to lead the Archers (13-1, 4-1 GMC, No. 3 Division IV) with Landers adding eight rebounds and Krouse tallying five assists.

Aaron Klima’s five points led the ledger for the Aces (11-6, 2-3 GMC).

ANTWERP (59) — Moore 3; Recker 4; McMichael 9; Landers 12; Krouse 12; Lichty 4; Phares 3; Steel 0; Fuller 0; Brewer 12. Totals 24-39 8-9 59.

HICKSVILLE (27) — Klima 5; Myers 3; Balser 0; Mendoza 0; Bergman 3; Sheets 2; Baird 2; Heisler 4; Slattery 2; Rosalez 4; Gordon 2. Totals 10-38 6-10 27.

Three-point goals: Antwerp 3-11 (Moore, McMichael, Phares), Hicksville 1-9 (Myers). Rebounds: Antwerp 27 (Landers 8), Hicksville 15. Turnovers: Antwerp 3, Hicksville 7.

Antwerp 13 13 17 16 — 59

Hicksville 7 5 7 8 — 27

Reserves: Antwerp, 42-33.

Ayersville 72, Edgerton 48

AYERSVILLE — Ayersville boys basketball used a scorching hot shooting performance to down Edgerton 72-48 in GMC play Friday night.

Jakob Trevino led the way for the Pilots (12-3, 4-1 GMC), shooting 12-of-15 from the field for 26 points while Tyson Schlachter added 17 on 8-of-11 shooting, Ike Eiden added 12 and Isaac Miler added 10.

Edgerton (3-13, 0-5 GMC) saw Corey Everetts knock down four three pointers in route to an 18-point performance while Cole Meyer added 14.

EDGERTON (48) — Everetts 18; Meyer 14; Blue 5; Swank 4; Timbrook 4; Herman 3; Cheek 0; Krontz 0; Picillo 0; C. Timbrook 0; Weaver 0. Totals 16-44 8-16 48.

AYERSVILLE (72) — Trevino 26; Schlacter 17; Eiden 12; Miler 10; Clark 5; Wolfrum 2; McGuire 0; Michel 0; Amoroso 0; Brown 0; Flory 0. Totals 33-51 3-6 72.

Three-point goals: Edgerton 8-16 (Everetts 4, Meyer, Blue, Swank), Ayersville 3-7 (Eiden 2, Trevino). Rebounds: Ayersville 35 (Schlacter 12), Edgerton 8 (Everetts 3). Turnovers: Ayersville 16, Edgerton 11.

Edgerton 13 18 7 10 — 48

Ayersville 22 18 13 19 — 72

W. Trace 74, Fairview 47

HAVILAND — Wayne Trace upped its win streak to eight straight games as five Raiders hit double digits in a 74-47 triumph over Fairview.

Brooks Laukhuf’s 18 points led the charge for WT (15-1, 5-0 GMC, No. 9 Division III) while Cameron Sinn (14 points), Cameron Graham (13), Kyle Stoller (12) and Trevor Sinn (10) joined the fray.

Brody Retcher hit six free throws in a 16-point night for the Apaches (4-12, 3-2 GMC) while Samuel Clemens netted three treys and scored 11.

FAIRVIEW (47) — Retcher 16; Smith 2; Hastings 0; Clemens 11; Lashaway 0; Karzynow 7; J. Shininger 4; Kauffman 0; Boland 3; E. Shininger 4; Grine 0. Totals 16-32 11-17 47.

WAYNE TRACE (74) — Myers 3; Miller 2; T. Sinn 10; C. Sinn 14; B. Laukhuf 18; Gerber 0; Davis 0; Winans 2; Forrer 0; Graham 13; Stoller 12; A. Laukhuf 0. Totals 27-45 9-11 74.

Three-point goals: Fairview 4-13 (Clemens 3, Karzynow), Wayne Trace 11-18 (C. Sinn 4, B. Laukhuf 4, T. Sinn 2, Myers). Rebounds: Fairview 15 (Karzynow 6), Wayne Trace 23 (Davis 5). Turnovers: Fairview 17, Wayne Trace 10.

Fairview 19 19 19 17 — 74

Wayne Trace 11 16 11 9 — 47

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 46-28.

Paulding 41, Tinora 40

PAULDING — Paulding got into the win column in league play with a 41-40 nailbiter against Tinora.

Casey Agler and Ethan Foltz each scored eight points to pace the Panthers (5-12, 2-3 GMC), which outscored the Rams 11-4 in the third quarter to gain separation.

