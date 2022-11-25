HICKSVILLE — Hicksville’s Aaron Klima nailed three longballs, netting 17 points to lead the Aces past county rival Fairview 50-37 in a non-league season lidlifter.
Brody Balser added four trifectas, chipping in 14 markers in the win for Hicksville (1-0), which pulled away in the second half with a 27-17 edge.
Brody Retcher’s 15 points were tops for the Apaches (0-1). Adam Lashaway added 14 points.
FAIRVIEW (37) - Retcher 15; Hastings 4; Grime 2; lashaway 14; Kauffman 0; A. Shininger 2; J. Shininger 0; Boland 0; E. Shininger 0. Totals 13-35 6-8 37
HICKSVILLE (50) — Sanders 0; Klima 17; Balser 14; Graber 0; Langham 4; Rosalez 7; Sheets 0; Slattery 0; Heisler 1; Gordon 7. Totals 18-43 6-12 50.
Three-point goals: Fairview 6-11 (Lashaway 3, Retcher 2), Hicksville 8-22 (Balser 4, Klima 3, Rosalez). Rebounds: Fairview 24, Hicksville 23 (Klima 5). Turnovers: Fairview 16, Hicksville 12.
Fairview 12 8 11 6 — 37
Hicksville 15 8 16 11 — 50
Reserves: Hicksville, 35-22.
Ayersville 44, Edon 29
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville shook off a slow start and outscored Edon 16-8 in the second quarter to seize control in a 44-28 season-opening victory at ‘The Hangar.’
Garrett Flory hit three treys and tallied a team-best 11 points for the Pilots (1-0), which outscored the Bombers 18-3 from outside the arc. Weston McGuire added 10 points and four rebounds.
Sophomore Cohen Hulbert netted a dozen points for Edon (0-1) to lead all scorers.
EDON (29) — Hulbert 12; Gallehue 6; Radabaugh 4; Reed 4; Trausch 1; Kiess 0; Brigle 0; Sprea 0. Totals 13-35 2-7 29.
AYERSVILLE (44) - Flory 11; McGuire 10; Michel 7; Clark 6; Schlachter 5; Amoroso 3; Brown 2; Wolfrum 0; Fishpaw 0; Marvin 0. Totals 15-36 8-10.
Three-point goals: Edon 1-10 (Gallehue), Ayersville 6-16 (Flory 3, McGuire 2, Amoroso). Rebounds: Edon 20 (Radabaugh, Kiess 3), Ayersville 24 (Clark 8). Turnovers: Edon 4, Ayersville 7.
Edon 4 8 9 8 — 29
Ayersville 4 16 11 13 — 44
Paulding 70, Continental 48
CONTINENTAL — Paulding placed four players in double figures as the Panthers cruised to a 70-48 win at Continental.
Peyton Adams and Nick Manz scored 13 points apiece for the Panthers (1-0). Kane Jones added a dozen markers while Casey Agler chipped in 10.
Konnor Knipp-Williams put up 15 points to lead all scorers for Continental (0-1), which was outscored 45-21 in the second and third quarters.
PAULDING (70) — Zartman 9; Adams 13; Agler 10; Manz 13; Rhonehouse 1; Jones 12; Martinez 2; Reed 2; Foltz 8. Totals 28-48 6-10 70.
CONTINENTAL (48) — Mo. Rayle 6; C. Etter 8; Ma. Rayle 8; Armey 2; J. Etter 8; Knipp-Williams 15; Thomsen 1. Totals 15-38 10-12 48.
Three-point goals: Paulding — Adams 3, Agler 2, Manz 2, Zartman. Continental — Mo. Rayle 2, C. Etter 2, Ma. Rayle 2, J. Etter 2. Rebounds: Paulding 26, Continental 16. Turnovers: Paulding 6, Continental 17.
Paulding 12 25 20 13 — 70
Continental 9 11 10 18 — 48
Reserves: Paulding, 43-26.
Bryan 47, Edgerton 44
BRYAN — Edgerton’s Nathan Swank poured in 25 points but a balanced Bryan effort earned the Golden Bears a 47-44 home win.
Evan Cox had 12 points to pace the Golden Bears (1-0), which matched their win total of all of last season. Sam Herold chipped in 10 points while recording a steal with 1.5 seconds left to preserve the win.
