Antwerp was able to stay in front of Hicksville by double digits for most of the second half as the Archers moved back to the top spot in the GMC with a 59-42 win over the Aces.
Jagger Landers tallied 13 points in the second half and paced the Archers (13-1, 3-1) with 20 points. Owen Sheedy added 12 points and Landon Brewer tacked on 11 points.
Aaron Klima led the Aces (6-8, 2-3) with 13 points.
HICKSVILLE (42) - Klima 13; Myers 8; Balser 3; Bergman 8; Slattery 3; Turnbull 7; Hootman 0; Methvin 0. Totals 14-8-42.
ANTWERP (59) - Lichty 5; Recker 3; Hines 0; Landers 20; Phares 0; Krouse 0; Moore 0; McMichael 6; Sheedy 12; Sproles 2; Steel 0; Brewer 11. Totals 22-7-59.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Klima 3, Myers, Balser, Turnbull. Antwerp — Brewer 3, McMichael 2, Lichty, Landers, Sheedy.
Hicksville 8 13 12 9 — 42
Antwerp 15 12 18 14 — 59
Reserves: Antwerp, 50-20.
Fairview 56, W. Trace 48
SHERWOOD — Fairview put a dent in Wayne Trace’s GMC title hopes, handing the Raiders their second league defeat, 56-48.
Caleb Frank tallied 14 points and four assists to lead the Apaches (6-6, 1-2 GMC) while Luke Timbrook added 12 points and five rebounds.
Kyle Stoller put up 17 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders (13-4, 3-2 GMC). Brooks Laukhuf added 10.
WAYNE TRACE (48) — T. Sinn 5; C. Sinn 7; Speice 5; Laukhuf 10; McClure 2; Graham 2; Stoller 17. Totals 16-44 12-15 48.
FAIRVIEW (56) — Retcher 6; Smith 6; Ripke 2; Clemens 0; Frank 14; Karzynow 3; Hastings 0; Timbrook 12; Zeedyk 9; Grime 4. Totals 21-35 9-14 56.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 4-13 (C. Sinn, Speice, Laukhuf, Stoller), Fairview 5-11 (Frank 2, Timbrook 2, Smith). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 19 (Stoller 9), Fairview 25 (Retcher 7). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 10, Fairview 15.
Wayne Trace 9 12 11 16 — 48
Fairview 12 13 15 16 — 56
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 54-25.
Holgate 43, Tinora 34
Robbie Thacker got hot late, scoring 17 of his 28 points in the second half, to lift Holgate to a 43-34 win at Tinora.
After the girls got to break in the new gym last week, the Ram boys got to play their first home game in the new facility.
Holgate (7-9, 3-2), trailed by three at the half then outscored the Rams 25-13 in the second half.
Nolan Schafer led Tinora (4-8, 1-3) with 21 points. Marcus Grube added 10.
HOLGATE (43) - Sonnenberg 5; Thacker 28; Bok 0; McCord 0; Hartman 0; Kelly 8; Kupfersmith 0; Bower 0; Medina 2. Totals 16-7-43.
TINORA (34) - Mar. Grube 10; Max Grube 2; Schafer 21; Rinkel 0; Harris 0; Bailey 1; Wolfrum 0. Totals 13-4-34.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Kelly 2, Sonnenberg, Thacker. Tinora — Mac. Grube 2, Schafer 2.
Holgate 7 11 10 15 — 43
Tinora 8 13 5 8 — 34
Ayersville 50, Edgerton 39
EDGERTON — Ayersville stayed a game back of the GMC lead as the Pilots went to Edgerton and tallied a 50-39 win over the Bulldogs.
Kallen Brown made six shots in the first half and led the Pilots (10-5, 3-2) with 17 points. Jakob Trevino added 12 points.
Troy Wolfe paced the Bulldogs (6-6, 2-3) with 10 points.
AYERSVILLE (50) - Trevino 12; R. Clark 1; I. Eiden 2; B. Eiden 0; Amoroso 9; Schlatter 7; McGuire 2; Cook 0; Brown 17; E. Clark 0. Totals 17-15-50.
EDGERTON (39) - Meyer 5; Everetts 8; Wilson 3; Hicks 0; Ripke 2; Landel 8; Wolfe 10; C. Blue 3. Totals 16-3-39.
Three-point goals: Ayersville — Amoroso. Edgerton — Wolfe 2, Everetts, Wilson.
Ayersville 15 14 4 17 — 50
Edgerton 7 9 8 15 — 39
Archbold 47, Delta 27
DELTA — Archbold held Delta to single digits in all four quarters, nabbing a 47-27 NWOAL victory.
Noah Gomez led the way for the league unbeaten Bluestreaks (13-4, 4-0 NWOAL) with 11 points as Archbold won its 10th game in 11 tries.
Bryar Knapp put up 10 points to pace the Panthers, which fell to 0-14 (0-4 NWOAL).
ARCHBOLD (47) — Gomez 11; Al. Roth 7; Au. Roth 8; Theobald 9; Kammeyer 2; Hurst 4; Williams 6. Totals 19-3-47.
DELTA (27) — Knapp 10; Stickley 6; Risner 5; Gillen 4; Ruple 2. Totals 12-1-27.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Au. Roth 2, Williams 2, Gomez, Al. Roth. Delta — Knapp 2.
Archbold 14 16 9 8 — 47
Delta 9 8 4 6 — 27
Reserves: Archbold, 26-15.
Pettisville 49, Fayette 42
PETTISVILLE — Cayden Jacoby was dominant in the paint for Pettisville as the league unbeaten Blackbirds downed Fayette, 49-42.
