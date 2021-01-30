DESHLER — Host Patrick Henry prevailed in boys bowling action on Friday at Deshler Lanes against NWOAL foe Evergreen while the Viking girls nabbed a narrow 39-pin triumph.

In the boys match, Tyler Piercefield rolled games of 221 and 210 while Cyrus Wyss had a 190 and 201 for Patrick Henry.

On the girls side, Evergreen used a balanced showing to prevail, led by games of 192 and 169 from Joleen Warner.

At Deshler Lanes

Boys

Evergreen (2,224) – Derek Cobb 138-166; Ayden Degroff 181-220; Logan Fox 155-177; David Fuller 185-159; Ethan Shively 190-141. Baker Totals 512.

Patrick Henry (2,417) – Joey Boden 168; Jaylin Drew 150-224; Lee Hogrefe 150; Tyler Piercefield 221-210; Aaron Walters 169-185; Cyruss Wyss 190-201.

Girls

Evergreen (2,081) – Michaela Baker 168-160; Delaney Burghardt 162; Kennedy Coolman 150-165; Carly Kanneman 125; Keigan Schuster 134-167; Joleen Warner 192-169. Baker Totals 489.

Patrick Henry (2,042) – Rachel Breece 214-149; Sarah Breece 189-161; Paige Chio 122-151; Zayna Kuesel 151-159; Angeline Parsons 130-178. Baker Totals 438.

At Swanton Sports Center

Boys

Wauseon (2,046) — Ben Allen 162-103; Parker Black 157-175; Kage Little 179-159; Ryan Marks 134-152; Aidan Teal 173-125. Baker Totals 527.

Delta (2,155) — Kaden Hawkins 161-141; Paul McQueen 133-151; Dylan Strickler 168-168; Gabe Syverson 164-172; Brody Waugh 208-210.

