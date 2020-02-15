EDGERTON — Aided by a 24-of-31 effort from the charity stripe, Antwerp secured its first outright Green Meadows Conference title in a decade with a 55-41 win at Edgerton on Friday.

Jagger Landers led the Archers (20-0, 7-0 GMC, No. 3 Division IV) with 12 points while Austin Lichty chipped in with 11.

Jaron Cape scored 13 points for the Bulldogs (10-10, 2-5 GMC) while Colin Gary added 11.

ANTWERP (55) — Eaken 0; Jag. Landers 12; Jay. Landers 8; Krouse 8; Schuette 8; Sheedy 0; Savina 8; Lichty 11. Totals 14-24-55.

EDGERTON (41) — Blue 0; Cape 13; Roth 0; Pahl 4; Ripke 5; Landel 0; Gary 11; Wolfe 0; Showalter 8; Wilson 0. Totals 13-11-41.

Three-point goals: Antwerp — Lichty 2, Krouse. Edgerton — Gary 3, Cape.

Antwerp 6 12 18 19 — 55

Edgerton 4 4 15 15 — 41

Wayne Trace 47,

Hicksville 38

HAVILAND — Despite scoring just 21 points through three quarters, Wayne Trace pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure a GMC runner-up finish with a 47-38 win over Hicksville.

Jace Vining hit three treys and paced the Raiders (16-5, 6-1 GMC) with 15 points. Alex Reinhart added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Landon Turnbull’s 20 points and six boards were tops for Hicksville, which fell to 14-7 (4-3 GMC).

HICKSVILLE (38) — Tunis 3; Myers 5; Straub 0; Bergman 5; Miller 5; Slattery 0; Turnbull 20; Hootman 0. Totals 15-38 3-7 38.

WAYNE TRACE (47) — T. Sinn 0; C. Sinn 3; Miller 6; Speice 2; Gerber 7; C. Crosby 0; Vining 15; McClure 0; Graham 0; Reinhart 14; N. Crosby 0. Totals 16-39 11-17 47.

Three-point goals: Hicksville 5-15 (Turnbull 3-7, Miller 1-2, Tunis 1-4), Wayne Trace 4-14 (Vining 3-5, C. Sinn 1-5). Rebounds: Hicksville 28 (Bergman 7), Wayne Trace 27 (Reinhart 9). Turnovers: Hicksville 10, Wayne Trace 9.

Hicksville 5 8 6 19 — 38

Wayne Trace 5 9 7 26 — 47

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 46-14.

Ayersville 43, Holgate 40

AYERSVILLE — Ayersville survived a 23-point final push from Holgate in the fourth for a 43-40 win.

Jakob Trevino scored 17 points for the Pilots (8-12, 1-6 GMC).

Blake Hattemer led the Tigers (5-16, 0-7 GMC) with 18 points.

HOLGATE (40) — Sonnenberg 4; Wenner 9; Hartman 0; Kelly 5; Kupfersmith 2; Bower 0; Hattemer 18; Medina 2. Totals 15-7-40.

AYERSVILLE (43) — Trevino 17; Clark 4; Eiden 1; Amoroso 4; Schlachter 0; McGuire 8; Okuley 6; Brown 3; Clark 0. Totals 16-10-43.

Three-point goals: Holgate — Sonnenberg, Wenner, Hartman. Ayersville — Brown.

Holgate 6 6 5 23 — 40

Ayersville 9 8 12 14 — 43

Evergreen 49,

Archbold 35

METAMORA — Evergreen secured at least a share of its first Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship since 2009, downing fellow league unbeaten Archbold, 49-35.

Mason and Ethan Loeffler netted 16 and 14 points, respectively, for the Vikings (19-1, 6-0 NWOAL, No. 12 Division III) while Nate Brighton added 10. Evergreen can clinch its first outright league crown in school history with a win over Bryan on Friday, Feb. 21.

Elijah Zimmerman led all scorers with 20 points for Archbold (15-5. 5-1 NWOAL), which had an eight-game win streak snapped.

ARCHBOLD (35) — Gomez 2; Al. Roth 3; Au. Roth 0; Theobald 4; Zimmerman 20; Cheney 3; Hagans 3. Totals 14-5-35.

