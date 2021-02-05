Antwerp held Tinora to two points in the second half as the Archers stayed in the top spot of the GMC with a 36-25 win on the road against the Rams.
Jagger Landers finished with 16 points for Antwerp (14-1, 4-1), who trailed 23-21 at the half. Luke Krouse added 13 points.
Marcus Grube tallied 15 points for the Rams (4-9, 1-4).
ANTWERP (36) – Lichty 2; Recker 2; Landers 16; Krouse 13; McMichael 0; Sheedy 0; Sproles 0; Brewer 3. Totals 13-6-36.
TINORA (25) – Mar. Grube 15; Max Grube 2; Schafer 8; Rinkel 0; Harris 0; Bailey 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 11-0-25.
Three-point goals: Antwerp – Krouse 3, Brewer. Tinora – Mar. Grube 3. Rebounds: Antwerp 20, Tinora 11. Turnovers: Antwerp 12, Tinora 10.
Antwerp 9 12 8 7 — 36
Tinora 14 9 0 2 — 25
Edgerton 43, Hicksville 42
HICKSVILLE – Hicksville’s rally in the final period came just short as the Aces fell at home to Edgerton, 43-42.
Craig Blue led the Bulldogs (8-7, 3-3) with 14 points. Noah Landel added 11 points.
Jackson Bergman topped Hicksville (6-10, 2-4) with 14 points. Landon Turnbull added 10 points.
EDGERTON (43) – Meyer 2; Everetts 6; Wilson 4; Ripke 3; Landel 11; Wolfe 3; Blue 14. Totals 17-4-43.
HICKSVILLE (42) – Klima 3; Myers 5; Balser 3; Bergman 14; Slattery 7; Turnbull 10. Totals 17-5-42.
Three-point goals: Edgerton (5-11) – Everetts 2, Ripke, Landel, Wolfe. Hicksville (3-8) – Klima, Myers, Balser. Rebounds: Edgerton 25, Hicksville 19. Turnovers: Edgerton 20, Hicksville 13.
Edgerton 15 6 13 9 — 43
Hicksville 12 10 5 15 — 42
Reserves: Edgerton, 36-22.
Fairview 53, Ayersville 46
Fairview took command to start the second half as the Apaches hung on for a 53-46 win at Ayersville.
Caleb Frank, who was 10 of 11 from the free throw line, led Fairview (8-6, 2-2) with 26 points.
Ike Eiden paced Ayersville (10-7, 3-3) with 11 markers. Tyson Schlachter added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
FAIRVIEW (53) – Frank 26; Timbrook 8; Grine 7; Zeedyk 5; Ripke 4; Retcher 3; Karzynow 0; Smith 0. Totals 17-17-53.
AYERSVILLE (46) – I. Eiden 11; Schlatter 10; Brown 8; Trevino 5; R. Clark 4; B. Eiden 4; Amoroso 2; Cook 2; McGuire 0; E. Clark 0. Totals 17-8-46.
Three-point goals: Fairview (2-11) – Frank 2. Ayersville (4-12) – I. Eiden 3, Trevino. Rebounds: Fairview 23 (Zeedyk 6), Ayersville 40 (Schlatter 10). Turnovers: Fairview 4, Ayersville 18.
Fairview 12 9 14 18 — 53
Ayersville 8 10 6 22 — 46
Wayne Trace 61, Holgate 36
HOLGATE – After allowing 15 points in the opening quarter, Wayne Trace limited Holgate to 14 points over the next two periods to pull away for a 61-36 win over the Tigers.
Brooks Laukhuf paced the Raiders (14-5, 4-2) with 18 points. Kyle Stoller added 13 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and Trevor Sinn tallied 11 points.
Robbie Thacker led Holgate (7-11, 3-3) with 13 points.
WAYNE TRACE (61) – T. Sinn 11; C. Sinn 6; Speice 2; Laukhuf 18; Davis 0; Williamson 0; McClure 3; Graham 6; Stoller 13; Munger 2; Price 0; Winans 0. Totals 25-2-61.
HOLGATE (36) – Sonnenberg 8; Thacker 13; McCord 3; Hartman 0; Boecker 0; Kelly 6; Kupfersmith 0; Bower 0; Burgel 3; Medina 2; Bok 1. Totals 14-2-36.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace (9-21) – T. Sinn 3, C. Sinn 2, Laukhuf 2, McClure, Stoller. Holgate (6-23) – Sonnenberg 2, Kelly 2, McCord, Burgel. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 35 (Stoller 12), Holgate 21 (Sonnenberg, Kupersmith 4). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 11, Holgate 9.
Wayne Trace 26 17 14 4 — 61
Holgate 15 9 5 7 — 36
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 42-39.
