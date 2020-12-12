AYERSVILLE — Archbold overcame cold shooting to pick up a victory in its season debut on Friday as the Bluestreaks invaded “The Hangar” and handed Ayersville its first loss of the season, 47-39.
Sophomore Alex Roth paced the Bluestreaks (1-0) with 16 points and three assists, hitting all six attempts from the free throw line. D.J. Newman added 14 points in the win.
Kallen Brown racked up 20 points, six rebounds and four assists for Ayersville, which fell to 2-1.
ARCHBOLD (47) — Al. Roth 16; Newman 14; Au. Roth 6; Kennedy 5; Kammeyer 4; Theobald 2; Johns 0; Williams 0. Totals 17-43 7-8 47.
AYERSVILLE (39) — Brown 20; Schlachter 8; Amoroso 6; Cook 3; R. Clark 2; Eiden 0; E. Clark 0. Totals 16-39 5-7 39.
Three-point goals: Archbold 6-26 (Al. Roth 2, Au. Roth 2, Newman, Kennedy), Ayersville 2-7 (Brown, Cook). Rebounds: Archbold 22 (Theobald 5), Ayersville 24 (Brown, R. Clark 6). Turnovers: Archbold 9, Ayersville 10.
Archbold 14 5 16 12 — 47
Ayersville 13 8 10 8 — 39
Fairview 52, Continental 32
SHERWOOD — Cade Ripke led the Apaches with 15 points as Fairview started the season with a 52-32 win over Continental.
Luke Timbrook added 10 points for Fairview, which outscored Continental 26-12 in the second half.
Gavin Huff paced the Pirates (2-3) with 11 points. Mitchell Coleman added 10.
CONTINENTAL (32) - Huff 11; Coleman 10; Warnement 7; Sharrits 2; Recker 2. Totals 14-1-32.
FAIRVIEW (52) - Retcher 2; Smith 8; Ripke 15; Frank 4; Hastings 5; Hammon 2; Timbrook 10; Grine 6. Totals 22-4-52.
Three-point goals: Continental — Coleman 2, Huff. Fairview — Smith 2, Ripke, Hastings. Rebounds: Continental 19, Fairview 30. Turnovers: Continental 10, Fairview 12.
Continental 12 8 9 3 — 32
Fairview 15 11 14 12 — 52
Reserves: Fairview, 35-34.
Kalida 53, Holgate 36
HOLGATE — Kalida broke open a two-possession game after one quarter with a 17-8 second-period edge as the Wildcats downed Holgate, 53-36.
Luke Erhart tallied 17 points to pace Kalida (4-0) while Ayden Warnecke also eclipsed double digits with 13 markers.
Abe Kelly hit three treys and finished with 15 tallies for Holgate, which slipped to 1-3.
KALIDA (53) — Warnecke 13; B. Miller 0; Siebneck 6; Smith 2; Fersch 2; Vorst 4; EJ Miller 0; Siefker 7; Horstman 2; Erhart 17. Totals 22-4-53.
HOLGATE (36) — Sonnenberg 0; Thacker 6; McCord 5; Hartman 2; Buecker 0; Kelly 15; Kupfersmith 0; Bower 2; Burgel 0; Medina 6. Totals 11-10-36.
Three-point goals: Kalida — Warnecke 2, Erhart 2, Siefker. Holgate — Kelly 3, McCord. Turnovers: Kalida 4, Holgate 13.
Kalida 13 17 8 15 — 53
Holgate 8 8 10 10 — 36
W. Trace 54, L. Center 37
LIBERTY CENTER — Wayne Trace opened up a 33-18 halftime lead and moved to 2-1 on the year with a 54-37 win over host Liberty Center.
Freshman Brooks Laukhuf tallied 12 points to pace eight players in double digits for the Raiders while Kyle Stoller added 11.
Evan Conrad’s 15 points and nine rebounds led all scorers in the loss for LC, which fell to 1-3.
