Patrick Henry and Delta split a match Friday at Swanton Sports Center.
The Patriot boys rolled to a 2,331-1,964 win over the Panthers. Kijano Hill rolled a game of 246 to start for Patrick Henry. He followed with a 147. Seth Hathaway added games of 193 and 176.
Gabe Syverson led Delta with games of 204 and 172.
Delta edged Patrick Henry 1,629-1,601 in the girls match. Ciarra Flickinger had games of 162 and 166 for the Panthers. Sarah Breece led Patrick Henry with games of 186 and 153.
At Bryan, the Tinora boys fell to the Bears 1,967-1,872. Tinora’s Devin Flory set a new school record with a 504 series.
The Defiance boys bowling team had three different players record games of 200 or higher as the Bulldogs picked up a 2,836-2,509 victory over Van Wert in Western Buckeye League action at C&H Lanes on Thursday.
Jayden Hernandez rolled games of 233 and 206 to pace the Bulldogs while Boston Briseno had a 426 series (245-181) and Xander Valle a 413 series (233-180).
In the girls match, Defiance was limited to three bowlers due to quarantine and illness. Savannah Roth led the Bulldogs with games of 171 and 144 while Allayna Lavigne (144-114) and Malea Carolus (124-131) had series of 258 and 255, respectively.
At Swanton Rec Center
Boys
Patrick Henry (2,331) – Joey Boden 143-182; Jaylin Drew 177-190; Seth Hathaway 193-176; Kijano Hill 246-147; Lee Hogrefe 145; Aaron Walters 169. Baker Totals 563.
Delta (1,964) – Ethan Cone 100; Kaden Hawkins 126-175; Caden Leonard 140; Dylan Stricker 200-145; Gabe Syverson 204-172; Brody Waugh 127-137. Baker Totals 438.
Girls
Patrick Henry (1,601) – Rachel Breece 112-171; Sarah Breece 186-153; Paige Chio 103-98; Zayna Kuesel 115-104; Angeline Parsons 99, Baker Totals 460.
Delta (1,629) – Lexi Brown 120-129; Makenzie Desantos 121-87; Ciarra Flickinger 162-166; Karsyn Gillen 105; Tori Hockenberry 93; Maddy Johnson 135-134. Baker Totals 377.
At Bryan Rec Center
Tinora (1,872) — Devin Flory 257-247; Elijah Goliver 187-138; Isaiah Goliver 136-140; Eric Lichtenwald 201-170; Trevor Luelen 205-191. Baker Totals 555.
Bryan (1,967) — Dominic Boothman 289-213; Zane Laurin 210-221; Matt Meade 238-195; Caleb Muhe 158-157; Iestyn Siders 129; Isaac Story 157. Baker Totals 608.
Girls
Tinora (1,248) — Anya Dunno 144-150; Hannah Gerschutz 117-133; Madison Rath 95-98; Rianna Stark 159-120. Baker Totals 232.
Bryan (1,407) — Kyah Davie 69-82; Jessica Federspiel 171-150; Alexis Firm 129-155; Faith Harding 200-168; Juleah Purk 132-151. Baker Totals 418.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Liberty Center (2,178) – Landon Amstutz 202-210; Jacob Sexton 184-176; Joshua Sexton 169-122; Tim Blanton 176-160; Jonathon Smith 135-139. Baker Totals 505.
Swanton (1,901) – Marty Mosher 183-188; Seth Sweet 222-127; Brandon Chovan 148-144; Chad Long 133-125; Carson Santchi 98-143. Baker Totals 390.
Thursday
At C&H Lanes
Boys
Defiance (2,836) — Boston Briseno 245-181; Dylan Smith 192-146; Rhees Andrew 168-191; Jayden Hernandez 233-206; Xander Valle 233-180; Defiance Baker 861.
Van Wert (2,509) — Noah Spectre 159-172; Logan Goodwin 153-158; Jacob Place 181-181; Aidyn Sidle 188-204; Ian Ellis 130-134; Van Wert Baker 849.
Girls
Defiance (1,191) — Malea Carolus 124-141; Allayna Lavigne 144-114; Savannah Roth 171-144; Defiance 363.
Van Wert (2,375) — Hanna Say 160-182; Tiara Rhodes 132-122; MaKenna Nagel 160-149; Rylei Hanicq 180-148; Lorrie Decker 173-213; Van Wert Baker 756.
Monday
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Swanton (1,832) — Seth Sweet 183-132; Chad Long 135-155; Brandon Chovan 161-125; Carson Santchi 117-109; Matt Bates 117-154; Swanton Baker 444.
Evergreen (2,227) — David Fuller 212-154; Ethan Shively 154-180; Logan Fox 161-212; Ayden DeGroff 157-177; Michael King 148-139; Evergreen Baker 533.
Girls
Swanton (2,122) - Amy Lawson 187-167; Ivy Serres 208-159; Gabriell Siege 142-171; Haylee Didion 168-147; Sarah Kohlhofer 168-116; Swanton Baker 489.
Evergreen (1,939) — Michaela Baker 194-136; Kennedy Coolman 180-179; Keigan Shuster 126-172; Joleen Warner 123-143; Carly Kanneman 139-120; Evergreen Baker 427.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
No boys match
Girls
Liberty Center (1,884) — Madison Amstutz 182-178; Audrey Bowers 164-139; Hannah Roth 115-146; Gwyn Murrey 124; Arianna Smith 132-157; Kaycee Cover 111; Liberty Center Baker 436.
Wauseon (2,201) — Danielle Carr 170-234; Quinlynn Rohda 206-177; Rachel Carr 171-190; Jayde Ramos 169-155; Madison Rufenacht 125; Natalie Stevens 116; Wauseon Baker 488.
At Interstate Lanes
Boys
Napoleon (2,729) — Ashton Kiessling 300-218; Preston Miller 242; Michael Gallagher 268-174; Jacob Hull 228-213; James Gerken 188; Riley Ehlers 177; Napoleon Baker 569.
Perrysburg — No statistics.
Girls
Napoleon (2,439) — Spencer Schwaiger 186-247; Jalin Ruple 196-194; Heather McMahan 169-192; Ella Fox 173; Carlee Hohenbrink 178-163; Abigail Detmer 142; Napoleon Baker 599.
Perrysburg — No statistics.