Wauseon 48, P. Henry 25
WAUSEON – Connar Penrod pumped in eight of his 12 points in the opening period as Wauseon took an early lead in a 48-25 NWOAL decision over Patrick Henrt.
Jonas Tester added six points in the first frame and finished with 11 for the Indians (15-2, 5-0).
Caleb Rosengarten led the Patriots (7-12, 0-5) with eight points.
PATRICK HENRY (25) – Feehan 4; Woods 0; Seedorf 5; L. Johnson 3; Seemann 0; Crossland 3; Behrman 0; C. Rosengarten 8; C. Johnson 0; Meyer 0; Delgado 0; Hall 0; D. Rosengarten 2. Totals 10-3-25.
WAUSEON (48) – Tester 11; Britsch 0; DeGroff 3; Sauber 0; Penrod 12; Burt 0; Delgado 8; Wilson 8; Armstrong 6; Powers 0; Shaw 0. Totals 18-7-48.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry – Seedorf, L. Johnson. Wauseon – Penrod 2, Delgado 2, DeGroff.
Patrick Henry 6 8 9 2 — 25
Wauseon 20 8 11 9 — 48
Archbold 67, Evergreen 22
ARCHBOLD – The host Streaks led 19-2 after one quatrer and 37-3 at the half as they kept pace with Wauseon in the NWOAL standings with a 67-22 thumping of Evergreen.
Noah Gomez led Archbold (14-4, 5-0) with 13 points. DJ Newman added 12 and Tyler Hurst tallied 10.
Brock Hudik led the Vikings (13-5, 2-3) with six points.
EVERGREEN (22) – Lumbrezer 5; Woodring 3; Hudik 6; Loeffler 5; Shunck 1; Fuller 2. Totals 6-7-22.
ARCHBOLD (67) – Gomez 13; Al. Roth 8; Theobald 5; Newman 12; Kammeyer 6; Johns 5; Hurst 10; Williams 6; Schulze 2. Totals 27-2-67.
Three-point goals: Evergreen – Hudik 2, Woodring. Archbold – Gomez 3, Al. Roth 2, Newman 2, Williams 2, Theobald, Johns.
Evergreen 2 1 8 11 — 22
Archbold 19 18 19 11 — 67
Reserves: Archbold, 42-20.
Edon 58, Pettisville 41
EDON – Jack Berry went off for 27 points as Edon was able to hand Buckeye Border Conference leader Pettisville its first league defeat, 58-41.
Berry went 11-of-12 from the free throw line, 10 of 10 in the final period for the Bombers (6-7, 6-3 BBC).
Max Leppelmeier hit four treys in the final period as he scored 18 points for the Blackbirds (13-3, 9-1 BBC), which saw a 31-game BBC winning streak snapped.
PETTISVILLE (41) – Kaufmann 1; Ripke 2; Leppelmeier 18; Adkins 0; Beck 2; Jacoby 9; Heising 9; King 0. Totals 13-10-41.
EDON (58) – Berry 27; Kiess 2; Steinke 9; Hamrick 7; Dye 0; Gallehue 9; Hulbert 4. Totals 18-18-58.
Three-point goals: Pettisville (5-19) – Leppelmeier 5. Edon (4-6) – Berry 2, Gallehue 2. Rebounds: Pettisville 21, Edon 18. Turnovers: Pettisville 11, Edon 12.
Pettisville 5 11 6 19 — 41
Edon 18 7 15 18 — 58
Reserves: Pettisville, 48-32.
Montpelier 57, Hilltop 28
MONTPELIER — Montpelier boosted its Buckeye Border Conference record to 5-2 with a 57-28 home win over Hilltop.
Tylor Yahraus put up 18 points to pace the Locos (8-5) while Thomas Jay and Garrett Walz chipped in 15 and 11 markers, respectively.
Treven Baer led the Cadets (1-17, 0-11 BBC) with 13 points, including nine in the fourth quarter.
HILLTOP (28) - Jacobs 0; Haynes 0; Beres 0; Funkhouser 1; Jennings 3; Hoffman 4; Carter 7; Baer 13. Totals 12-2-28.
MONTPELIER (57) - Walz 11; Yahraus 18; Eitniear 4; Jay 15; Mattern 2; Stratton 2; Kreischer 0; Bowman 3; Altaffer 2. Totals 20-10-57.
Three-point goals: Hilltop — Baer, Jennings. Montpelier — Walz 3, Yahraus 2, Jay 2.
Hilltop 7 5 3 13 — 28
Montpelier 19 13 8 17 — 57
Ottoville 69, Continental 36
OTTOVILLE – After a close 17-15 opening quarter, Ottoville pulled away from Continental with a 20-7 second period as the Big Green handled the Pirates 69-36 in a PCL contest.
