ANTWERP — Antwerp shook off a first-half challenge from visiting Ayersville, out-scoring the Pilots 26-13 in the third quarter as the No. 3 Archers picked up a key Green Meadows Conference victory, 73-59.
Jagger Landers was dominant for the Archers (12-1, 3-1 GMC) with 35 points and 15 rebounds as Antwerp racked up a 34-20 advantage on the glass. Gaige McMichael hit three longballs and chipped in 15 points in the victory.
Ike Eiden tallied 19 points to lead a trio in double figures in the first league loss for the Pilots (10-3, 3-1), snapping a nine-game win streak. Jakob Trevino added 16 points while Carter Michel added 13. Top post player Tyson Schlachter (12.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg) did not play in the game for the Pilots.
AYERSVILLE (59) — Trevino 16; Eiden 19; McGuire 3; Amoroso 2; Miler 4; Flory 2; Michel 13. Totals 21-45 13-15 59.
ANTWERP (73) - Moore 2; Recker 8; McMichael 15; Landers 35; Altimus 6; Krouse 3; Steel 0; Brewer 4. Totals 25-54 16-22 73.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 4-12 (Eiden 3, Trevino), Antwerp 7-18 (Landers 3, McMichael 3, Krouse). Rebounds: Ayersville 20 (McGuire 5), Antwerp 34 (Landers 15). Turnovers: Ayersville 10, Antwerp 8.
Ayersville 11 13 13 22 — 59
Antwerp 14 15 26 18 — 73
Reserves: Antwerp, 47-16.
Hicksville 44, Tinora 20
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville held Tinora to single digits in all four quarters as the Aces evened their conference record with a 44-20 triumph.
Jackson Bergman put up 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces (10-5, 2-2 GMC) while Aaron Klima chipped in 11 markers.
Nolan Schafer’s six points were tops for the Rams (4-11, 0-4), which shot just 9-of-35 from the field.
TINORA (20) — Eckert 3; Rinkel 0; Miles 0; Schafer 6; Harris 3; Anders 2; Bohn 4; Wiemken 0; Rittenhouse 2. Totals 9-35 0-0 20.
HICKSVILLE (44) — Klima 11; Myers 3; Balser 8; Mendoza 0; Bergman 13; Sheets 0; Baird 3; Slattery 3; Rosalez 0; Gordon 0. Totals 17-35 5-6 44.
Three-point goals: Tinora 2-16 (Eckert, Harris), Hicksville 5-10 (Balser 2, Klima, Myers, Slattery). Rebounds: Tinora 20, Hicksville 22 (Bergman 10). Turnovers: Tinora 10, Hicksville 6.
Tinora 7 2 5 6 — 20
Hicksville 10 13 11 10 — 44
Reserves: Hicksville, 30-25.
Fairview 55, Paulding 46
SHERWOOD — Fairview moved into a tie for second in the GMC standings, moving to 3-1 in league contests with a 55-46 win over Paulding.
Jeffrey Smith put up 13 points to pace the Apaches (4-10, 3-1 GMC) while Brady Karzynow added 10. Brody Retcher and Daniel Hammon each netted nine.
Christian Bauer hit six buckets and paced Paulding (3-12, 1-3) with 13 markers. Nick Manz added nine points.
PAULDING (46) — Zartman 6; Bauer 13; Agler 6; Manz 9; Adams 3; Gorrell 7; Foltz 2. Totals 18-6-46.
FAIRVIEW (55) — Retcher 9; Smith 13; Hastings 3; Clemens 8; Lashaway 3; Karzynow 10; Hammon 9. Totals 17-13-55.
Three-point goals: Paulding — Agler 2, Adams, Gorrell. Fairview — Smith 2, Clemens 2, Retcher, Hastings, Lashaway, Karzynow. Rebounds: Paulding 22, Fairview 30. Turnovers: Paulding 7, Fairview 15.
Paulding 6 7 15 18 — 46
Fairview 5 16 20 14 — 55
Reserves: Fairview, 48-42.
Wayne Trace 63, Edgerton 30
EDGERTON — GMC unbeaten Wayne Trace stormed out to a 32-16 halftime lead en route to a 63-30 road rout of Edgerton.
Kyle Stoller paced a trio in double figures with 21 points for the Raiders (12-1, 4-0 GMC, No. 9 Division III). Cameron Sinn chipped in 15 markers while Tyler Davis added 11.
Cory Herman hit two 3-balls and paced Edgerton (3-11, 0-4) with eight points.
WAYNE TRACE (63) — Myers 1; T. Sinn 6; C. Sinn 15; Laukhuf 5; Davis 11; Winans 0; Graham 4; Stoller 21; Miller 0; Gerber 0; Forrer 0. Totals 27-45 4-8 63.
