NAPOLEON — Wauseon boys bowling were able to stay unbeaten on the season as they downed Bryan 2,517-2,298 at River City Bowl-A-Way on Friday.
Kage Little was dominant for the Indians as he rolled a 211 in his first game and then followed that up with a 257 to lead all bowlers on the day. Isaiah Luce only bowled one game but managed a 226. Parker Black followed up a 150 with a second score of 236.
Bryan saw Caleb Muhe lead the way with a 232 and 170. Isaac Stoy also had a solid day with a 150 and 215.
The Wauseon girls put up a not too shabby score themselves with a 2,474. Kymberlee Yocum’s 212 and 225 led the way while Jayde Ramos (198-204) and Danielle Carr (181-215) each pitched in solid series as well.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Bryan (2,298) — Dakota Brandeberry 180-184; Alexander Douglas 161; Caleb Muhe 232-170; Oliver Proxmire 162-168; Aaryan Singh 147; Isaac Stoy 150-215; Bryan Baker 1,777.
Wauseon (2,517) — Ryan Marks 157-188; Kage Little 211-257; Parker Black 182-236; Landon Gleckler 129; Isaiah Luce 226; Kane Panico 159-171; Wauseon Baker 601.
Girls
Bryan (1,822) — Yris Arrizon 89; Kyah Davis 135; Haylie Federspiel 168-171; Jessica Federspiel 162; Mya Federspiel 142; Ashley Grymonprez 165-167; Alexis Hartman 108; Polly Sleesman 131; Bryan Baker 384.
Wauseon (2,474) — Kymberlee Yocum 212-225; Jayde Ramos 198-204; Danielle Carr 181-215; Kendall Horner 195-194; Natalie Stevens 177-143; Wauseon Baker 530.
At Defiance Rec
Boys
Evergreen (2,067) — Michael Laver 186-208; Mitchell Gillen 179-121; Elliott Prescott 178-164; Makayla McKenzie 145-150; Xaviar Robinette 146-134; Evergreen Baker 456.
Tinora (2,191) — Isaiah Goliver 170-218; Kaidan Fenter 179-158; Lucas Stein 139; Drew Higbea 236; Elijah Goliver 150-123; Daegon Begin 137-204; Tinora Baker 477.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Swanton (1,941) - Scott Lafferty-Reside 194-186; Conner Williams 181-189; Audrey Gossett 146; Makayla Balonek 147-133; Matt Bates 124; Chase Lafferty-Reside 130-115; Swanton Baker 396.
Delta — No statistics.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Liberty Center (2,464) — Landon Amstutz 215-160; Tim Blanton 227-215; Cody McDoogle 146; Jacob Sexton 248-258; Wesley Wilhelm 178-154; Liberty Center Baker 513.
Patrick Henry (2,001) — Xander Braden 104; Isaiah Geahlen 147-194; Seth Hathaway 160-182; Josh Hoops 167-134; Austin Lammers 162-139; Derrick Munding 132; Patrick Henry Baker 474.
Girls
Liberty Center (1,941) — Arianna Smith 129-174; Madison Amstutz 114-005; Hannah Roth 136-171; AJ Seedorf 148-182; Delaney Krugh 116-155; Liberty Center Baker 511.
Patrick Henry (1,960) — Rachel Breece 176-203; Kylee Karmol 164-173; Zayna Kuesel 161-177; Claire Piercefield 96-143; Lana Breece 140-132; Patrick Henry Baker 395.
Thursday
At Hillcrest Lanes
Boys
Defiance (1,975) — Dravin Lantz 125-124; Alex Mehring 114-99; Kenny Schlosser 143-146; Trey Siler 148-164; Matt Gambler 124; Defiance Baker 704.
Kenton (2,438) — Sam Taylor 203-179; Adam Hopkins 155-179; Stone Sauber 155-144; Spencer Anglemyer 150-157; Devin Hastings 166-184; Kenton Baker 766.
