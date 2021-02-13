NAPOLEON – Napoleon, Swanton and Wauseon took the top three spots and advanced as teams to the district after action finished up at the Division II girls bowling sectional Friday at River City Bowl-A-Way.
The Wildcats finished with a team score of 3,875 to win. Napoleon was led by Spencer Schwaiger, who finished with a 601 series. Heather McMahan added a 565, Ella Fox a 561 and Jalin Ruple a 540.
Swanton rolled a 3,792 for second. Hannah Patch had the third-best overall series, rolling a 623. Amy Lawson added a 587 and Ivy Serres had a 546.
Wauseon took third with a 3,660. The Indians finished 86 pins ahead of Liberty Center for the third spot. The Tigers made a charge, outscoring the Tribe 1,019-1,009 in the six Baker games.
Danielle Carr led the Indians with a 646 series,tops in the sectional. Quinlynn Rohda had a 618 series, Rachel Carr rolled a 557 and Jayde Ramos added a 495.
Delta nabbed two of the three individual spots for the district as Maddy Johnston rolled a 585 and Ciarra Flickinger rolled a 574. Van Wert’s Lorrie Decker was second overall with a 628 to advance.
The Division II girls district will be Thursday at Westgate Lanes in Lima.
Team Scores
Napoleon 3,875; Swanton 3,792; Wauseon 3,660; Liberty Center 3,574; Van Wert 3,529; Bryan 3,267; Evergreen 3,127; Patrick Henry 3,123; Delta 3,053; Ottawa-Glandorf 2,780; Lincolnview 2,560.