Josh Thorbahn led a balance Ottoville (15-2, 6-0) attack with 15 points. Ryan Suever added 12 points.
Mitchell Coleman topped Continental (6-12, 1-4) with 16 points. Bryce Recker chipped in 10 points.
CONTINENTAL (36) – Huff 4; Davis 0; Coleman 16; Armey 0; Knipp-Williams 1; Hoeffel 2; Warnement 0; Sharrits 3; Recker 10. Totals 16-3-36.
OTTOVILLE (69) – Miller 8; T. Schlagbaum 7; Manns 3; Suever 12; Kortokrax 7; K. Schlagbaum 8; Thorbahn 15; Furley 3; Hanneman 0; Edelbrock 2; Trentman 0; Langhals 4. Totals 23-18-69.
Three-point goals: Continental (1-3) – Coleman. Ottoville (5-17) – K. Schlagbaum 2, Thorbahn, Furley, Langhals. Rebounds: Continental 17 (Warnement 5), Ottoville 23 (Manns, Suever 4). Turnovers: Continental 19, Ottoville 9.
Continental 15 7 8 6 — 36
Ottoville 17 20 27 5 — 69
Kalida 32, Miller City 21
KALIDA – Kalida held Miller City to two points in the second and third period to hold off the Blue and White Wildcats, 32-21 in a PCL contest.
Luke Erhart led the Wildcats (14-4, 4-2) with 12 points.
Austin Ruhe was the high scorer in the game with 14 points for Miller City (6-13, 2-4).
MILLER CITY (21) – Ruhe 14; Pester 4; Niese 2; Barlarge 1; Burgei 0; Deitering 0; Weis 0; Michael 0. Totals 7-7-21.
KALIDA (32) – Erhart 12; Miller 8; Warnecke 5; Vorst 4; Siefker 2; Siebeneck 1; Horstman 0; Fersch 0; Smith 0. Totals 11-5-32.
Three-point goals: Miller City (0-10) – none. Kalida (5-12) – Erhart 2, Miller 2, Warnecke. Rebounds: Miller City 17 (Ruhe 5), Kalida 20 (Siefker 5). Turnovers: Miller City 2, Kalida 8.
Miller City 6 2 2 11 — 21
Kalida 7 7 11 7 — 32
L-B 56, Leipsic 45
FINDLAY – After the Vikings closed the gap in the third quarter, Liberty-Benton outscored Leipsic 14-7 in the fourth period to score a 56-45 win in BVC play.
Ben Spiess paced the Eagles (8-8, 6-2 BVC) with 16 points. Josh Reindel chipped in 13.
Mason Brandt led Leipsic (12-4, 6-2 BVC) with 16 points. Dillan Niese added 14 points.
LEIPSIC (45) – Brandt 16; Niese 14; Siefker 6; Walther 4; Q. Schroeder 2; Sickmiller 2; T. Schroeder 1; Maag 0. Totals 19-7-45.
LIBERTY-BENTON (56) – Spiess 16; Reindel 13; Doolittle 8; Dillon 7; Rath 7; Eckford 5; Hanni-Wells 0; Boyd 0; Gerken 0. Totals 19-8-56.
Three-point goals: Leipsic (0-9) – none. Liberty-Benton (10-22) – Spiess 4, Reindel 3, Doolittle 2, Eckford. Rebounds: Leipsic 24 (Niese 8), Liberty-Benton 23 (Doolittle 6). Turnovers: Leipsic 13, Liberty-Benton 16.
Leipsic 12 10 16 7 — 45
L-B 15 15 12 14 — 56
Cory-Rawson 34,
Pandora-Gilboa 26
PANDORA — Cory-Rawson picked up its fourth win in five games, downing Blanchard Valley Conference foe Pandora-Gilboa, 34-26.
Keevan Lee netted 10 points to pace the Hornets (9-5, 6-2 BVC), which forced a five-way tie at 6-2 atop the league with P-G, Leipsic, Riverdale and Liberty-Benton.
Will Huffman’s six points were tops for the Rockets (8-9, 6-2 BVC), which have lost three of four.
CORY-RAWSON (34) — Bixler 9; Lee 10; Miracle 7; Bacon 8. Totals 11-9-34.
PANDORA-GILBOA (26) — W. Huffman 6; Harris 4; E. Huffman 2; Krohn 2; Morris 4; Steiner 1; Luginbill 5; Basinger 2. Totals 10-4-26.
Three-point goals: Cory-Rawson — Bixler 2, Miracle. Pandora-Gilboa — W. Huffman 2.
Cory-Rawson 8 6 9 11 — 34
Pandora-Gilboa 5 6 8 7 — 26
Reserves: Pandora-Gilboa, 69-26.
