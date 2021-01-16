BRYAN — The Bryan boys and girls bowling teams both picked up victories in NWOAL action at Bryan Lanes on Friday, downing visiting Patrick Henry.
In the boys match, Dominic Boothman put up a 276 and 213 to lead the way for the Bears while Caleb Muhe had games of 218 and 223 in a 100-pin win. Joey Boden had the top game for PH with a 249.
The girls match saw the Bears win 2,112-1,896, paced by a 403 series from Gabi Bany. Sarah Breece had games of 179 and 163 to pace the Patriots.
At Bryan Lanes
Boys
Bryan (2,534) — Dominic Boothman 276-213; Zane Laurin 168-186; Matt Meade 235-179; Caleb Muhe 218-223; Iestyn Siders 150; Isaac Stoy 150; Bryan Baker 536.
Patrick Henry (2,434) — Joey Boden 249; Jaylin Drew 201-193; Seth Hathaway 158; Tyler Piercefield 203-214; Aaron Walters 223-142; Cyrus Wyss 170-202; Patrick Henry Baker 479.
Girls
Bryan (2,112) — Gabi Bany 215-186; Kyah Davis 95; Jessica Federspiel 170-138; Alexis Firm 187-133; Faith Harding 193-180; Juleah Purk 101; Bryan Baker 514.
Patrick Henry (1,896) — Rachel Breece 153-172; Sarah Breece 179-163; Paige Chio 124-121; Zayna Kuesel 123-125; Angeline Parsons 134-156.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Evergreen (2,402) — Ethan Shively 223-245; David Fuller 214-169; Derek Cobb 213-196; Ayden DeGroff 153-196; Logan Fox 151; Michael King 145; Evergreen Baker 497.
Swanton (1,911) — Marty Mosher 133-210; Seth Sweet 142-160; Carson Santchi 152-169; Brandon Chovan 141-112; Chad Long 139-122; Swanton Baker 431.
Girls
Swanton (2,073) — Amy Lawson 163-160; Ivy Serres 200; Hanna Patch 181-130; Haylee Didion 132; Sarah Kohlhofer 157-194; Gabriell Siege 140-132; Swanton Baker 484.
Evergreen (1,891) — Keigan Shuster 18-153; Kennedy Coolman 136-133; Carly Kanneman 138-164; Joleen Warner 155-174; Delaney Burghardt 96-124; Evergreen Baker 429.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Liberty Center (2,501) — Landon Amstutz 203-278; Jacob Sexton 156-197; Joshua Sexton 201-211; Tim Blanton 193-183; Jonathon Smith 191-158; Liberty Center Baker 530.
Wauseon (2,052) — Ryan Marks 148-212; Ben Allan 152-170; Aidan Teal 163-169; Kage Little 146-161; Parker Black 108; Brayden Everly 122; Wauseon Baker 501.
