NAPOLEON — Napoleon was able to edge Defiance in boys and girls bowling Friday at River City Bowl-A-Way.

Napoleon scored a 2,575-2,152 win in the boys match. Riley Ehlers rolled a game of 257 for the ‘Cats. Boston Briseno had games of 181 and 205 for the Bulldogs.

The Wildcats won the girls match 1,889-1,789. Carlee Hohenbrink had games of 209 and 211 for Napoleon. Savannah Roth paced Defiance with games of 179 and 204.

At River City Bowl-A-Way

Boys

Defiance (2,152) – Boston Briseno 181-205; Dylan Smith 168-195; Rhees Andrew 156-150; Jayden Hernandez 171-189; Xander Valle 158; Sub 1 139. Baker Totals 440.

Napoleon (2,575) – Michael Gallagher 173-206; James Gerken 146; Jacob Hull 221-191; Ashton Kiessling 227; Riley Ehlers 257; Preston Miller 205-216; Sub 1 151. Baker Totals 582.

Girls

Defiance (1,789) – Malea Carolus 145-151; McKailyn Shock 119-125; Kaylee Shank 167-108; Taylor Crigger 142-125; Savannah Roth 179-204. Baker Totals 324.

Napoleon (1,889) – Abby Detmer 244-155; Carlee Hohenbrink 209-211; Ella Fox 142-157; Jalin Ruple 201-181; Spencer Schwaiger 176; Heather McMahan 213. Baker Totals 626.

At Swanton Sports Center

Boys

Patrick Henry (2,107) – Joey Boden 149-192; Jaylin Drew 193-144; Seth Hathaway 165-154; Tyler Piercefield 192-129; Aaron Walters 138; Cyruss Wyss 128. Baker Totals 523.

Evergreen (2,289) – Derek Cobb 159-190; Ayden DeGroff 187-190; Logan Fox 203-137; David Fuller 166-158; Ethan Shively 179-221. Baker Totals 499.

Girls

Patrick Henry (1,783) – Rachel Breece 133-162; Sarah Breece 127-182; Paige Chio 112-103; Zayna Kuesel 146-107; Angeline Parsons 94-160. Baker Totals 457.

Evergreen (1,846) – Michaela Baker 131-154; Kennedy Coolman 161-134; Carly Kanneman 164-126; Keigan Shuster 160-139; Joleen Warner 153-123. Baker Totals 401.

At River City Bowl-A-Way

Delta (1,937) – Kaden Hawkins 105-136; Caden Leonard 130-158; Dylan Stricker 147-136; Gabe Syverson 128-168; Brody Waugh 180-193. Baker Totals 456.

Wauseon (2,281) – Ben Allen 232-224; Parker Black 132; Brayden Everly 114; Kage Little 184-171; Ryan Marks 169-185; Aidan Teal 163-195. Baker Totals 572.

At Swanton Sports Center

Bryan (2,215) – Matt Meade 199; Dominic Boothman 158-139; Caleb Muhe 184-242; Isaac Stoy 168; Iestyn Siders 158-151; William Decator 156-126. Baker Totals 534.

Swanton (1,905) – Marty Mosher 151-155l Seth Sweet 133-159; Brandon Chovan 124-154; Carson Santchi 191-150; Matt Bates 113-106. Baker Totals 469.

Girls

Bryan (2,185) – Faith Harding 153-204; Gabriella Bany 163-166; Jessica Federspiel 172-186; Alexis Firm 173-175; Juleah Purk 148-155. Baker Totals 490.

Swanton (2,148) – Amy Lawson 167-2104; Ivy Serres 191-211; Haylee Didion 171; Gabriell Siege 165; Sarah Kohlhofer 142-134; Hanna Patch 135-103. Baker Totals 525.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments