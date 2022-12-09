NAPOLEON — Host Napoleon picked up a sweep against rival Defiance on Friday in local bowling action at River City Bowl-A-Way.
In the boys match, Riley Ehlers had the top series for any bowler with a 394 for the Wildcats while Ashton Kiessling added games of 195 and 194. Slade McCorkle’s 223 was the top game overall while Andrew Gallagher bowled a 212 for Napoleon. Levi Goff recorded a 382 series (199-183) to pace Defiance.
In the girls match, Carlee Hohenbrink’s 194 led all games in an 1,875-1,698 Napoleon victory while Arianna Kiessling bowled a 190. Tamorie Nealy tallied a 324 series (142-182) to pace Defiance.
In other bowling action, Wauseon’s Ryan Marks rolled a 300 game and 534 series as the Indians knocked off NWOAL foe Liberty Center, 2,636-2,534.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Defiance (1,959) - Levi Goff 199-183; Dravin Lantz 126; Tanner Cameron 128; Kenny Schlosser 159-170; Trey Siler 173-160; Defiance Baker 450.
Napoleon (2,500) — Brennen Babcock 146; Riley Ehlers 193-201; Preston Miller 152; Mason Melia 174; Ashton Kiessling 195-194; Slade McCorkle 223; Andrew Gallagher 212; Logan Honemann 185; Napoleon Baker 625.
Girls
Defiance (1,698) — Tamorie Nealy 142-182; Mabel Adams 139-156; Hayleigh Jones 147-114; McKailyn Shock 127-126; Leigha Scott 106; Defiance Sub 75; Defiance Baker 384.
Napoleon (1,875) — Sophie Cohrs 129-114; Macy Eicher 108-115; Carlee Hohenbrink 194; Arianna Kiessling 190; Alexa Miller 168; Raven Rowland 110; Keigan Schuster 161-157; Napoleon Baker 429.
At Defiance Recreation
Boys
Delta - No statistics.
Tinora (2,080) — Isaiah Goliver 189-222; Kaidan Fenter 175-200; Lucas Stein 100; Elijah Goliver 182-147; Daegon Begin 152-104; Anthony Punches 112; Tinora Baker 497.
Girls
Delta - No statistics.
Tinora (1,332) — Aleksia Cook 98-126; Rose Billing 109-101; Paige Weber 95-132; Eva Martinez 79-86; Deja Kimmel 64-83; Tinora Baker 359.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Bryan (2,205) - Dakota Brandeberry 190-179; Trevor Craig 112; Noah Mills 124; Caleb Muhe 171-254; Oliver Proxmire 133; Aaryan Singh 169; Issac Stoy 194-171; Bryan Baker 508.
Patrick Henry (2,299) - Xander Braden 190-144; Isaiah Geahlen 155-147; Seth Hathaway 213-238; Josh Hoops 202-161; Austin Lammers 129-197; Patrick Henry Baker 522.
Girls
Bryan (1,840) — Madison Campbell 103; Kyah Davis 142-134; Haylie Federspiel 102-65; Jessica Federspiel 212-184; Mya Federspiel 107; Ashley Grymonprez 134-143; Bryan Baker 413.
Patrick Henry (1,851) — Rachel Breece 159-190; Leah Geahlen 110-135; Kylee Karmol 139-144; Zayna Kuesel 154-155; Claire Piercefield 118-124; Patrick Henry Baker 423.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Liberty Center (2,534) — Tim Blanton 237-196; Wesley Wilhem 218-159; Landon Amstutz 193-213; Jacob Sexton 177-165; Cody McDoogle 22-167. LC Baker 585.
Wauseon (2,636) — Ryan Marks 234-300; Parker Black 191-230; Kage LIttle 201-206; Kane Panico 192-117; Landon Gleckler 180-148. Wauseon Baker 637.
Girls
Liberty Center (2,148) — Arianna Smith 193-241; Madison Amstutz 147-200; Hannah Roth 192-193; AJ Seedorf 152-157; Meredith Bowers 114-144. LC Baker 415.
Wauseon (2,498) — Jayde Ramos 203-176; Natalie Stevens 154; Rachel Carr 226; Kendall Horner 206-181; Kymberlee Yocom 183-202; Danielle Carr 193-245. Wauseon Baker 529.
At Lenawee Rec
Boys
Swanton (1,824) - Scott Lafferty-Reside 226-167; Conner Williams 164-191; Matt Bates 117-117; Chase Lafferty-Reside 122-114; Matthew Chovan 100-97; Swanton Baker 409.
Evergreen - No statistics.
Girls
Swanton - No statistics.
Evergreen - No statistics.