EVERGREEN (49) — Lumbrezer 2; Etue 7; M. Loeffler 16; E. Loeffler 14; Brighton 10. Totals 20-6-49.

Three-point goals: Archbold — Al. Roth, Zimmerman. Evergreen — M. Loeffler 2, E. Loeffler. Rebounds: Archbold 18, Evergreen 27. Turnovers: Archbold 9, Evergreen 11.

Archbold 6 12 4 13 — 35

Evergreen 12 9 10 18 — 49

Reserves: Archbold, 41-26.

Bryan 61,

Liberty Center 48

BRYAN — Bryan sent its seniors out in style in their final home game, dispatching Liberty Center 61-48.

Titus Rohrer racked up 22 points in the win for the Golden Bears (14-6, 4-2 NWOAL) while Reese Jackson had 19 and Connor Arthur scored 10.

Trent Murdock paced LC (10-10, 2-4 NWOAL) with 18 markers.

LIBERTY CENTER (48) — Schafer 5; Keller 2; Burdue 9; Righi 0; Leatherman 5; Conrad 0; Krugh 9; Hogrefe 0; Murdock 18. Totals 19-4-48.

BRYAN (61) - Arthur 10; Martinez 2; Dean 0; Rohrer 22; Zuver 5; Lamberson 3; Jackson 19. Totals 22-16-61.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Krugh 3, Leatherman, Schafer, Murdock. Bryan — Arthur. Turnovers: Liberty Center 7, Bryan 6.

Liberty Center 7 18 9 14 — 48

Bryan 12 22 10 17 — 61

Wauseon 48,

Patrick Henry 22

HAMLER — Wauseon held Patrick Henry to just five points in the first half and cruised to a 48-22 victory.

Noah Tester led the Indians (14-6, 4-2 NWOAL) with 13 points and five rebounds while Connar Penrod scored 11.

Gavin Jackson and Caleb Rosengarten each scored five points for the Patriots (2-18, 0-6 NWOAL).

WAUSEON (48) — J. Tester 6; Britsch 4; N. Tester 13; Degroff 2; Hageman 2; Penrod 11; Delgado 5; Wilson 5. Totals 17-11-48.

PATRICK HENRY (22) — Jackson 5; Feehan 1; Seedorf 4; Rosengarten 5; Rosebrook 2; Johnson 3; Williams 2. Totals 9-1-22.

Three-point goals: Wauseon — J. Tester, N. Tester, Delgado. Patrick Henry — Jackson, Rosengarten, Johnson. Rebounds: Wauseon 21 (N. Tester 5), Patrick Henry 24 (Jackson 4, Feehan 4, Williams 4). Turnovers: Wauseon 6, Patrick Henry 21.

Wauseon 12 15 10 11 — 48

Patrick Henry 4 1 11 6 — 22

Reserves: Wauseon, 39-24.

Napoleon 60,

Maumee 57 (OT)

NAPOLEON — Zack Rosebrook hit a game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left in overtime to give Napoleon a 60-57 Northern Lakes League victory over Maumee.

Jarrett Gerdeman and Landon Willeman each scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats (5-16, 2-11 NLL) while Rosebrook and Josh Mack each finished with 10.

David Walker led the Panthers (2-18, 1-12 NLL) with 27 points.

MAUMEE (57) — Geiger 7; Freeman 5; D. Walker 27; Pacer 6; White 4; J. Walker 2; McCoy 2; Hutchinson 2; Fowls 2. Total 23-5-57

NAPOLEON (60) — Hinojosa 3; Mack 10; Rosebrook 10; Gerdeman 15; Fraker 7; Willeman 15. Totals 21-7-60.

Three-point goals: Maumee — D. Walker 4, Freeman, Geiger. Napoleon — Willeman 4, Gerdeman 3, Rosebrook 2, Hinojosa, Fraker.

Maumee 13 10 15 13 6 — 57

Napoleon 3 20 18 10 9 — 60

Crestview 65, Paulding 51

CONVOY — Crestview connected on 13 3-point shots en route to a 65-51 victory over Northwest Conference foe Paulding.

