Rival Napoleon proved too much for Defiance to handle on its home lanes as the Wildcats took both the boys and girls matches Friday evening at C&H Lanes.

In the boys match, four different bowlers had series of 400 or better for Napoleon, led by games of 257 and 258 for a 515 series from Riley Ehlers. Jacob Hull wasn't far behind with a 492 (267-225). Boston Briseno led the way for Defiance with games of 187 and 226 while Xander Valle had a 342 series (184-158).

The girls contest saw Spencer Schwaiger pace a 2,590 team score from Napoleon with a 402 series (191-211). Carly Hohenbrink's 388 series (190-198) was next up while Jalin Ruple had a 368 (210-158) to help the cause. Malea Carolus bowled games of 161 and 199 to lead the tally for Defiance. Tamorie Nealy added a 301 series (140-161).

At C&H Lanes

Boys

Napoleon (3,134) - Michael Gallagher 184-228; Mason Melia 218-206; Riley Ehlers 257-258; Ashton Kiessling 157; Jacob Hull 267-225; Preston Miller 183; Napoleon Baker 951.

Defiance (2,485) - Boston Briseno 187-226; Trey Siler 167; Aiden Santana 157; Rhees Andrews 182; Xander Valle 184-158; Sub 135; Sub 161; Sub 132; Defiance Baker 796.

Girls

Napoleon (2,590) - Carly Hohenbrink 190-198; Sophie Cohrs 122; Jalin Ruple 210-158; Elle Fox 180-193; Spencer Schwaiger 191-211; Ashlynn Highfield 107; Napoleon Baker 820.

Defiance (2,080) - Malea Carolus 161-199; McKailyn Shock 87-134; Tamorie Nealy 140-161; Savannah Roth 127-166; Leigha Scott 116-119; Defiance Baker 670.

At Deshler Lanes

Boys

Delta (2,077) - Ethan Cone 141; Kaden Hawkins 148-181; Paul McQueen 127; Dylan Stricker 149-156; Gabe Syverson 213-192; Brody Waugh 194-164; Delta Baker 412.

Patrick Henry (2,238) - Isaiah Geahlen 150; Seth Hathaway 152-170; Josh Hoops 169-168; Austin Lammers 173; Tyler Piercefield 235-181; Cyrus Wyss 178-178; Patrick Henry Baker 484.

Girls

Delta (1,913) - Lexi Brown 166-160; Ciarra Flickinger 201-168; Karsyn Gillen 100-129; Maddy Johnston 167-182; Serena Shelhart 95-57; Delta Baker 488.

Patrick Henry (2,038) - Rachel Breece 142-169; Sarah Breece 183-186; Kylee Karmol 134-115; Zayne Kuesel 171-155; Angeline Parsons 160-157; Patrick Henry Baker 466.

At River City Bowl-A-Way

Boys

Swanton (1,938) - Makayla Balonek 120; Matt Bates 99; Marty Mosher 157-164; Scott Reside 189-139; Carson Santchi 149-182; Seth Sweet 197-146; Swanton Baker 396.

Liberty Center (2,361) - Landon Amstutz 204-248; Tim Blanton 179-181; Cody McDoogle 160-171; Cole Roth 157-160; Jacob Sexton 223-214; Liberty Center Baker 464.

