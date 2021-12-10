TOLEDO — Defiance picked up a pair of narrow victories on the lanes Friday in bowling action against Perrysburg as the DHS boys won by seven pins and the girls by 10.
Aden Santana’s 451 series led the tally for Defiance, including a 265 second game, while Boston Briseno had a 255 and 178. The DHS girls saw Savannah Roth’s 293 series (150-143) lead the way, along with a 282 (112-170) series from McKailyn Shock.
At Southwyck Lanes
Boys
Defiance (3,001) - Boston Briseno 255-178; Trey Siler 183-201; Aden Santana 186-265; Rhees Andrews 187-171; Xander Valle 207-187; Defiance Baker 981.
Perrysburg (2,994) — Ryan Ulrich 232-248; Daniel Tomalak 165-217; Douglas Husted 212-174; Eric Zinn 183-190; Nathan Ulrich 222; Sub 181 ; Perrysburg Baker 970.
Girls
Defiance (1,993) — Malea Carolus 138-132; McKailyn Shock 112-170; Hayleigh Jones 122-100; Tamorie Nealy 139; Savannah Roth 150-143; Leigha Scott 71; Defiance Baker 716.
Perrysburg (1,983) — Lydia Williams 78; Julia Gahn 138; Chelsea Brewster 152-142; Karli Courtney 189-138; Lily Tierney 147-116; Sydney Gankosky 119; Sub 121; Perrysburg Baker 643.
At Defiance Recreation
Boys
Evergreen (1,851) — Derek Cobb 173-221; Mitchell Gillen 124-137; Mason Luttrell 110; Michael Laver 150-123; Zachary Laver 102-151; Dylan Buck 113; Evergreen Baker 447.
Tinora (2,188) — Trevor Luellen 123-233; Eric Lichtenwald 173-213; Isaiah Goliver 142-137; Devin Singer 170-155; Elijah Goliver 167; Lucas Stein 128; Tinora Baker 547.
Girls
Evergreen (1,763) — Keigan Schuster 138-192; Kennedy Coolman 142-156; Delaney Burghardt 133-132; Carly Kanneman 135-143; Joleen Warner 108-90; Evergreen Baker 394.
Tinora (1,735) — Taylor Crigger 156-161; Kaylee Shank 124-133; Faith Luellen 133-126; Anya Dunno 145-158; Hannah Gerschutz; Tinora Baker 365.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Swanton (2,159) - Marty Mosher 209-203; Seth Sweet 199-183; Scott Reside 170-176; Carson Santchi 130-119; Makayla Balonek 134-135; Swanton Baker 501.
Delta (2,061) - Kaden Hawkins 188-198; Gabe Syverson 144-170; Brody Waugh 160-199; Dylan Stricker 140-142; Paul McQueen 100; Ethan Cone 123; Delta Baker 497.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Liberty Center (2,470) — Landon Amstutz 246-224; Tim Blanton 235-205; Cody McDoogle 173-173; Cole Roth 134-125; Jacob Sexton 153-189; Liberty Center Baker 613.
Patrick Henry (2,410) — Isaiah Geahlen 149; Seth Hathaway 193-246; Josh Hoops 168-176; Josh Munding 147; Tyler Piercefield 182-246; Cyrus Wyss 202-162; Patrick Henry Baker 539.
Girls
Liberty Center (2,040) — Madison Amstutz 204-169; Audrey Bowers 136-148; Hannah Marlow 163-167; Arianna Smith 123-171; Jensen Sonnenberg 166-145; Liberty Center Baker 448.
Patrick Henry (1,971) — Rachel Breece 212-152; Sarah Breece 172-203; Paige Chio 122-122; Zayne Kuesel 147-141; Angeline Parsons 172-149; Patrick Henry Baker 425.
