DESHLER — Patrick Henry boys and girls bowling swept Tinora at home on Friday night.

The Patriot boys were led by a fantastic night from Tyler Piercefiled who bowled a 224 and 252 as they won 2,427-2,107. Josh Hoops also had a nice night with a 206 and 180. Tinora was led by Eric Lichtenwald’s 179-220.

On the girls side Patrick Henry again won by a wide margin, 2,107-1,643. The Patriots were led by Zayne Kuesel’s 210 and 175 while Tinora was led by Taylor Crigger’s 173 and 176.

Deshler Lanes

Boys

Tinora (2,107) - Issaac Fenter 148-161; Elijah Goliver 156-141; Isaiah Goliver 149-132; Eric Lichtenwald 179-220; Trevor Luellen 159-196. Tinora Baker 466.

Patrick Henry (2,427) - Seth Hathaway 190-149; Isaiah Geahlen 153; Josh Hoops 206-180; Austin Lammers 131; Tyler Piercefield 224-252; Cyruss Wyss 178-188. PH Baker 576.

Girls

Tinora (1,643) - Taylor Crigger 173-176; Anya Dunno 136-101; Hannah Gerschutz 86-104; Kaylee Shank 123-171; Faith Luellen 115-100. Tinora Baker 362.

Patrick Henry (2,107) - Rachel Breece 170-160; Sarah Breece 172-207; Kaylee Karmol 116-123; Zayne Kuesel 210-175; Angeline Parsons 134-170. PH Baker 470.

At River City Bowl-a-Way

Boys

Swanton (2,272) - Marty Mosher 193; Scott Reside 150-178; Carson Santchi 159-188; Seth Sweet 219-181; Conner Williams 140-173. Swanton Baker 488.

Wauseon (1,923) - Parker Black 127; Kage Little 150-206; Isaiah Luce 103; Ryan Marks 154-124; Riley Morr 151-148; Kane Panico 149-151. Wauseon Baker 460.

