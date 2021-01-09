The Tinora boys picked up a victory in area bowling action at Defiance Recreation on Friday against Patrick Henry, while the PH girls prevailed, 1,626-1,216.
In the boys match, Devin Flory had an outstanding 268-235 series for the Rams while Trevor Luelen added a 244 game. Jaylin Drew’s 234 was tops for Patrick Henry.
Meanwhile, Angeline Parsons (178-167) and Rachel Breece (178-165) had nearly identical series to power the Patriots. Rianna Stark bowled a 137 and 187 for the Rams.
At Defiance Rec Center
Boys
Patrick Henry (2,080) – Joey Boden 147-138; Jaylin Drew 133-234; Seth Hathaway 122; Kijano Hill 164; Tyler Piercefield 148-175; Cyruss Wyss 190-145. Baker Totals 484.
Tinora (2,306) – Isaac Fenter 131-156; Devin Flory 268-235; Elijah Goliver 153-159; Isaiah Goliver 185-160; Trevor Luelen 157-244. Baker Totals 458.
Girls
Patrick Henry (1,626) – Rachel Breece 178-165; Sarah Breece 184-126; Zayna Kuesel 135-138; Angeline Parsons 178-167. Baker Totals 355.
Tinora (1,216) – Anya Dunno 133-130; Hannah Gerschutz 133-106; Madison Rath 69-65; Rianna Stark 137-187. Baker Totals 256.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Wauseon (1,915) – Ben Allen 161-191; Parker Black 125; Brayden Everly 113; Kage Little 109-131; Ryan Marks 138-184; Aidan Teal 157-152. Baker Totals 454.
Swanton (1,865) – Brandon Chovan 146-134; Chad Long 112-132; Marty Mosher 172-166; Carson Santchi 162-167; Seth Sweet 115-141. Baker Totals 418.
Girls
Wauseon (2,150) – Danielle Carr 179-218; Quinlynn Rohda 151-156; Rachel Carr 151-203; Jayde Ramos 157-179; Alyssa Stricklen 118; Natalie Stevens 143. Baker Totals 495.
Swanton (2,211) – Amy Lawson 233-193; Ivy Serres 196-158; Hanna Patch 157; Haylee Didion 181; Gabriell Siege 151-120; Sarah Kohlhofer 167-155. Baker Totals 500.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Bryan (2,427) - Dominic Boothman 162-184; Zane Laurin 158; Matt Meade 196-169; Caleb Muhe 206-216; Iestyn Siders 166; Isaac Stoy 214-183. Baker Totals 573.
Evergreen (2,200) - Derek Cobb 164-170; Ayden DeGroff 162; Logan Fox 182-176; David Fuller 164-175; Mitchell Gillen 135; Ethan Shively 161-161. Baker Totals 550.
Girls
Bryan (1,842) - Gabriella Bany 187-171; Kyah Davis 100-81; Jessica Federspiel 113-128; Alexis Firm 135-170; Juleah Purk 126-167. Baker Totals 464.
Evergreen (1,789) — Michaela Baker 148-125; Kennedy Coolman 121-123; Carly Kanneman 105-141; Keigan Shuster 145-128; Joleen Warner 157-111. Baker Totals 485.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.