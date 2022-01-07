NAPOLEON — Liberty Center kept up its winning ways, improving to 5-1 on the year with a 2,319-2,194 boys bowling victory over Tinora at River City Bowl-A-Way on Friday.
Tim Blanton’s 234 was the top game bowled by LC on the night while Landon Amstutz paced the Tigers with a 413 series (222-191). Trevor Luellen tallied a 381 series (212-169) to lead Tinora and Isaiah Goliver added games of 213 and 165.
In other action, Bryan downed visiting Swanton in boys action 2,502-2,078, powered by three series of 420 or better from Matt Meade (259-218), Caleb Muhe (245-210) and Iestyn Siders (232-188).
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Tinora (2,194) - Isaac Fenter 178-152; Elijah Goliver 177-145; Isaiah Goliver 213-165; Ethan Lichtenwald 128; Trevor Luellen 212-169; Lucas Stein 132; Tinora Baker 522.
Liberty Center (2,319) - Landon Amstutz 222-191; Tim Blanton 170-234; Cody McDoogle 148-157; Cole Roth 157-121; Jacob Sexton 169-203; Liberty Center Baker 547.
At Bryan Lanes
Boys
Swanton (2,078) - Matt Bates 121; Marty Mosher 178-193; Scott Reside 148-152; Carson Santchi 137-148; Seth Sweet 147-188; Conner Williams 162; Swanton Baker 497.
Bryan (2,502) - Douglas Alexander 135; Lelyn Boothman 169-190; Matt Meade 259-218; Luke Mossburg 157; Caleb Muhe 245-210; Iestyn Siders 232-188; Bryan Baker 499.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Evergreen (1,994) - Derek Cobb 125-190; Mitchell Gillen 149-175; Michael Laver 155-162; Zachary Laver 134; Mason Luttrell 195-190; Sub 90; Evergreen Baker 429.
Patrick Henry (2,394) - Isaiah Geahlen 194-182; Seth Hathaway 232-176; Austin Lammers 130-202; Tyler Piercefield 207-203; Cyruss Wyss 196-187; Patrick Henry Baker 485.
Girls
Evergreen (1,905) - Delaney Burghardt 113-126; Kennedy Coolman 115-136; Carly Kanneman 123-200; Keigan Shuster 154-150; Joleen Warner 147-167; Evergreen Baker 474.
Patrick Henry (2,159) - Rachel Breece 201-204; Sarah Breece 190-171; Paige Chio 146-110; Zayne Kuesel 150-163; Angeline Parsons 199-192; Patrick Henry Baker 433.
