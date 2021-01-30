DESHLER — Host Patrick Henry prevailed in boys bowling action on Friday at Deshler Lanes against NWOAL foe Evergreen while the Viking girls nabbed a narrow 39-pin triumph.
In the boys match, Tyler Piercefield rolled games of 221 and 210 while Cyrus Wyss had a 190 and 201 for Patrick Henry.
On the girls side, Evergreen used a balanced showing to prevail, led by games of 192 and 169 from Joleen Warner.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Evergreen (2,224) – Derek Cobb 138-166; Ayden Degroff 181-220; Logan Fox 155-177; David Fuller 185-159; Ethan Shively 190-141. Baker Totals 512.
Patrick Henry (2,417) – Joey Boden 168; Jaylin Drew 150-224; Lee Hogrefe 150; Tyler Piercefield 221-210; Aaron Walters 169-185; Cyruss Wyss 190-201.
Girls
Evergreen (2,081) – Michaela Baker 168-160; Delaney Burghardt 162; Kennedy Coolman 150-165; Carly Kanneman 125; Keigan Schuster 134-167; Joleen Warner 192-169. Baker Totals 489.
Patrick Henry (2,042) – Rachel Breece 214-149; Sarah Breece 189-161; Paige Chio 122-151; Zayna Kuesel 151-159; Angeline Parsons 130-178. Baker Totals 438.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Wauseon (2,046) — Ben Allen 162-103; Parker Black 157-175; Kage Little 179-159; Ryan Marks 134-152; Aidan Teal 173-125. Baker Totals 527.
Delta (2,155) — Kaden Hawkins 161-141; Paul McQueen 133-151; Dylan Strickler 168-168; Gabe Syverson 164-172; Brody Waugh 208-210.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.