NAPOLEON — Liberty Center’s boys and girls bowling teams each dealt league unbeaten Wauseon its first NWOAL loss of the season in bowling action at River City Bowl-A-Way on Friday.
In the boys match, a 2,427-2,180 LC victory, Landon Amstutz racked up a 482 series (216-266) for the Tigers (9-1, 8-1 NWOAL) while Tim Blanton had games of 199 and 191.
Kage Little’s 213 game and 376 series were tops for the Wauseon (9-1, 8-1) boys.
In girls action, Madison Amstutz bowled games of 195 and 182 to pace Liberty Center (7-2, 6-2) while AJ Seedorf had games of 195 and 182. Rachel Carr’s 209 game and 378 series led all bowlers in the loss for the Indians (8-1, 7-1) while Jayde Ramos had a 201 game.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Wauseon (2,180) - Parker Black 132-143; Landon Gleckler 173-110; Kage Little 163-213; Ryan Marks 179-170; Kane Panico 175-173; Wauseon Baker 549.
Liberty Center (2,427) - Landon Amstutz 216-266; Tim Blanton 199-191; Cody McDoogle 201-145; Jacob Sexton 152-150; Wesley Wilhelm 174-179; Liberty Center Baker 554.
Girls
Wauseon (2,203) - Kymberlee Yocum 194-158; Jayde Ramos 158-201; Danielle Carr 162-157; Rachel Carr 169-2069; Natalie Stevens 137-174; Wauseon Baker 484.
Liberty Center (2,240) - Arianna Smith 186-147; Madison Amstutz 195-182; Hannah Roth 195-157; AJ Seedorf 159-190; Delaney Krugh 192-146; Liberty Center Baker 547.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Tinora (2,028) - Isaiah Goliver 186-198; Kaidan Fenter 161-125; Lucas Stein 168-171; Drew Higbea 125; Elijah Goliver 154-155; Anthony Punches 160; Tinora Baker 425.
Delta - No statistics.
At Bryan Lanes
Boys
Patrick Henry (2,124) - Xander Braden 149-130; Isaiah Geahlen 175-206; Seth Hathaway 152-193; Josh Hoops 192-169; Austin Lammers 115-193; Patrick Henry Baker 450.
Bryan (2,319) - Dakota Brandeberry 236-212; Alexander Douglas 176-164; Caleb Muhe 216-191; Aaryan Singh 180-140; Issac Stoy 179-158; Bryan Baker 467.
Girls
Patrick Henry (1,735) - Lana Breece 128-117; Rachel Breece 177-154; Kylee Karmol 134-129; Zayna Keusel 125-137; Claire Piercefield 86-141; Patrick Henry Baker 407.
Bryan (2,002) - Madison Campbell 101; Kyah Davis 197-140; Haylie Federspiel 176-167; Jessica Federspiel 148-194; Ashley Grymonprez 155-170; Polly Sleesman 95; Bryan Baker 459.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Evergreen (2,180) - Michael Laver 217-213; Mitchell Gillen 192-208; Thomas Baker 151-187; Makayla McKenzie 189-120; Xaviar Robineette 147; Elliott Prescott 140; Evergreen Baker 416.
Swanton (1,915) - Scott Lafferty-Reside 157-216; Conner Williams 140-150; Matt Bates 177-151; Chase Lafferty-Reside 147-165; Makayla Balonek 114-122; Swanton Baker 376.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Springfield - No statistics.
Napoleon (2,395) - Riley Ehlers 279-214; Ashton Kiessling 257-158; Andrew Gallagher 191; Preston Miller 139; Brennen Babcock 170; Mason Melia 147; Logan Honemann 183; Slayd McCorkle 129; Napoleon Baker 528.
Girls
Springfield - No statistics.
Napoleon (2,263) - Arianna Kiessling 226-236; Carlee Hohenbrink 167-202; Alexa Miller 191-163; Keigan Schuster 177-151; Sophia Cohrs 152; Napoleon Baker 484.
