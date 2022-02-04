Liberty Center boys bowling earned their 13th victory of the season in a convincing win over Tinora at the Defiance Rec on Friday.

Liberty Center (13-1) was led by Jacob Sexton and Cole Roth in their 2,650-2,139 victory over Tinora (4-7). Sexton rolled a 258 and 223 on the night while Roth started out with a 202 but followed that up with the best score of the night at 276.

The Rams were led by Trevor Luellen who rolled a 166 and a 231, the second being the third highest score of the match.

At Defiance Rec

Boys

Liberty Center (2,650) — Landon Amstutz 181-200; Tim Blanton 200-203; Cody McDoogle 209; Cole Roth 202-276; Jacob Sexton 258-223; Joey Wymer 143. LC Baker 655.

Tinora (2,139) — Austin Adair 124-124; Issaac Fenter 150-214; Elijah Goliver 157-157; Trevor Luellen 166-231; Kody Short 167-163. Tinora Baker 486.