Ohio State commit Kalen Etzler carried the Knights (10-11, 3-4 NWC) with 21 points. Gavin Etzler nailed five treys and added 17 tallies.

Blake McGarvey led Paulding (6-13, 2-5 NWC) with 18 points while Payton Beckman and Hunter Kauser added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

PAULDING (51) — McGarvey 18; Beckman 15; Kauser 11; Manz 4; Dysinger 3; Edwards 0; Pease 0. Totals: 18-6-51.

CRESTVIEW (65) — K. Etzler 21; G. Etzler 17; Kreischer 8; Ward 6; Lichtle 6; Brecht 4; Short 3; Joseph 0. Totals: 24-4-65.

Three-point goals: Paulding — McGarvey 3; Kauser 3; Beckman 2; Dysinger. Crestview — G. Etzler 5; K. Etzler 3; Ward 2; Lichtle 2; Short.

Paulding 12 13 12 14 — 51

Crestview 19 12 16 18 — 65

Pettisville 45, Fayette 37

FAYETTE — Getting one game closer to a perfect BBC slate, Pettisville went to Fayette and won the battle of the birds, 45-37.

Max Leppelmeier led the Blackbirds (13-7, 11-0 BBC) with 16 points. Mitchell Avina and Graeme Jacoby each added 12.

Tanner Lemley paced the Eagles (11-10, 7-4 BBC) with with 13 points. Elijah Lerma chipped in 12.

PETTISVILLE (45) - Avina 12; Leppelmeier 16; Horning 5; C. Jacoby 0; Reynolds 0; G. Jacoby 12. Totals 14-10-45.

FAYETTE (38) - Colegrove 0; Wentz 2; Eberly 0; Brinegar 3; Wagner 0; Lemley 13; Lerma 12; Aguilar 7. Totals 16-2-37.

Three-point goals: Pettisville — Leppelmeier 4, Avina 2, Horning. Fayette — Brinegar, Lemley, Aguilar. Rebounds: Pettisville 20 (C. Jacoby 8), Fayette 14. Turnovers: Pettisville 13, Fayette 8.

Pettisville 7 11 18 9 — 45

Fayette 8 9 10 10 — 37

Stryker 51,

Montpelier 31

MONTPELIER — Stryker used a 19 point third quarter to pull away from Montpelier for a 51-31 victory.

Kaleb Holsopple paced the Panthers (5-15, 4-8 BBC) with 16 while Brandon Bowers added 13 points.

Tylor Yahraus scored 10 points for the Locomotives (4-15, 3-8 BBC).

STRYKER (51) — Huffman 3; Bowers 13; Treace 2; Holsopple 16; Weirauch 0; Ramon 7; Liechty 0; Ruffer 0; Harris 7; Barnum 3; Sloan 0. Totals 19-7-51.

MONTPELIER (31) — Walz 3; T. Yahraus 10; Beck 0; Eitniear 0; Jay 8; McCord 0; Saneholtz 2; Stratton 2; Altaffer 0; Peffley 6; Mason 0; C. Yahraus 0. Totals 13-3-31.

Three-point goals: Stryker — Bowers 3, Holsopple 2, Ramon. Montpelier — Walz, Jay.

Stryker 9 15 19 8 — 51

Montpelier 6 10 9 6 — 31

Columbus Grove 85,

Allen East 71

HARROD — Tayt Birnesser scored 24 points to lead top-ranked Columbus Grove past Allen East, 85-71, securing an outright Northwest Conference title.

Blake Reynolds added 20 points for the Bulldogs (20-0, 7-0 NWC, No. 1 Division IV) wile Evan Hopkins scored 12 and Alex Schneider scored 11 points.

Logan McCluer paced the Mustangs (5-15, 0-8 NWC) with 30 while Bradden Cumrine scored 12 points.

COLUMBUS GROVE (85) — Birnesser 24, Reynolds 20; Hopkins 12; Schneider 11; Halker 8; Clement 7; Smith 3. Totals 29-18-85.

