Rival Napoleon proved too much for Defiance to handle on its home lanes as the Wildcats took both the boys and girls matches Friday evening at C&H Lanes.
In the boys match, four different bowlers had series of 400 or better for Napoleon, led by games of 257 and 258 for a 515 series from Riley Ehlers. Jacob Hull wasn't far behind with a 492 (267-225). Boston Briseno led the way for Defiance with games of 187 and 226 while Xander Valle had a 342 series (184-158).
The girls contest saw Spencer Schwaiger pace a 2,590 team score from Napoleon with a 402 series (191-211). Carly Hohenbrink's 388 series (190-198) was next up while Jalin Ruple had a 368 (210-158) to help the cause. Malea Carolus bowled games of 161 and 199 to lead the tally for Defiance. Tamorie Nealy added a 301 series (140-161).
At C&H Lanes
Boys
Napoleon (3,134) - Michael Gallagher 184-228; Mason Melia 218-206; Riley Ehlers 257-258; Ashton Kiessling 157; Jacob Hull 267-225; Preston Miller 183; Napoleon Baker 951.
Defiance (2,485) - Boston Briseno 187-226; Trey Siler 167; Aiden Santana 157; Rhees Andrews 182; Xander Valle 184-158; Sub 135; Sub 161; Sub 132; Defiance Baker 796.
Girls
Napoleon (2,590) - Carly Hohenbrink 190-198; Sophie Cohrs 122; Jalin Ruple 210-158; Elle Fox 180-193; Spencer Schwaiger 191-211; Ashlynn Highfield 107; Napoleon Baker 820.
Defiance (2,080) - Malea Carolus 161-199; McKailyn Shock 87-134; Tamorie Nealy 140-161; Savannah Roth 127-166; Leigha Scott 116-119; Defiance Baker 670.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Delta (2,077) - Ethan Cone 141; Kaden Hawkins 148-181; Paul McQueen 127; Dylan Stricker 149-156; Gabe Syverson 213-192; Brody Waugh 194-164; Delta Baker 412.
Patrick Henry (2,238) - Isaiah Geahlen 150; Seth Hathaway 152-170; Josh Hoops 169-168; Austin Lammers 173; Tyler Piercefield 235-181; Cyrus Wyss 178-178; Patrick Henry Baker 484.
Girls
Delta (1,913) - Lexi Brown 166-160; Ciarra Flickinger 201-168; Karsyn Gillen 100-129; Maddy Johnston 167-182; Serena Shelhart 95-57; Delta Baker 488.
Patrick Henry (2,038) - Rachel Breece 142-169; Sarah Breece 183-186; Kylee Karmol 134-115; Zayne Kuesel 171-155; Angeline Parsons 160-157; Patrick Henry Baker 466.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Swanton (1,938) - Makayla Balonek 120; Matt Bates 99; Marty Mosher 157-164; Scott Reside 189-139; Carson Santchi 149-182; Seth Sweet 197-146; Swanton Baker 396.
Liberty Center (2,361) - Landon Amstutz 204-248; Tim Blanton 179-181; Cody McDoogle 160-171; Cole Roth 157-160; Jacob Sexton 223-214; Liberty Center Baker 464.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.