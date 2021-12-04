A pair of matches competed on Friday night in area bowling action as the Wauseon girls downed Rossford by a 2,151-1,725 margin at River City Bowl-A-Way while host Patrick Henry picked up a 2,420-1,897 victory over NWOAL foe Swanton at Deshler Lanes in boys action.
In the girls match, Danielle Carr had a 425 series for the winning Indians with games of 226 and 199 while Jayde Ramos wasn’t far behind with games of 204 and 201 for a 405 series. Alyssa Stricklen also had a 188 for the Indians.
Meanwhile, Patrick Henry’s Tyler Piercefield racked up a 268 first game and added a 214 to lead the Patriots’ effort.
Boys Bowling
At Deshler Lanes
Patrick Henry (2,420) — Isaiah Geahlen 199; Seth Hathaway 191-217; Josh Hoops 141-233; Josh Munding 127; Tyler Piercefield 268-214; Cyruss Wyss 160-153; Patrick Henry Baker 517.
Swanton (1,543) - Makayla Balonek 121-160; Marty Mosher 199-142; Scott Reside 136-174; Carson Santchi 156-189; Seth Sweet 135-131; Swanton Baker 354.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Wauseon (2,126) — Parker Black 138-168; Kage Little 143-179; Ryan Marks 202-201; Riley Morr 178-131; Kane Panico 176-168; Wauseon Baker 442.
Rossford (1,725) — Nawrocki 137; A. Cramer 183-138; Cramer 159-160; Hill 197-231; Jones 154; Borden 157-165; Rossford Baker 559.
Girls Bowling
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Wauseon (2,151) — Danielle Carr 226-199; Jayde Ramos 204-201; Sehera Roberts 132-129; Natalie Stevens 155-130; Alyssa Stricklen 188-148; Wauseon Baker 439.
Rossford (1,725) — No statistics.
