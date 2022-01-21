BRYAN — Bryan boys and girls bowling earned a sweep at Bryan Lanes Friday over Wauseon.

The boys won 2,301-1,993 a trio of good night from Dakota Brandeberry, Matt Meade and Caleb Muhe. Brandebery rolled a 190 and 201, Meade rolled a 234 and 182 and Muhe rolled a 201 and 188.

Wauseon was led by Riley Morr’s 193 and 176.

On the girls side, Faith Harding was dominant rolling 266 and 227 to lead the Golden Bears to a 2,107-1,825 victory. Wauseon was led by Daniell Carr’s 212 and 182.

At Bryan Lanes

Boys

Wauseon (1,993) — Parker Black 181-162; Joshua Freestone 125; Kage Little 154-118; Ryan Marks 145-152; Riley Morr 193-176; Kane Panico 120; Wauseon Baker 467.

Bryan (2,301) - Dakota Brandeberry 190-201; Matt Meade 234-182; Caleb Muhe 201-188; Iestyn Siders 148-175; Isaac Stoy 153-175; Bryan Baker 454.

Girls

Wauseon (1,825) — Danielle Carr 212-182; Jayde Ramos 115-137; Ember Pahl 119-108; Natalie Stevens 122-152; Sehera Roberts 64-99; Wauseon Baker 515.

Bryan (2,107) — Madison Campbell 146-106; Haylie Federspiel 152-224; Jessica Federspiel 115; Ashley Grymonprez 155-130; Faith Harding 266-227; Alexis Hartman 103; Bryan Baker 500.

At River City Bowl-A-Way

Boys

Patrick Henry (2,293) — Seth Hathaway 201-180; Josh Hoops 172-126; Austin Lammers 151; Josh Munding 131; Tyler Piercefield 248-268; Cyruss Wyss 149-172; Patrick Henry Baker 495.

Liberty Center (2,689) — Landon Amstutz 244-210; Tim Blanton 244-214; Cody McDoogle 202-149; Cole Roth 151-255; Jacob Sexton 226-235; Liberty Center Baker 559.

Girls

Patrick Henry (1,988) — Rachel Breece 188-179; Sarah Breece 157-157; Paige Chio 138-107; Zayne Kuesel 148-145; Angeline Parsons 146-171; Patrick Henry Baker 452.

Liberty Center (2,100) — Madison Amstutz 181-149; Audrey Bowers 156-225; Riley Garretson 133-170; Gwyn Murrey 154-166; AJ Seedorf 162-178; Liberty Center Baker 426.