Nolan Schafer’s 14 points led all scorers for Tinora (4-12, 0-5) while Luke Harris netted 10.

TINORA (40) — Eckert 6; Rinkel 6; Miles 0; Schafer 14; Harris 10; Ackerman 0; Anders 2; Bohn 2. Totals 13-31 40.

PAULDING (41) — Zartman 3; Bauer 7; Agler 8; Manz 4; P. Adams 4; Gorrell 6; Martinez 0; Reeb 0; Foltz 8. Totals 14-32 6-12 41.

Three-point goals: Tinora — Harris 3, Rinkel 2, Eckert. Paulding — Gorrell 2, Agler 2, Zartman, Manz, P. Adams. Rebounds: Tinora 23, Paulding 22. Turnovers: Tinora 9, Paulding 7.

Tinora 6 13 4 17 — 40

Paulding 5 11 11 14 — 41

Reserves: Paulding, 50-30.

Archbold 52, Delta 21

ARCHBOLD — Archbold had eight different players find the scoring column as the Bluestreaks battered Delta, 52-21.

Alex Roth hit four treys and paced Archbold (11-5, 3-1 NWOAL) with 15 points while DJ Newman and Ashton Kammeyer each netted nine.

James Ruple’s five tallies were tops for Delta, which slipped to 6-8 (1-3).

DELTA (21) — Ju. Ruple 4; Ja. Ruple 5; Gibbons 3; Knapp 4; Risner 2; Reinard 3. Totals 11-4-21.

ARCHBOLD (52) - Roth 15; Brenner 3; Johns 6; Seiler 3; Newman 9; Hurst 4; Kammeyer 9; Nofziger 3. Totals 20-3-52.

Three-point goals: Delta — Reinard. Archbold — Roth 4, Seiler 3, Johns 2, Brenner, Nofziger.

Delta 6 3 5 7 — 21

Archbold 20 10 14 8 — 52

Reserves: Archbold, 46-16.

Pat. Henry 42, Bryan 28

BRYAN — Patrick Henry outscored Bryan 24-7 in the second half to overcome the Golden Bears, 42-28.

The Golden Bears (1-12, 0-3) led at the half 21-18 but were not able to get across the finish line as Craigh Jackson led them with 13 points.

Patrick Henry (11-5, 2-2 NWOAL) were led by Nash Meyer’s 17 points while Gavin Jackson added 10 points and Lincoln Creager nine.

PATRICK HENRY (42) — Meyer 17; Jackson 10; Creager 9; Johnson 4; Behrman 2. Totals: 12-2-12-43.

BRYAN (28) - Jackson 13; Cox 4; Carter 4; Herold 3; Brown 2; Kepler 2. Totals: 12-0-4-28.

Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Creager, Meyer. Bryan — None.

Patrick Henry 10 8 10 14 — 42

Bryan 12 9 4 3 — 28

Swanton 52, L. Center 43

LIBERTY CENTER — Brothers Nick and Luc Borojevich combined for 35 points as Swanton defeated Liberty Center 52-43 on the road to stay perfect in NWOAL play.

The former scored 18 with three 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (14-2, 4-0 NWOAL) while Luc scored 17 with two trifectas.

Wyatt Leatherman drained three from beyond the arc to lead the Tigers (5-9, 1-3 NWOAL) with 11 points. Zane Zeiter also notched 11 points.

SWANTON (52) — N. Borojevich 18; L. Borojevich 17; Mitchy 5; Betz 5; Pawlowicz 3; Collicotte 2; Davis 2. Totals 13-19-52.

LIBERTY CENTER (43) — Leatherman 11; Zeiter 11; Conrad 7; Chambers 5; Hammontree 4; Moore 3; L. Kruse 2; Estelle 0; T. Kruse 0; Speith 0; Orr 0; Chapa 0; C. Kruse 0. Totals 18-3-43.

Three-point goals: Swanton — N. Borojevich 3, L. Borojevich 2, Mitchy, Betz. Liberty Center — Leatherman 3, Chambers. Turnovers: Swanton 12, Liberty Center 10.

Swanton 12 15 11 14 — 52

Liberty Center 9 12 4 18 — 43

Wauseon 48, Evergreen 34

WAUSEON — Jonas Tester dropped in 18 points as Wauseon defeated Evergreen, 48-34.

Tester’s 18 was the only player with double figures on the night as Tyson Rodriguez dropped in nine points for Wauseon (9-7, 2-1 NWOAL).

Four players had at least six points for Evergreen (6-8, 2-2 NWOAL) with Ethan Loeffler and Eli Keifer leading the way with eight apiece.