EDGERTON (30) — Meyer 7; Everetts 7; Picillo 0; Cheek 0; C. Timbrook 0; Swank 6; Kennerk 0; Blue 0; Krontz 2; Herman 8; Weaver 0; N. Timbrook 0. Totals 10-31 7-11 30.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 5-12 (C. Sinn 3, Laukhuf, Davis), Edgerton 3-15 (Herman 2, Everetts). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 28 (Stoller 9), Edgerton 18 (Meyer 6). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 13, Edgerton 16.
W. Trace 16 16 15 6 — 63
Edgerton 9 7 7 7 — 30
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 45-43.
Perrysburg 63, Napoleon 57
PERRYSBURG — Napoleon’s comeback hopes fell short as the Wildcats fell at league title contender Perrysburg, 63-57.
Josh Mack netted 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter for Napoleon (9-4, 4-3 NLL), which trailed 20-10 after one quarter but cut the deficit to five in the final period. Blake Wolf knocked down five 3-pointers and chipped in 17 points.
Matt Watkins put up 20 points to pace Perrysburg, which moved to 12-2 (6-1 NLL).
NAPOLEON (57) — Behnfeldt 3; Wolf 17; Mack 19; Woods 0; Williams 2; Grant 0; Kruse 6; Ta. Rubinstein 8; Tr. Rubinstein 2. Totals 21-8-57.
PERRYSBURG (63) - Shultz 4; Av. Hunt 0; Klusmeyer 17; Mitchell 0; Bohman 12; An. Hunt 0; Watkins 20; Manges 10. Totals 26-4-63.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Wolf 5, Behnfeldt, Kruse. Perrysburg — Watkins 3, Bohman 2, Klusmeyer, Shultz.
Napoleon 10 14 12 21 — 57
Perrysburg 20 11 17 15 — 63
Archbold 40, L. Center 33
LIBERTY CENTER — Archbold came up with a key road win in the NWOAL race, edging out host Liberty Center 40-33.
Cade Brenner put in 10 points to lead the Bluestreaks (8-5, 2-1 NWOAL), which led 10-3 after one period.
Wyatt Leatherman hit a pair of treys and led all scorers for LC (5-7, 1-2), which was plagued by 9-of-24 foul shooting.
ARCHBOLD (40) — Bailey 6; Brenner 10; Johns 0; Roth 6; Seiler 2; Newman 6; Kammeyer 4; Hurst 6. Totals 13-10-40.
LIBERTY CENTER (33) — T. Kruse 0; Spieth 2; Orr 0; Chapa 0; Hammontree 2; L. Kruse 3; Estelle 2; Chambers 2; Conrad 5; Leatherman 12; C. Kruse 0; Zeiter 5. Totals 11-9-33.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Brenner 2, Roth 2. Liberty Center — Leatherman. Turnovers: Archbold 13, Liberty Center 16.
Archbold 10 9 8 13 — 40
L. Center 3 12 9 9 — 33
Swanton 29, Wauseon 23
SWANTON — Swanton stayed unbeaten in the NWOAL title race in a defensive slugfest against Wauseon, prevailing 29-23.
Cole Mitchey drained six of his eight free throws in the fourth quarter, finishing with a game-high 13 points for the Bulldogs (13-1, 3-0 NWOAL), winners of seven straight. Luc Borojevich added eight tallies.
Tyson Rodriguez hit a pair of second-half longballs to finish with eight points for the Indians (8-6, 1-1).
WAUSEON (23) — Tester 6; Burt 0; Armstrong 5; Rodriguez 8; Powers 0; Hines 2; Shaw 2. Totals 8-5-23.
SWANTON (29) — Mitchey 13; Betz 4; Pawlowicz 0; Callicotte 2; L. Borojevich 8; N. Borojevich 2; Davis 0. Totals 9-9-29.
Three-point goals: Wauseon — Rodriguez 2. Swanton — Mitchey, L. Borojevich. Turnovers: Wauseon 11, Swanton 9.
Wauseon 2 7 5 9 — 23
Swanton 8 10 4 7 — 29
Reserves: Wauseon, 40-37.
Evergreen 44, Patrick Henry 34
HAMLER — Evergreen picked up its third straight victory as Evan Lumbrezer nearly matched host Patrick Henry’s scoring total in a 44-34 Viking victory.
Lumbrezer poured in 27 points with 12 buckets and a trifecta for the Vikings (6-7, 2-1 NWOAL).
Landon Johnson knocked down three longballs and finished with 16 points for PH (9-5, 1-2), which has lost three straight.
EVERGREEN (44) — Lumbrezer 27; Shunck 8; Keifer 6; Loeffler 2; Gillen 1. Totals 19-5-44
PATRICK HENRY (34) — Johnson 16; Seedorf 2; Rosebrook 4; Jackson 2; Meyer 8; Behrman 2. Totals 13-4-34.
