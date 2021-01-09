The Tinora boys picked up a victory in area bowling action at Defiance Recreation on Friday against Patrick Henry, while the PH girls prevailed, 1,626-1,216.

In the boys match, Devin Flory had an outstanding 268-235 series for the Rams while Trevor Luelen added a 244 game. Jaylin Drew’s 234 was tops for Patrick Henry.

Meanwhile, Angeline Parsons (178-167) and Rachel Breece (178-165) had nearly identical series to power the Patriots. Rianna Stark bowled a 137 and 187 for the Rams.

At Defiance Rec Center

Boys

Patrick Henry (2,080) – Joey Boden 147-138; Jaylin Drew 133-234; Seth Hathaway 122; Kijano Hill 164; Tyler Piercefield 148-175; Cyruss Wyss 190-145. Baker Totals 484.

Tinora (2,306) – Isaac Fenter 131-156; Devin Flory 268-235; Elijah Goliver 153-159; Isaiah Goliver 185-160; Trevor Luelen 157-244. Baker Totals 458.

Girls

Patrick Henry (1,626) – Rachel Breece 178-165; Sarah Breece 184-126; Zayna Kuesel 135-138; Angeline Parsons 178-167. Baker Totals 355.

Tinora (1,216) – Anya Dunno 133-130; Hannah Gerschutz 133-106; Madison Rath 69-65; Rianna Stark 137-187. Baker Totals 256.

At Swanton Sports Center

Boys

Wauseon (1,915) – Ben Allen 161-191; Parker Black 125; Brayden Everly 113; Kage Little 109-131; Ryan Marks 138-184; Aidan Teal 157-152. Baker Totals 454.

Swanton (1,865) – Brandon Chovan 146-134; Chad Long 112-132; Marty Mosher 172-166; Carson Santchi 162-167; Seth Sweet 115-141. Baker Totals 418.

Girls

Wauseon (2,150) – Danielle Carr 179-218; Quinlynn Rohda 151-156; Rachel Carr 151-203; Jayde Ramos 157-179; Alyssa Stricklen 118; Natalie Stevens 143. Baker Totals 495.

Swanton (2,211) – Amy Lawson 233-193; Ivy Serres 196-158; Hanna Patch 157; Haylee Didion 181; Gabriell Siege 151-120; Sarah Kohlhofer 167-155. Baker Totals 500.

At Swanton Sports Center

Boys

Bryan (2,427) - Dominic Boothman 162-184; Zane Laurin 158; Matt Meade 196-169; Caleb Muhe 206-216; Iestyn Siders 166; Isaac Stoy 214-183. Baker Totals 573.

Evergreen (2,200) - Derek Cobb 164-170; Ayden DeGroff 162; Logan Fox 182-176; David Fuller 164-175; Mitchell Gillen 135; Ethan Shively 161-161. Baker Totals 550.

Girls

Bryan (1,842) - Gabriella Bany 187-171; Kyah Davis 100-81; Jessica Federspiel 113-128; Alexis Firm 135-170; Juleah Purk 126-167. Baker Totals 464.

Evergreen (1,789) — Michaela Baker 148-125; Kennedy Coolman 121-123; Carly Kanneman 105-141; Keigan Shuster 145-128; Joleen Warner 157-111. Baker Totals 485.