Swank hit five treys in the scoring outburst for the Bulldogs (0-1). Quentin Blue added 12 points.
EDGERTON (44) - Blue 12; Everetts 7; Picillo 0; Walkup 0; Herman 0; Swank 25; Krontz 0. Totals 17-5-44.
BRYAN (47) — Pelz 0; Cox 12; Kepler 9; Langenderfer 4; Herold 10; Dominique 7; Watson 0; Koenig 0; Brown 5. Totals 17-11-47.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Swank 5. Bryan — Brown, Cox. Turnovers: Edgerton 13, Bryan 18.
Edgerton 10 11 12 11 — 44
Bryan 12 8 17 10 — 47
Reserves: Bryan, 41-34.
Delta 44, Pettisville 37
PETTISVILLE — Delta held Pettisville to 34 percent shooting from the field, earning a 44-37 road win over the Blackbirds.
Bryce Gillen hit three treys and paced all scorers with 19 points for the Panthers (1-0). Bryce Knapp chipped in a dozen points, all in the second half.
Cayden Jacoby’s 15 points and seven boards were tops for Pettisville (0-1). Sean Adkins had 13 points, including three treys.
DELTA (44) — Ju. Ruple 2; J. Gibbons 2; Knapp 12; Roth 0; Gillen 19; Ja. Ruple 4; Risner 5. Totals 14-27 11-20 44.
PETTISVILLE (37) — Leppelmeier 3; Ripke 4; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 13; Beck 2; Jacoby 15; Fenton 0. Totals 12-34 8-9 37.
Three-point goals: Delta 5-9 (Gillen 3, Knapp, Risner), Pettisville 5-18 (Adkins 3, Leppelmeier, Jacoby). Rebounds: Delta 17, Pettisville 20 (Jacoby 7). Turnovers: Delta 12, Pettisville 13.
Delta 7 7 11 19 — 44
Pettisville 5 7 13 12 — 37
Reserves: Delta, 34-18.
Montpelier 58, Hilltop 46
WEST UNITY — Hilltop battled gamely with Montpelier in non-league action, leading 42-41 after three quarters, but fell to the Locos 58-46.
Garrett Walz hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points for Montpelier (1-0), scoring 17 of the 22 in the second half. Grant Girrell and Jamison Grime chipped in 12 points each.
Aiden Funkhauser’s 15 points paced the Cadets (0-1) while Anthony Eckenrode added 11.
MONTPELIER (58) — Walz 22; Thorp 3; Sommer 1; Camper 2; Girrell 12; Brink 3; Grime 12; Cooley 2; J. Saneholtz 0; Sharps 1; Alvira 0. Totals 23-6-58.
HILLTOP (46) — Haynes 8; Verdin 0; Schlosser 3; Kesler 3; Funkhouser 15; Dempsey 6; Eckenrode 11; Runkel 0; Bailey 0; Crossgrove 0.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — Walz 4, Thorp, Brink. Hilltop — Haynes, Schlosser, Funkhauser, Eckenrode.
Montpelier 12 15 14 17 — 58
Hilltop 12 19 11 4 — 46
Reserves: Montpelier, 47-40.
Tol. Christian 46, Stryker 44
TOLEDO — Toledo Christian’s Karter Koester hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 40 seconds left that proved to be the game-winner in the Eagles’ 46-44 win over Stryker.
Elijah Juillard’s 13 points were tops for Stryker (0-1), while Michael Donovan and Jacob Cadwell scored nine each.
STRYKER (44) - Juilliard 13; Villanueva 0; LaBo 2; M. donovan 9; Cadwell 9; D. Donovan 3; Froelich 0; Barnum 8; Batterson 0; Rethmel 0. Totals 18-5-44.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (46) - Ryan 0; Reinhart 0; Criss 0; Duck 0; Koester 9; Butler 3; Gaston 20; Hesson 12. Totals 14-15-44.
Three-point goals: Stryker — M. Donovan, Cadwell, D. Donovan. Toledo Christian — Gaston 2, Koester. Turnovers: Stryker 5, Toledo Christian 2.
Stryker 12 11 9 12 — 44
Tol. Christian 11 16 9 10 — 46