WAUSEON (48) — Tester 18; Rodriguez 9; Armstrong 6; Burt 5; Powers 4; Shaw 6. Totals 20-5-48.

EVERGREEN (34) — Loeffler 8; Keifer 8; Lumbrezer 6; Woodring 6; Ruetz 4; Shunk 2. Totals 13-10-4.

Three-point goals: Evergreen — Woodring 2, Hudik, Keifer. Wauseon — Rodriguez 2, Burt. Turnovers: Evergreen 9, Wauseon 13.

Evergreen 4 7 10 13 — 34

Wauseon 11 14 7 16 — 48

Maumee 49, Napoleon 45

NAPOLEON — Napoleon stumbled ahead of its rivalry tilt Saturday with Defiance, coming up short in NLL play against Maumee, 49-45.

Josh Mack netted 11 points for the Wildcats (9-5, 4-4 NLL), which were outscored 14-7 in the fourth quarter.

MAUMEE (49) - Co. Graetz 8; Roberts 3; Clemens 0; Arndt 9; Walker 7; McCoy 17; Brown 3; Hutchinson 2. Totals 21-4-49.

NAPOLEON (45) - Behnfeldt 3; Wolf 3; Mack 11; Woods 4; Williams 7; Grant 2; Kruse 9; Ta. Rubinstein 4; Tr. Rubinstein 2. Totals 18-1-45.

Three-point goals: Maumee — Brown, Walker, Roberts. Napoleon — Kruse 3, Behnfeldt, Wolf, Williams.

Maumee 11 8 16 14 — 49

Napoleon 9 15 14 7 — 45

N. Central 70, Fayette 59

PIONEER — In a wild-scoring contest, North Central rained down 10 3-pointers to stay unbeaten in league play with a 70-59 BBC triumph over Fayette.

Zack Hayes hit four of those treys, pacing the Eagles (9-5, 5-0 BBC) with 24 points. Joey Burt added 19 markers while Ben Pettit added 13 points and three longballs.

Quinn Mitchell led three in double figures for Fayette (10-6, 3-2) with 18 points. Xander Dunnett knocked down five treys and scored 17 points while Elijah Lerma had 11.

FAYETTE (59) — Q. Mitchell 18; Moats 2; Lemley 0; Whiteside 3; Lerma 11; Lester 3; Dunnett 17; W. Mitchell 5. Totals 18-15-59.

NORTH CENTRAL (70) - J. Burt 19; Sanford 0; Patten 2; Myers 8; Q. Burt 3; Kidston 0; Justice 0; Hayes 24; Pettit 14. Totals 26-8-70.

Three-point goals: Fayette — Dunnett 5, Q. Mitchell 2, Whiteside. North Central — Hayes 4, Pettit 3, J. Burt, Myers, Q. Burt. Turnovers: Fayette 9, North Central 14.

Fayette 11 12 11 25 — 59

North Central 18 21 10 21 — 70

Reserves: North Central, 39-22.

Pettisville 36, Edon 35

PETTISVILLE — Pettisville’s Cayden Jacoby knocked down a free throw with 0.2 seconds left in regulation to defeat Edon 36-35 and take home a crucial BBC victory.

Jacoby led the Blackbirds (10-6, 4-1 BBC) with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Caden Nester led the way for Edon (8-6, 3-1 BBC) with 16 points.

EDON (35) — Nester 16; Berry 7; Ripke 7; Kiess 4; Hulbert 1; Steinke 0; Gallehue 0. Totals 12-7-35.

PETTISVILLE (36) — Jacoby 14; Beck 9; Myers 5; Ripke 4; Kaufmann 2; Adkins 2. Totals 15-5-36.

Three-point goals: Edon — Nester 2, Ripke, Walterholter. Pettisville — Myers. Rebounds: Pettisville 21 (Jacoby 10), Edon 19. Steals: Edon 15, Pettisville 7. Turnovers: Pettisville 22, Edon 10.

Edon 16 4 4 11 — 35

Pettisville 10 8 12 6 — 36

Stryker 41, Holgate 38

HOLGATE — Trailing 33-20 at the end of the third quarter, Holgate made a fervent fourth quarter comeback effort but fell just short falling 41-38 to Stryker at home.

Abe Kelly knocked down five 3-pointers on the night for 15 points for the Tigers (4-11, 1-4 BBC) while Robbie Thacker added 10.

Stryker (7-10, 2-3 BBC) was led by Jacob Cadwell’s 10 points.

STRYKER (41) — Cadwell 10; Harris 8; Cioffi 7; Donovan 6; Barnum 5; Villanueva 3; Juilliard 2; LaBo 0. Totals 16-5-41.