Three-point goals: Evergreen — Lumbrezer. Patrick Henry — Johnson 3, Meyer.
Evergreen 11 5 12 16 — 44
P. Henry 4 12 8 10 — 34
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 41-34.
N. Central 57, Holgate 51
PIONEER — North Central’s Zack Hayes racked up 30 points for the Eagles in a 57-51 Buckeye Border Conference victory over Holgate that featured 14 combined 3-pointers.
Hayes knocked down four longballs in the win for the league unbeaten Eagles (7-4, 4-0 BBC) while Joey Burt was 8-of-8 at the free throw line with 14 points.
Abe Kelly knocked in four treys and paced the Tigers (4-10, 1-3) with 21 points. Robbie Thacker was close behind with 17.
HOLGATE (51) — Thacker 17; Belmares 0; Kelly 21; Boecker 3; McCord 8; Bower 2. Totals 16-11-51.
NORTH CENTRAL (57) — J. Burt 14; Sanford 2; Patten 3; Meyers 2; Q. Burt 0; Justice 3; Hayes 30; Pettit 3. Totals 21-9-57.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Kelly 4, Thacker 2, McCord 2. North Central — Hayes 4, Justice, Pettit. Turnovers: Holgate 13, North Central 7.
Holgate 14 10 18 9 — 51
N. Central 16 14 14 13 — 57
Reserves: North Central, 39-29.
Pettisville 45, Fayette 33
FAYETTE — Pettisville racked up a 29-18 halftime lead and powered past host Fayette 45-33 in conference action.
Joey Ripke canned three treys and paced the Blackbirds (8-6, 3-1 BBC) with 15 points. Cayden Jacoby added 14 markers while Jaret Beck netted 10.
Elijah Lerma poured in 19 points in the first league loss of the year for the Eagles (10-4, 3-1).
PETTISVILLE (45) - Kaufmann 2; Ripke 15; Basselman 0; Adkins 4; Beck 10; Myers 0; Rupp 0; Jacoby 14. Totals 19-35 4-8 45.
FAYETTE (33) — Moats 0; W. Mitchell 5; Lemley 0; Whiteside 3; Lerma 19; Lester 3; Dunnett 3. Totals 12-35 4-8 33.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 3-3 (Ripke 3), Fayette 5-17 (W. Mitchell, Whiteside, Lerma, Lester, Dunnett). Rebounds: Pettisville 25, Fayette 11. Turnovers: Pettisville 11, Fayette 9.
Pettisville 15 14 8 8 — 45
Fayette 8 10 10 5 — 33
Reserves: Pettisville, 26-13.
Stryker 34, Montpelier 22
MONTPELIER — Stryker stifled Montpelier to just 22 points en route to its first BBC victory of the year, 34-22.
Teyvon Harris knocked in a pair of 3-pointers in a 12-point effort for Stryker (6-9, 1-3 BBC) while Levi Barnum chipped in 10.
Jamison Grime’s seven points were tops for the Locos (2-11, 0-4).
STRYKER (34) — Juillard 2; Villanueva 0; Donovan 0; Cadwell 4; Barnum 10; Cioffi 6; Harris 12. Totals 14-4-34.
MONTPELIER (22) — G. Walz 2; Thorp 6; A. Walz 0; Martin 0; Camper 0; Smith 0; Bowman 4; Grime 7; Girrell 3. Totals 9-2-22.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Harris 2. Montpelier — Thorp 2.
Stryker 6 10 11 7 — 34
Montpelier 4 6 8 4 — 22
Reserves: Montpelier, 39-31.
O-G 62, Van Wert 60
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf escaped a fourth-quarter rally from Van Wert to remain the only Western Buckeye League unbeaten with a 62-60 win.
Theo Maag racked up 18 points and seven rebounds to pace the Titans (10-2, 4-0 WBL, No. 7 D-III), which led 49-35 heading into the final stanza. Colin White netted 15 points while Carson Fuka added 10.
Garrett Gunter’s 15 markers led the charge for Van Wert (8-5, 2-2).
VAN WERT (60) — Brown 12; Smith 8; Gunter 15; Pratt 12; Crutchfield 6; Phillips 3; Wessell 4. Totals 23-44 5-8 60.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (62) - Fuka 10; Schimmoeller 2; Kuhlman 7; Schmenk 1; Jordan 7; Erford 2; White 15; Maag 18. Totals 21-44 24-28 62.
Three-point goals: Van Wert 7-13 (Smith 2, Gunter 2, Pratt, Crutchfield, Phillips), Ottawa-Glandorf 1-5 (Jordan). Rebounds: Van Wert 15, Ottawa-Glandorf 10 (Maag 7). Turnovers: Van Wert 13, Ottawa-Glandorf 7.
Van Wert 10 8 17 25 — 60
O-G 16 13 20 13 — 62
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 65-32.