Jacoby tallied 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for Pettisville (12-2, 9-0 BBC), winners of five straight. Max Leppelmeier chipped in 13 points.
Phillip Whiteside’s 15 points paced the Eagles (7-6, 4-6 BBC).
FAYETTE (42) — Frenn 9; Eberly 3; Wagner 7; Lester 0; P. Whiteside 15; Lerma 8; Pearson 0; D. Whiteside 0. Totals 16-39 5-7 42.
PETTISVILLE (49) - Kaufmann 5; Ripke 2; Leppelmeier 13; Beck 2; Jacoby 20; Heising 7; King 0. Totals 16-37 12-15 49.
Three-point goals: Fayette 5-14 (P. Whiteside 2, Moats, Wagner, Lerma), Pettisville 5-11 (Leppelmeier 3, Kaufmann, Heising). Rebounds: Fayette 14, Pettisville 24 (Jacoby 11). Turnovers: Fayette 7, Pettisville 6.
Fayette 13 10 11 8 — 42
Pettisville 10 14 6 19 — 49
Reserves: Pettisville, 27-20.
Edon 68, Hilltop 34
WEST UNITY — Drew Gallehue went off for 33 points as the Bombers dispatched the Cadets, 68-34.
After trailing 8-7 after one, Edon battled back to claim a 27-11 lead at the half.
Jack Berry added 11 points for Edon (5-5, 5-3 BBC).
Tucker Beres led Hilltop (1-14, 0-10) with 10 points.
EDON (68) - Berry 11; Kiess 8; Ha. Dye 2; McCartney 5; Hulbert 6; He. Dye 3; Gallehue 33.
HILLTOP (34) - Haynes 5; Beres 10; Funkhouser 3; Jennings 6; Hoffman 5; Carter 2; Baer 3.
Edon 7 20 22 9 — 68
Hilltop 8 3 14 9 — 34
Reserves: Hilltop, 32-27.
C. Grove 83, Bluffton 60
BLUFFTON — Columbus Grove moved one step closer to a NWC title as the Bulldogs won at Bluffton, 83-60.
Blake Reynolds led a balanced scoring effort for Columbus Grove (11-1, 5-0) with 16 points. Tayt Birnesser added 15, Gabe Clement throw in 14 and Trey Sautter chipped in 10.
Trenton Donley led the Pirates (6-9, 1-5) with 20 points. Trey Boblitt and Nic Essinger each added 10 points.
COLUMBUS GROVE (83) - B. Birnesser 4; Reynolds 16; T. Birnesser 15; Clement 14; Sautter 10; Schroeder 8; Hoffman 9; Halker 7; Bellman 0. Totals 30-10-83.
BLUFFTON (60) - Donley 20; Shutler 2; Kinn 5; Boblitt 10; Schaadt 2; Lovell 4; Soper 7; Essinger 10; Cora 0. Totals 24-4-60.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove — T. Birnesser 3, Hoffman 3, Reynolds 2, Clement 2, Sautter 2, Halker. Bluffton — Donley 4, Boblitt 2, Kinn, Soper.
Columbus Grove 26 20 22 15 — 83
Bluffton 15 10 17 18 — 60
Ottoville 43, Kalida 36
KALIDA — Fourth-ranked Ottoville stayed perfect in PCL play and earned a key road win, downing No. 17 Kalida 43-36.
Will Miller hit four treys and netted a team-high 16 points for the Big Green (14-2, 5-0 PCL), which led 28-15 at halftime. Ryan Suever chipped in 10 markers.
Brandon Miller’s 18 points paced Kalida (12-4, 3-2 PCL), which fell two games back of Ottoville in the PCL standings.
OTTOVILLE (43) — Miller 16; T. Schlagbaum 0; Manns 1; Suever 10; Kortokrax 7; K. Schlagbaum 0; Thorbahn 9; Langhals 0. Totals 14-40 9-13 43.
KALIDA (36) — Warnecke 3; Miller 18; Siebeneck 0; Vorst 6; Siefker 3; Horstman 2; Erhart 4. Totals 14-43 7-13 36.
Three-point goals: Ottoville 6-16 (Miller 4, Suever, Thorbahn), Kalida 1-11 (Siefker). Rebounds: Ottoville 26 (Thorbahn 7), Kalida 18 (Miller 4). Turnovers: Ottoville 5, Kalida 5.
Ottoville 12 16 9 6 — 43
Kalida 4 11 6 15 — 36
Miller City 39,
Fort Jennings 37
MILLER CITY — The host Wildcats were able to outscore the Musketeers 13-9 in the final period to score a 39-37 win in PCL action.
Thomas Weis led the Wildcats (6-11, 2-3) with 11 points. TJ Michel was right behind with 10 points.
Zach Schulte led Ft. Jennings (3-10, 1-3) with 12 tallies. Jon Grote added 10 points.
FT. JENNINGS (37) - Trentman 4; Horstman 2; Hoesten 3; Leibrecht 6; Schulte 12; Grote 10. Totals 14-5-37.
MILLER CITY (39) - Niese 4; Pester 4; Michel 10; Weis 11; Ruhe 3; Deitering 2; Burgei 5. Totals 15-3-39.
Three-point goals: Ft. Jennings (4-23)- Schulte 4. Miller City (6-19) — Weis 3, Michel 2, Ruhe. Rebounds: Ft. Jennings 20, Miller City 29 (Burgei 7). Turnovers: Ft. Jennings 8, Miller City 12.
Ft. Jennings 12 14 2 9 — 37
Miller City 10 11 5 13 — 39
Reserves: Miller City, 51-35.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.