HOLGATE (38) — Kelly 15; Thacker 10; McCord 8; Belmares 3; Bower 2; Miller 0; Leaders 0; Boecker 0. Totals 11-9-38.

Three-point goals: Stryker — Harris 2, Villanueva, Cadwell. Holgate — Kelly 5, Belmares, McCord. Turnovers: Holgate 9, Stryker 7.

Stryker 6 13 14 8 — 41

Holgate 6 9 5 18 — 38

Hilltop 59, Montpelier 55

WEST UNITY — Hilltop snapped a seven-game losing streak and earned its first BBC win of the year with a 59-55 triumph over Montpelier.

Carson Jennings poured in a team-best 19 points for the Cadets (2-10, 1-3 BBC) while Ian Hoffman was right behind with 18.

Garrett Walz and Jamison Grime each scored 14 points to pace the Locos (2-13, 0-5).

MONTPELIER (55) — Walz 14; Thorp 10; Camper 2; Smith 3; Bowman 6; Grime 14; Girrell 6.

HILLTOP (59) — Haynes 9; Dempsey 3; Wyse 2; Funkhouser 8; Jennings 19; Hoffman 18.

Montpelier 16 14 11 14 — 55

Hilltop 18 15 14 12 — 59

Reserves: Hilltop, 38-32.

Fort Jennings 50,

Miller City 47

FORT JENNINGS — Miller City put three players in double figures but Fort Jennings had just enough in a 50-47 PCL win.

Jaden Nuveman netted 13 points to lead the way for Miller City (8-8, 1-4). Thomas Weis and Austin Ruhe chipped in 11 points apiece for the Wildcats.

MILLER CITY (47) — Barlage 6; Niese 0; Weis 11; Au. Ruhe 11; Warnimont 0; Nuveman 13; Tobe 6; Pester 0; An. Ruhe 0. Totals 16-11-47.

FORT JENNINGS (50) - Menke 1; Maag 8; Trentman 3; Swick 21; Neidert 4; Howbert 4; Grote 9; Wurst 0. Totals 19-10-50.

Three-point goals: Miller City — Weis 3, Au. Ruhe. Fort Jennings — Maag, Trentman, Swick. Turnovers: Fort Jennings 14.

Miller City 13 13 7 14 — 47

Fort Jennings 11 10 14 15 — 50

Ottoville 49, Kalida 47

OTTOVILLE — In a narrow finish, Ottoville’s 10 longballs made the difference in a 49-47 PCL win over Kalida.

Jaden Smith’s 17 points led the Wildcats (7-9, 2-3). Justin Siebeneck was close behind with 16 points.

KALIDA (47) — Ju. Siebeneck 16; Vorst 2; Stechschulte 0; D. Fersch 0; Miller 3; Siefker 7; Smith 17; Warnecke 2; Ja. Siebeneck 0. Totals 21-3-47.

OTTOVILLE (49) — Miller 20; Horstman 12; Steffan 10; W. Horstman 0; Hilvers 0; Suever 3; C. Horstman 1; Turnwald 3. Totals 16-8-49.

Three-point goals: Kalida — Ju. Siebeneck, Siefker. Ottoville — Schnipke 4, Steffan 3, Suever, Turnwald.

Kalida 2 18 16 11 — 47

Ottoville 5 13 18 13 — 49

O-G 72, Celina 35

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf stayed unblemished in WBL contests as the Titans dismantled Celina, 72-35.

Carter Schimmoeller hit four treys and paced O-G (12-2, 6-0 WBL, No. 7 D-III) with 14 points. Eli Schmenk added 11 tallies while Hunter Stechschulte netted 10.

CELINA (35) — B. Gabes 11; C. Gabes 2; Ray 6; Andrew 8; Rasewehr 8. Totals 13-4-35.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (72) — Fuka 9; Schimmoeller 14; Buckland 2; Kuhlman 8; Schmenk 11; Jordan 9; B. Maag 2; Erford 5; Stechschulte 10; T. Maag 2. Totals 30-2-72.

Three-point goals: Celina — R. Gabes 3, Andrew 2. Ottawa-Glandorf — Schimmoeller 4, Jordan 2, Fuka, Kuhlman, Schmenk, Erford. Rebounds: Celina 13, Ottawa-Glandorf 19 (Schmenk, Stechschulte 4). Turnovers: Celina 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 5.

Celina 6 11 9 9 — 35

O-G 17 21 16 18 — 72

Reserves: O-G, 60-31.

