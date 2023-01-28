NAPOLEON — Wauseon picked up a sweep in boys and girls bowling action at River City Bowl-A-Way on Friday, downing Patrick Henry 2,451-2,178 in the boys match while rolling to a 2,440-1,919 victory in the girls match.
Ryan Marks tallied a 224-226 series for the winning Indians (10-1, 9-1 NWOAL) while Parker Black’s 234 game was tops for the Tribe in a 405 series. Seth Hathaway led the way for PH (2-8, 2-6) with a 374 series (180-194) while Isaiah Geahlen’s 195 was the top Patriot game.
In the girls match, PH came up short of a bid to move into a three-way tie with Wauseon and Liberty Center atop the league standings. Kendall Horner racked up games of 203 and 246 to power Wauseon (8-1, 7-1) while Rachel Carr had a 199 game and Jayde Ramos a 194. Rachel Breece’s 212 game and 376 series were both tops for the Patriots (7-3, 5-3).
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Patrick Henry (2,178) - Xander Braden 159-173; Isaiah Geahlen 173-195; Seth Hathaway 180-194; Josh Hoops 183-135; Austin Lammers 167-157; Patrick Henry Baker 462.
Wauseon (2,451) - Parker Black 234-171; Kage Little 185-163; Isaiah Luce 131-225; Ryan Marks 224-226; Kane Panico 194-203; Wauseon Baker 495.
Girls
Patrick Henry (1,919) - Rachel Breece 212-164; Kylee Karmol 148-144; Zayna Kuesel 135-119; Claire Piercefield 166-153; Lana Breece 159-140; Patrick Henry Baker 379.
Wauseon (2,440) - Jayde Ramos 194-179; Kymberlee Yocom 163-180; Kendall Horner 203-246; Danielle Carr 193-184; Rachel Carr 199-125; Wauseon Baker 574.
At Swanton Sports Center
Tinora (2,172) - Isaiah Goliver 153-189; Kaidan Fenter 146-192; Lucas Stein 159-166; Elijah Goliver 172-159; Drew Higbea 177-149; Tinora Baker 510.
Swanton - No statistics.
At Bryan Lanes
Boys
Liberty Center (2,622) - Landon Amstutz 235-199; Tim Blanton 255-225; Cody McDoogle 185-199; Jacob Sexton 224; Wesley Wilhelm 188-170; Joey Wymer 160; Liberty Center Baker 582.
Bryan (2,525) - Dakota Brandeberry 232-252; Trevor Craig 151; Alexander Douglas 126; Caleb Muhe 223-221; Aaryan Singh 158-165; Issac Stoy 79-211; Bryan Baker 607.
Girls
Liberty Center (1,933) - Meredith Bowers 140; Killian Garretson 143; Vivian Gebers 148; Marleigh Rego 139; AJ Seedorf 191-167; Hannah Roth 157-136; Delaney Krugh 129-161; Liberty Center Baker 422.
Bryan (1,888) - Kyah Davis 138-137; Haylie Federspiel 143-152; Jessica Federspiel 155-151; Ashley Grymonprez 128-200; Polly Sleesman 124; Sub 106; Bryan Baker 454.
At Lenawee Recreation
Delta (2,298) - Konrad Hawkins 197-163; Brenden Pribe 213-225; Brody Waugh 158-178; Dylan Stricker 171-172; Paul McQueen 121; Ethan Cone 144; Delta Baker 556.
Evergreen (2,127) - Michael Laver 194-170; Mitchell Gillen 188-160; Makayla McKenzie 176-166; Thomas Baker 131; Elliott Prescott 125; Xaviar Robinette 185; Isaac Hansel 167; Evergreen Baker 465.
At Timbers Bowling Center
Boys
Napoleon (2,588) - Riley Ehlers 236-197; Ashton Kiessling 224; Andrew Gallagher 237-158; Brennen Babcock 203; Preston Miller 167; Slayd McCorkle 234; Mason Melia 168; Logan Honemann 189; Napoleon Baker 575.
Anthony Wayne (2,356) - Ethan Crosby 232; Ian Gill 196-161; Luke Bethel 169-201; Kaleb Modlin 180-165; Ronald Bischoff 157-222; Anthony Wayne Baker 545.
Girls
Napoleon (2,162) - Arianna Kiessling 225-213; Carlee Hohenbrink 201-235; Keigan Schuster 171; Macy Eicher 89-130; Sophia Cohrs 120; Lily Light 142-103; Napoleon Baker 533.
Anthony Wayne (1,352) - Marissa Noaker 101-128; Carol Beck 125-141; Julia French 108-94; Emma Rinto 86-88; Zoe Hamblin 75-113; Anthony Wayne Baker 293.
