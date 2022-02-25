ROSSFORD — Both the Liberty Center and Napoleon boys bowling teams qualified for state on Friday afternoon with the Tigers placing second at districts and the Wildcats placing third.
Liberty Center saw five of their six bowlers score 500 total points in three games while the sixth bowler, Landon Amstuz led the way with a 649. Jacob Sexton was second for the Tigers with a 587.
Napoleon finished third in the district just qualifying for state with a team score of 2,929. The Wildcats too saw five of their six bowlers bowl over 500 with the sixth bowler Michael Gallagher leading the way with a 619. Jacob Hull was second on the team with a 592, Mason Melia was third with a 591.
Bryan placed last in the district as team with a score of 2,722. Dakota Brandeberry bowled a 613, narrowly missing out on qualifying as an individual. Matthew Meade was second on the team with a 568.
Liberty Center and Napoleon will bowl at state on Thursday and Friday of next week at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.
In Division I sectionals, both the Defiance boys and girls earned a place in districts.
The boys placed second in the district with a team score of 2,851 while the girls took fourth with a team score of 2,029.
The Bulldogs saw two bowlers reach 600 on the day. Xander Valle led the way with a 663, Boston Briseno was second on the team with a 632. For the girls, Malea Carolus led the way with a 474, Savannah Roth added a 465.
Both Defiance squads will be in action on Friday in the district tourmanet at Star Lanes at the Harbor in Port Clinton.
Division II Boys Districts
At Interstate Lanes, Rossford
Team Scores
Coldwater 3,030, Liberty Center 2,881 (Cody McDoogle 522, Cole Roth 556, Tim Blanton 567, Jacob Sexton 587, Landon Amstutz 649), Napoleon 2,929 (Michael Gallagher 619, Jacob Hull 592, Ashton Kiessling 579, Riley Ehlers 548, Mason Melia 591), St. Henry 2,698, Perkins 2,760, Kenton 2,846, Willard 2,692, Bucyrus 2,723, Eastwood 2,678, New Bremen 2,693, Liberty-Benton 2,611, Bryan 2,722 (Iestyn Siders 521, Lelyn Boothman 329, Caleb Muhe 554, Dakota Brandeberry 613, Matthew Meade 568).
(Top three teams advance to state)
Individual Qualifiers
Devin Hastings (Kenton) 684, Hayden Tarris (Old Fort) 667, Peyton Thomas (St. Henry) 624. Dakota Brandeberry (Bryan) 613, Seth Price (Bucyrus) 612, Simon Rosenberger (Lakota) 608, Spencer Anglemyer (Kenton) 602, Nicholas Alig (New Bremen) 599, Braylon Scalf (Delphos Jefferson) 597, Trent Marten (Eastwood) 596, Justin Yaeger (Ottawa-Glandorf) 595.
(Top three bowlers not on qualifying teams advance to state)
Division I Sectionals
At Community Lanes, Minster
Boys
Team Scores
St. Marys 2,870, Defiance 2,851 (Boston Briseno 632, Trey Siler 552, Rhees Andrews 589, Xander Valle 663, Kennly Schlooser 169), Wapakoneta 2,686, Celina 2,706, Anthony Wayne 2,630, Springfield 2,724, Mamee 2,583, Elida 2,545, Lima Shawnee 2,635, Lima Senior 2,436.
Individual
Individual Qualifiers
Samuel Cubberly (Springfield), 649; Cruz Hunter (Lima Shawnee), 577; Benjamin Cubberly (Springfield), 573; Myles Aldrich (Lima Shawnee), 573.
Girls
Team Results
Celina 2,702, Wapakoneta 2,417, Lima Shawnee 2,343, Defiance 2,029 (Malea Carolus 474, McKailyn Shock 400, Tamorie Nealy 409, Savannah Roth 465, Katelyn Leblo 200), Lima Senior 2,016, Elida 1,977, Springfield 1,941, Anthony Wayne 1,129.
Individual Qualifers
Tatum Twining (Lima Senior), 517; Lexie Wherling (Lima Senior), 450; Taralyn Bowers (Elida), 445; Emma Hipsher (Lima Senior), 440.