WAYNE TRACE (54) — T. Sinn 6; C. Sinn 8; Myers 0; Speice 4; Laukhuf 12; Davis 2; Williamson 0; Price 0; McClure 5; Graham 6; Stoller 11; Winans 0; Munger 0. Totals 21-44 6-13 54.
LIBERTY CENTER (37) — Shultz 4; Collins 0; Chapa 0; Hammontree 2; Estelle 0; Krugh 8; Conrad 15; Patterson 6; Phillips 2. Totals 11-37 13-20 37.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 6-13 (T. Sinn 2, Laukhuf 2, McClure, Stoller), Liberty Center 2-16 (Krugh, Patterson). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 27 (Laukhuf, Graham, Stoller 4), Liberty Center 37 (Conrad 9). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 13, Liberty Center 12.
Wayne Trace 15 18 11 10 — 54
Liberty Center 8 10 11 8 — 37
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 42-37.
Wauseon 36, Edgerton 26
EDGERTON — Connar Penrod led a balanced Wauseon attack with nine points as the Indians opened the year with a 36-26 win at Edgerton.
The Bulldogs, who were also starting the season, were led by seven points from Gannon Ripke and Craig Blue.
WAUSEON (36) - Stump 0; DeGroff 5; Sauber 2; Penrod 9; Burt 8; Delgado 3; Wilson 5; Shaw 4. Totals 13-7-36.
EDGERTON (26) - Meyer 0; Everetts 0; Wilson 0; Hicks 0; Ripke 78; Landel 6; Hake 0; Wolfe 2; C. Blue 7; Tombrook 4. Totals 9-6-26.
Three-point goals: Wauseon — Penrod, Burt, Delgado. Edgerton — Ripke, C. Blue.
Wauseon 10 18 3 5 — 36
Edgerton 9 6 8 3 — 26
Paulding 72, Spencerville 62
PAULDING — Paulding scorched the nets for 52 percent shooting and 11 made 3-pointers in a 72-62 win over Spencerville to open Northwest Conference play.
Blake McGarvey hit four treys and netted a team-best 25 points for the Panthers (3-1, 1-0 NWC), scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter. Payton Beckman hit four longballs, finishing with 21.
Keegan Goecke paced Spencerville (2-3, 0-1 NWC) with 18 points while Dylan Smith and Josh Henline netted 14 and 10 points, respectively.
SPENCERVILLE (62) — Henline 10; Bowens 3; Smith 14; Goecke 18; Koenig 6; Prichard 4; Osting 3; Sudhoff 4. Totals 20-54 16-21 62.
PAULDING (72) — Adams 5; McGarvey 25; Bauer 7; Manz 8; Kauser 4; Pease 2; Gorrell 0; Beckman 21. Totals 25-48 11-17 72.
Three-point goals: Spencerville — Henline 2, Smith, Koenig, Osting. Paulding — McGarvey 4, Beckman 4, Manz 2, Adams. Rebounds: Spencerville 20, Paulding 17. Turnovers: Spencerville 10, Paulding 10.
Spencerville 12 14 24 12 — 62
Paulding 18 18 14 22 — 72
Reserves: Paulding, 41-22.
Col. Grove 54, Crestview 48
CONVOY — Blake Reynolds bucketed 21 points as Columbus Grove opened NWC play with a 54-48 win at Crestview.
With the 21-point effort, Reynolds passed Eric Maag to become the all-time leading scorer for the Bulldogs.
Reynolds added five rebounds and three assists in the win. Bo Birnesser chipped in 12 points for the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0 NWC).
Kalen Etzler led Crestview (3-1, 0-1) with 17 points.
COLUMBUS GROVE (54) – Reynolds 21; Birnesser 12; Halker 8; Sautter 7; Bellman 6; Myers 0; Macke 0. Totals 19-10-54.
CRESTVIEW (48) – K. Etzler 17; Lichte 8; Kreischer 6; G. Etzler 5; Brecht 4; Jackson 3; Temple 3; Hunter 2; Ward 0. Totals 20-3-48.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove -. Crestview – K. Etzler 2, Lichte 2, G. Etzler. Rebounds: Columbus Grove 20 (Bellman 6), Crestview 21 (Ward 9). Turnovers: Columbus Grove 11, Crestview 8.
Col. Grove 12 13 16 13 — 54
Crestview 12 10 13 13 — 48
O-G 77, Elida 29
ELIDA — After finding itself in an 8-8 first-quarter tie, Ottawa-Glandorf exploded to finish the first half on a 38-6 wave and roll past Elida 77-29 in Western Buckeye League action.
Brennen Blevins hit five 3-pointers and led a balanced scoresheet with 17 points for O-G (3-0, 1-0 WBL). Blevins’ shooting display set the new school record for 3-pointers, passing current head coach Tyson McGlaughlin and 2013 grad T.J. Metzger’s previous mark of 143. Landon Jordan hit four treys for 12 points while Owen Nichols added 10.
Aiden Bartels netted eight points to pace Elida (0-5, 0-1 WBL).
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (77) - Blevins 17; Jordan 12; Nichols 10; White 9; Kuhlman 8; Kaufman 6; T. Schimmoeller 5; Schmenk 5; C. Schimmoeller 3; Buddelmeyer 2. Totals 26-10-76.
ELIDA (29) — Bartels 8; Irons 7; Layman 4; Henderson 3; Crow 3; Miller 2; Long 2. Totals 11-3-29.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf — Blevins 5, Jordan 4, Kaufman 2, C. Schimmoeller, Schmenk, White, T. Schimmoeller. Elida — Bartels 2, Crow, Irons.
Ottawa-Glandorf 16 30 15 16 — 77
Elida 8 6 9 6 — 29
Leipsic 70, Arcadia 26
LEIPSIC — Eleven players scored for Leipsic as the Vikings toppled Arcadia 70-26 in BVC action.
Mason Brandt led the Vikings (4-0, 1-0 BVC) with 15 points. Paul Maag added 12 points.
Logan Boes led Arcadia (0-3, 0-1 BVC) with 14 points.
ARCADIA (26) – Boes 14; Cohee 5; Stoner 3; Cassell 2; Bostwick 2; Yoakum 0; Berry 0; Philpot 0. Totals 10-5-26.
LEIPSIC (70) – Brandt 15; Maag 12; Niese 8; Walther 6; Ellerbrock 6; Q. Schroeder 6; Gillespie 5; Sickmiller 5; Noriega 3; T. Schroeder 2; Siefker 2. Totals 30-4-70.
Three-point goals: Arcadia – Stoner. Leipsic – Brandt 3, Ellerbrock, Sickmiller, Noriega. Rebounds: Arcadia 12 (Cohee 6), Leipsic 32 (Maag, Niese 6). Turnovers: Arcadia 6, Leipsic 8.
Arcadia 6 6 7 7 — 26
Leipsic 11 20 20 19 — 70
P-G 60, Arlington 48
ARLINGTON — Pandora-Gilboa started Blanchard Valley Conference action with a 60-48 win at Arlington.
Aiden Harris finished with 21 points for the Rockets (1-3, 1-0). Ryan Johnson chipped in with 10 points.
All nine players who saw action for the Rockets in the win tallied at least one basket.
Brandon Hull – who tallied half of his points from the free throw line – led the Red Devils with 20 points. Bryce Gast added 14 points as Arlington fell to 3-2 and 0-1.
PANDORA-GILBOA (60) – Harris 21; Johnson 10; Krohn 8; W. Huffman 6; Steiner 4; Biery 4; E. Huffman 3; Basinger 2; Luginbill 2. Totals 19-15-60.
ARLINGTON (48) – Hull 20; Gast 14; Bateson 5; Price 4; Frysinger 2; Lafferty 2; Thornton 1. Griggs 0; Launder 0. Totals 15-17-48.
Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa – Harris 2, Johnson 2, Krohn, W. Huffman, Biery. Arlington – Gast. Rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 20 (Johnson 6), Arlington 30 (Hull 7). Turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 13, Arlington 11.
Pandora-Gilboa 17 14 10 19 — 60
Arlington 12 9 8 19 — 48
