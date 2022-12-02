BRYAN — Bryan boys bowling was just able to edge out Evergreen at Bryan Lanes on Friday night with a 2,241-2,044 victory over the Vikings.
The Golden Bears saw Dakota Brandeberry, Caleb Muhe and Isaac Stoy all lead the way as each had rounds in the 200s on the the night. Brandeberry was the high bowler with a 233 and 173 while Muhle (179-219) and Stoy (161-223) were just behind him.
The Vikings were led by Michael Laver in the game as he shot a 182 and 214 while Mitchell Gillen was second on the team with a 214-157.
In other action at Swanton Sports Center, Delta’s Lexi Brown bowled a 300 game in her second game against Liberty Center in a 1,988-1,822 LC victory.
At Bryan Lanes
Boys
Evergreen (2,044) — Mitchell Gillen 214-157; Isaac Hansel 145-106; Michael Laver 182-214; Makayla McKenzie 153-149; Xavier Robinette 167-132. Evergreen Baker 425.
Bryan (2,241) — Douglas Alexander 137; Dakota Brandeberry 233-173; Travor Craig 79; Caleb Muhe 178-219; Aaryan Singh 142-126; Isaac Stoy 161-223. Bryan Baker 565.
At River City Bowl-a-Way
Boys
Swanton (1,459) — Scott Lafferty 155-160; Conner Williams 144-160; Chase Lafferty 137-145; Matthew Chovan 104-94. Swanton Baker 360.
Wauseon (2,251) — Ryan Marks 194-213; Kage Little 190-195; Parker Black 163-188; Kane Panico 164-184; Isaiah Luce 166-138. Wauseon Baker 455.
Girls
Swanton (996) — Kaycee Scherger 104-101; Audrey Gossett 76-109; Madison Roytek 114-71; Ann Urbina 72-98. Swanton Baker 251.
Wauseon (2,394) — Natalie Stevens 239; Jayde Ramos 201-214; Kymberlee Yocom 173-202; Kendall Horner 183-186; Rachel Carr 161-188; Danielle Carr 148. Wauseon Baker 499.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Liberty Center (2,481) - Wesley Wilhelm 179-254; Jacob Sexton 195-189; Tim Blanton 193-190; Landon Amstutz 196-178; Cody McDoogle 169-160; LC Baker 578.
Delta (2,197) — Dylan Stricker 192-164; Brody Waugh 158-174; Paul McQueen 146-186; Konrad Hawkins 157-147; Ethan Cone 140-159; Delta Baker 574.
Girls
Liberty Center (1,988) — AJ Seedorf 149-212; Madison Amstutz 164-186; Arianna Smith 165-160; Hannah Roth 144-171; Killian Garretson 113; Meredith Bowers 103; LC Baker 421.
Delta (1,822) — Lexi Brown 161-300; Ciarra Flickinger 128-168; Olivia Tipton 133-109; Alana Hyott 111-116; Serena Shelhart 86-108; Delta Baker 402.
At Deshler Lanes
Boys
Tinora — No statistics.
Patrick Henry (1,994) - Seth Hathaway 166-155; Josh Hoops 153-146; Isaiah Geahlen 146-146; Xander Braden 144-128; Austin Lammers 147-121; Patrick Henry Baker 542.
Girls
Tinora — No statistics.
Patrick Henry (1,771) — Rachel Breece 190-160; Kylee Karmol 167-150; Zayna Kuesel 121-119; Lana Breece 120-111; Leah Geahlen 102-111; Patrick Henry Baker 420.