ALLEN EAST (71) — McCluer 30; Crumrine 12; Fletcher 8; Lehman 6; Koontz 6; Newland 5; Criblez 2; Dotson 2. Totals 25-9-71.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove — Birnesser 3, Hopkins 2, Schneider 2, Clement, Smith. Allen East — McCluer 5, Lehman 2, Fletcher 2, Koontz 2, Crumrine.

Columbus Grove 22 18 21 24 — 85

Allen East 15 11 23 22 — 71

Reserves: Columbus Grove, 50-35.

Kalida 47, Continental 31

KALIDA — Evan Roebke scored 16 points to lead Kalida to a 47-31 victory over Continental.

Luke Erhart added 15 points for the Wildcats (13-7, 4-3 PCL).

Mitch Coleman powered the Pirates (4-17, 1-5 PCL) with 16 points.

CONTINENTAL (31) — Huff 4; Becher 0; Coleman 16; Armey 4; Prowant 0; Hoeffel 3; Warnement 2; Brecht 2; Sharritts 0; Recker 0; Davis 0; Knipp-Williams 0; Wolft 0; Tegenkamp 0. Totals 13-2-31.

KALIDA (47) — Warnecke 1; Von der Embse 4; B. Miller 0; Siebeneck 0; Langhals 0; Hovest 2; N. Miller 0; T. Siefker 2; Vorst 0; Horstman 7; Roebke 16; Erhart 15; A. Siefker 0. Totals 18-5-47.

Three-point goals: Continental — Coleman, Armey, Hoeffel. Kalida — Erhart 3, Roebke 2, Horstman.

Continental 6 4 12 9 — 31

Kalida 15 13 12 7 — 47

Ottawa-Glandorf 72,

Kenton 38

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf pulled away with a 25-8 second period to post a 72-38 win at home over Kenton.

Brennan Blevins paced a balanced attack for the No. 3 Titans (19-1, 7-1 WBL) with 16 points. Parker Schomaeker added 12 points for O-G, which saw 10 total players score in the win.

Jayden Cornell led the Wildcats (11-9, 5-3 WBL) with 12 points. Trey Jeffries chipped in 10.

KENTON (38) - Cornell 12; Ellis 6; Jeffries 10; Eversole 2; Cook 5; Huston 3. Totals 16-1-38.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (72) — Beach 5; Schomaeker 12; Blevins 16; Dean 6; Alt 9; Kaufman 2; Nichols 5; Westrick 9; Maag 2; Rieman 6. Totals 26-9-72.

Three-point goals: Kenton — Cornell 2, Jeffries 2, Huston. Ottawa-Glandorf — Schomaeker 4, Blevins 4, Dean 2, Beach. Rebounds: Kenton 15, Ottawa-Glandorf 29. Turnovers: Kenton 22, Ottawa-Glandorf 8.

Kenton 7 8 12 11 — 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 12 25 18 17 — 72

Liberty-Benton 55,

Leipsic 51 (OT)

LEIPSIC — Keaton Rath put up 17 points and eight boards to lead Liberty-Benton past Leipsic 55-51 in an overtime BVC tilt.

Ben Spiess and Josh Reindell added 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the Eagles (13-7, 7-2 BVC).

Drew Liffick netted 16 points in defeat for the Vikings (10-9, 5-4 BVC) while Jaden Siefker added 13 points and five boards.

LIBERTY-BENTON (55) — Rath 17; Spiess 16; Reindel 12; Jenkins 4; Boyd 4; Dillon 2; Abott 0; Erdeljac 0; Eckford 0. Totals 21-47 9-20 55.

LEIPSIC (51) - Liffick 16; Siefker 13; Brandt 9; Sickmiller 7; Niese 4; T. Schroeder 2; E. Schroeder 0; Lammers 0. Totals 18-54 5-7 51.

Three-point goals: Liberty-Benton 4-18 (Spiess 3, Jenkins), Leipsic 10-33 (Liffick 4, Siefker 4, Brandt, Sickmiller). Rebounds: Liberty-Benton 26 (Rath 8), Leipsic 29 (Niese 11). Turnovers: Liberty-Benton 9, Leipsic 9.

Liberty-Benton 12 14 9 13 7 — 55

Leipsic 11 13 9 15 3 — 51

