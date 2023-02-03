Wauseon swept both the boys and girls matches against Tinora at Defiance Recreation on Friday in area bowling action.
The boys match saw Wauseon’s Ryan Marks lead the Indians with a 213 game and 397 series while Kane Panico rolled games of 190 and 187. Isaiah Goliver’s 219 game and 355 series were tops for Tinora in the 2,184-2,019 setback. Kaidan Fenter and Lucas Stein bowled games of 187 and 183, respectively.
In girls action, Kymberlee Yocom’s 342 series powered a Wauseon win, 1,792-1,476. Rachel Carr bowled a 134 and 168 while Aleksia Cook tallied a 254 series for the Rams.
At Defiance Recreation
Boys
Wauseon (2,184) — Parker Black 153-180; Kage Little 148-159; Isaiah Luce 123; Ryan Marks 184-213; Kane Panico 190-187; Evan Stevens 140; Wauseon Baker 498.
Tinora (2,019) — Kaidan Fenter 127-187; Elijah Goliver 173-126; Isaiah Goliver 219-136; Anthony Punches 103; Kody Short 151-121; Lucas Stein 182; Tinora Baker 494.
Girls
Wauseon (1,792) — Rachel Carr 134-168; Kendall Horner 120-187; Drue Roush 103-89; Josie Spires 102-87; Kymberlee Yocom 161-181; Wauseon Baker 460.
Tinora (1,476) — Rose Billing 86-151; Aleksia Cook 106-148; Deja Kimmel 73-99; Eva Martinez 126-105; Paige Weber 114-125; Tinora Baker 343.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Bryan (2,044) — Dakota Brandeberry 146-209; Trevor Craig 131; Skyler Crooks 139; Alexander Douglas 159; Noah Mills 138; Aaryan Singh 155-155; Issac Stoy 175-188; Bryan Baker 449.
Delta (2,330) — Konrad Hawkins 229-200; Paul McQueen 151-143; Brenden Pribe 156-162; Dylan Stricker 170-163; Brody Waugh 196-170; Delta Baker 590.
Girls
Bryan (1,937) - Yris Arrizon 128; Kyah Davis 113; Haylie Federspiel 125-168; Jessica Federspiel 158-187; Ashley Grymonprez 155-169; Polly Sleesman 156-115; Bryan Baker 463.
Delta (1,785) — Lexi Brown 179-192; Ciarra Flickinger 164-178; Alana Hyott 112-140; Serena Shelhart 108-87; Olivia Tipton 106-106; Delta Baker 413.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Evergreen (1,928) — Thomas Baker 122; Mitchell Gillen 179-143; Michael Laver 163-115; Makayla McKenzie 161; Elliott Prescott 147-130; Xaviar Robinette 146; Evergreen Baker 432.
Liberty Center (2,617) — Landon Amstutz 256-182; Tim Blanton 218-259; Cody McDoogle 204-233; Jacob Sexton 175-157; Wes Wilhelm 191-163; Liberty Center Baker 579.
At Swanton Sports Center
Patrick Henry (2,188) - Xander Braden 134; Isaiah Geahlen 134-170; Seth Hathaway 178-238; Josh Hoops 177-203; Austin Lammers 153-157; Derrick Munding 144; Patrick Henry Baker 500.
Swanton (1,978) — Makayla Balonek 130-123; Matt Bates 163-129; Chase Lafferty-Reside 126-139; Scott Lafferty-Reside 175-163; Conner Williams 189-205; Swanton Baker 436.
