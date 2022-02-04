Liberty Center boys bowling earned their 13th victory of the season in a convincing win over Tinora at the Defiance Rec on Friday.
Liberty Center (13-1) was led by Jacob Sexton and Cole Roth in their 2,650-2,139 victory over Tinora (4-7). Sexton rolled a 258 and 223 on the night while Roth started out with a 202 but followed that up with the best score of the night at 276.
The Rams were led by Trevor Luellen who rolled a 166 and a 231, the second being the third highest score of the match.
At Defiance Rec
Boys
Liberty Center (2,650) — Landon Amstutz 181-200; Tim Blanton 200-203; Cody McDoogle 209; Cole Roth 202-276; Jacob Sexton 258-223; Joey Wymer 143. LC Baker 655.
Tinora (2,139) — Austin Adair 124-124; Issaac Fenter 150-214; Elijah Goliver 157-157; Trevor Luellen 166-231; Kody Short 167-163. Tinora Baker 486.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.