WAUSEON – DJ Newman poured in 21 points, with eight coming in the third period to keep the Streaks in the game, as Archbold defeated rival Wauseon 52-37 to reclaim the NWOAL title.
Archbold pulled away in the final quarter, outscoring the Indians 21-8.
Alex Roth added 14 points as Archbold finished 7-0 in the NWOAL and 18-4 overall.
Connar Penrod paced the Indians (17-4, 6-1) with 12 points.
ARCHBOLD (52) – Gomez 4; Williams 0; Al. Roth 14; Newman 21; Kammeyer 9; Schulze 0; Au. Roth 2; Theobald 2; Hurst 0. Totals 20-8-52.
WAUSEON (37) – Tester 6; Britsch 8; DeGroff 2; Penrod 12; Wilson 9; Armstrong 0. Totals 16-4-37.
Three-point goals: Archbold – Al. Roth 3, Newman. Wauseon – Penrod.
Archbold 14 8 9 21 — 52
Wauseon 9 12 8 8 — 37
Fairview 23, Tinora 11
Fairview held Tinora scoreless in the second stanza and off the scoreboard for much of the contest as the Apaches invaded the Rams’ new gym and made off with a 23-11 Green Meadows Conference victory.
Russ Zeedyk hit all three of his field goals in the first quarter, finishing with a team-best seven points for the Apaches (10-8, 3-4 GMC), which were dominant on the boards (27-15 rebounding advantage).
Lance Rinkel and Casen Wolfrum each hit a 3-pointer to pace the Rams (4-12, 1-5 GMC).
FAIRVIEW (23) — Retcher 0; Smith 3; Ripke 4; Clemens 0; Frank 5; Karzynow 0; Timbrook 2; Zeedyk 7; Grime 2. Totals 9-4-23.
TINORA (11) — Mar. Grube 2; Max Grube 2; Schafer 1; Rinkel 3; Harris 0; Bailey 0; Wolfrum 3. Totals 3-3-11.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Smith. Tinora — Rinkel, Wolfrum. Rebounds: Fairview 27, Tinora 15. Turnovers: Fairview 15, Tinora 7
Fairview 8 5 2 8 — 23
Tinora 4 0 4 3 — 11
Reserves: Tinora, 24-15 (OT).
Ottoville 72,
Wayne Trace 58
HAVILAND — Ottoville outscored Wayne Trace by 13 combined points in the first and third quarters, helping the No. 4 Big Green past the Raiders, 72-58.
Josh Thorbahn racked up 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Ottoville (19-2), which shot 21-of-30 inside the arc. Ryan Suever’s 19 points led all scorers for the Big Green while Kyle Manns added 11 markers.
Brooks Laukhuf netted three treys and paced the Raiders (16-6) with 20 markers. Cameron Sinn and Cameron Graham chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively.
OTTOVILLE (72) — Miller 9; T. Schlagbaum 5; Manns 11; Suever 19; Kortokrax 0; K. Schlagbaum 7; Thorbahn 17; Langhals 4. Totals 29-51 6-9 72.
WAYNE TRACE (58) — T. Sinn 3; C. Sinn 12; Specie 1; Laukhuf 20; McClure 4; Graham 10; Stoller 8. Totals 21-42 9-15 58.
Three-point goals: Ottoville 8-21 (Suever 3, Thorbahn 2, Miller, T. Schlagbaum, K. Schlagbaum), Wayne Trace 7-18 (Laukhuf 3, Graham 2, T. Sinn, C. Sinn). Rebounds: Ottoville 30 (Thorbahn 10), Wayne Trace 21 (Stoller 6). Turnovers: Ottoville 4, Wayne Trace 6.
Ottoville 18 10 25 19 — 72
Wayne Trace 11 10 19 18 — 58
Reserves: Ottoville, 35-33.
Kalida 38, Ayersville 36
AYERSVILLE – Luke Erhart’s three-pointer broke a 35-all with a three-pointer as Kalida was able ro defeat the Pilots, 38-36.
Jayce Horstman led the Wildcats (17-5) with 10 points.
Jakob Trevino tallied 10 points for Ayersville (11-9).
KALIDA (38) – Horstman 10; Siebeneck 8; B. Miller 6; Erhart 5; H. Miller 4; Smith 3; Vorst 2; Warnecke 0. Totals 15-4-38.
AYERSVILLE (36) – Trevino 10; Amoroso 8; E. Clark 7; R. Clark 5; I. Eiden 4; Cook 2; B. Eiden 0; McGuire 0; Youngker 0. Totals 14-6-36.
Three-point goals: Kalida (4-14) – Siebeneck 2, Erhart, Smith. Ayersville (2-6) – Trevino, Amoroso. Rebounds: Kalida 23 (Horstman, Siebeneck, B. Miller, Erhart, Warnecke 3), Ayersville 23 (R. Clark 6). Turnovers: Kalida 13, Ayersville 14.
Kalida 11 9 10 8 — 38
Ayersville 14 3 15 4 — 36
Hicksville 67,
Miller City 40
HICKSVILLE – Landon Turnbull was on fire, knocking down six shots from long range to help tally 28 points, as Hicksville took care of Miller City in “The Red Zone” 67-40.
Jackson Bergman added 18 points and Josh Myers chipped in 11 points for the Aces (9-10). Bergman made it a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Austin Ruhe paced the Wildcats (6-15) with 17 points. Ross Niese added 11.
MILLER CITY (40) – Burgei 5; Michel 2; Niese 11; Ruhe 17; Deitering 2; Weis 3. Totals 14-7-40.
HICKSVILLE (67) – Klima 0; Myers 11; Balser 6; Bergman 18; Slattery 2; Turnbull 28; Hootman 2. Totals 26-4-67.
Three-point goals: Miller City (5-15) – Ruhe 3, Niese, Weis. Hicksville (11-17) – Turmbull 6, Myers 3, Balser 2. Rebounds: Miller City 23, Hicksville 27. Turnovers: Miller City 13, Hicksville 6.
Miller City 6 18 5 11 — 40
Hicksville 19 14 21 13 — 67
Reserves: Miller City, 53-34.
Lincolnview 64,
Paulding 51
MIDDLE POINT – Creed Jessee led the Lancers with 18 points as Lincolnview (16-5, 6-2) was able to score a 64-51 win over Paulding.
Clayton Leeth added 12 points, Collin Overholt chipped in 11 and Jake Bowersock added 10 for the Lancers (16-5, 6-2 NWC).
Blake McGarvey pumped in 18 points for Paulding (7-12, 3-5 NWC). Hunter Kauser was right behind with 17 points.
PAULDING (51) – Adams 3; McGarvey 18; Bauer 6; Manz 2; Kauser 17; Gorrell 2; Beckman 3. Totals 19-4-51.
LINCOLNVIEW (64) – Richardson 2; Leeth 12; Cavinder 8; Overholt 11; Price 3; Bowersock 10; Jessee 18. Totals 25-7-64.
Three-point goals: Paulding – Kauser 5, McGarvey 2, Adams, Beckman. Lincolnview – Jessee 4, Leeth, Overholt, Price.
Paulding 12 14 13 12 — 51
Lincolnview 20 19 8 17 — 64
Pettisville 41, Stryker 36
STRYKER — Pettisville held off Stryker, defeating the Panthers 41-36 to secure the outright Buckeye Border Conference championship and the program’s fourth straight league title.
Cayden Jacoby and Max Leppelmeier scored a dozen points each to power the Blackbirds (14-6, 10-2 BBC), with Jacoby adding 10 rebounds. Dominic Heising chipped in 10 markers.
Kaleb Holsopple’s 14 points paced the Panthers (10-11, 7-5 BBC). Amos Sloan added 11 tallies.
PETTISVILLE (41) — Kaufmann 1; Ripke 2; Leppelmeier 12; Beck 4; Jacoby 12; Heising 10. Totals 12-30 14-18 41.
STRYKER (36) - Bowers 3; Holsopple 14; Treace 0; Miller 0; Woolace 0; Ramon 5; Ruffer 0; Clingaman 0; Barnum 3; Sloan 11. Totals 13-34 7-9 36.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 3-9 (Leppelmeier 2, Heising), Stryker 3-16 (Holsopple 2, Ramon). Rebounds: Pettisville 23 (Jacoby 10), Stryker 10. Turnovers: Pettisville 12, Stryker 7.
Pettisville 17 10 6 8 — 41
Stryker 15 10 4 7 — 36
Reserves: Stryker, 35-26.
Edon 43, Fayette 40
EDON — Edon capped off its regular season with its fourth win in five tries, nipping Fayette 43-40 in BBC action.
Jack Berry canned four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 20 points for the Bombers (9-8, 9-3 BBC), which finished a game back of league champion Pettisville. Drew Gallehue chipped in 10 points.
Eli Eberly countered with five longballs and 17 points for Fayette (8-11, 4-7 BBC). Elijah Lerma netted 11.
FAYETTE (40) — Eberly 17; Mitchell 0; Wagner 6; D. Whiteside 0; P. Whiteside 0; Lerma 11; Pearson 0; Frenn 6. Totals 15-1-40.
EDON (43) - Berry 20; Kiess 2; Steinke 2; Hamrick 4; Nester 0; Dye 3; Gallehue 10; Hulbert 2. Totals 17-5-43.
Three-point goals: Fayette — Eberly 5, Wagner 2, Lerma, Frenn. Edon — Berry 4. Turnovers: Fayette 12, Edon 9.
Fayette 12 2 17 9 — 40
Edon 16 7 7 13 — 43
Reserves: Fayette, 38-25.
O-G 54, Wapakoneta 41
OTTAWA – Leading by two at the half, Ottawa-Glandorf was able to pull away in the second half to score a 54-41 win over Wapakoneta to close the WBL season.
Colin White paced the Titans (15-4, 7-2 WBL) with 16 points. Owen Nichols added 10 points.
Noah Ambos led Wapakoneta (12-9, 3-5 WBL) with 15 points.
WAPAKONETA (41) – Ambos 15; Rogers 4; K. Siefring 4; Schneider 0; Gowlet 0; Debell 3; Bauer 8; Courter 3; Crow 0; Brandt 0; Buchanan 0; G. Siefring 4. Totals 16-4-41.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (54) – Fuka 4; C. Schimmoeller 6; Blevins 9; Kuhlman 0; Schmenk 5; Buddelmeyer 0; Jordan 0; Kaufman 4; Balbaugh 0; Nichols 10; White 16; T. Schimmoeller 0; Maag 0. Totals 19-7-54.
Three-point goals: Wapakoneta – Bauer 2, Ambos, Debell, Courter. Ottawa-Glandorf – Blevins 3, C. Schimmoeller 2, White 2, Fuka, Schmenk.
Wapakoneta 7 18 6 10 — 41
Ottawa-Glandorf 8 19 10 17 — 54
Leipsic 72,
Fort Jennings 58
FT. JENNINGS — Mason Brandt tallied 23 points, with 15 coming in the seond half, as Leipsic handled Ft. Jennings 72-58 in a PCL battle.
Jaden Siefker added 15 points as the Vikings (15-7) finished the PCL slate at 4-3.
Evan Hoersten paced the Musketeers (6-14, 1-6 PCL) with 17 points. Nick Trentman and Jon Grote each added 11 and Zach Schulte chipped in 10.
LEIPSIC (72) - Brandt 23; T. Schroeder 2; Q. Schroeder 0; Ellerbrock 0; Siefker 15; Niese 8; Maag 4; Carillo 0; Walther 9; Noriega 0; Sickmiller 5; Gillespie 6. Totals 24-20-72.
FT. JENNINGS (58) - Trentman 11; Horstman 4; Hoersten 17; Liebrecht 5; Sellman 0; Grothouse 0; Schulte 10; Neidert 0; Grote 11. Totals 19-15-58.
Three-point goals: Leipsic — Siefker 3, Brandt. Ft. Jennings — Trentman 2, Schulte 2, Horstman.
Leipsic 11 18 22 21 — 72
Ft. Jennings 10 11 15 22 — 58
Riverdale 37,
Pandora-Gilboa 34
PANDORA – Riverdale held off a fourth quarter rally from Pandora-Gilboa to beat the Rockets, 37-34.
Riverdale was outscored in the final stanza 11-2, but hung on for the win.
Isaac Holland led the Falcons (14-8, 8-2 BVC) with 11 points. Andrew Kuenzli added 10 points.
Blake Steiner tallied eight markers for P-G (10-12, 7-3 BVC).
RIVERDALE (37) – Miller 4; Clark 3; Frey 7; Courtney 2; Kuenzli 10; Holland 11. Totals 14-8-37.
PANDORA-GILBOA (34) – Huffman 2; Harris 7; Morris 4; Steiner 8; Luginbill 3; Basinger 6; Biery 4. Totals 15-6-34.
Three-point goals: Riverdale – Holland. Pandora-Gilboa – Harris, Steiner.
Riverdale 9 14 12 2 — 37
Pandora-Gilboa 11 6 6 11 — 34
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.