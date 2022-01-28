BRYAN — Bryan boys and girls bowling earned a sweep over Tinora at Bryan Lanes on Friday night.

Dakota Brandeberry helped lead the Golden Bears to a 2,495-2,128 win rolling a 263 and 197 while teammate Matt Meade was just behind him with a 203 and 232. Tinora was led by Eric Lichtenwald who rolled a 197 and 229.

For the girls, Tinora only saw three bowlers put up scores as they fell to Bryan 2,208-1,106. Kaylee Shank led the way for the Rams rolling a 121 and 154 while Faith Harding rolled a 203 and 224 to lead the Golden Bears.

At Bryan Lanes

Boys

Tinora (2,128) — Issaac Fenter 129-186; Elijah Goliver 141-136; Isaiah Goliver 157-189; Eric Lichtenwald 197-229; Trevor Luellen 153-144. Tinora Baker 467.

Bryan (2,495) — LeLyn Boothman 207-197; Dakota Brandeberry 263-197; Matt Meade 203-232; Caleb Muhe 160; Iestyn Siders 145-187; Isaac Stoy 177. Bryan Baker 527.

Girls

Tinora (1,106) — Taylor Crigger 106-123; Hannah Gerschutz 116-102; Kaylee Shank 121-154. Tinora Baker 384.

Bryan (2,208) — Kyah Davis 139; Haylie Federspiel 193-119; Jessica Federspiel 186-164; Ashley Gymonprez 189-180; Faith Harding 203-224; Alexis Hartman 149. Bryan Baker 462.

At Swanton Sports Center

Boys

Liberty Center (2,418) — Landon Amstutz 203-229; Tim Blanton 192-176; Jacob Sexton 156-190; Cody McDoogle 189-176; Cole Roth 143-216. LC Baker 548.

Swanton (2,359) — Marty Mosher 179-211; Seth Sweet 232-151; Conner Williams 163-229; Scott Reside 160-188; Carson Santchi 166-189. Swanton Baker 491 .

Patrick Henry (2,262) — Seth Hathaway 160-172; Josh Hoops 184-190; Austin Lammers 152; Josh Munding 168; Tyler Piercefield 218-231; Cyruss Wyss 157-134. PH Baker 496.

Delta (1,866) — Kaden Hawkins 179-190; Ethan Cone 155; Paul McQueen 139; Dylan Stricker 191-181; Gabe Syverson 212-236; Brody Waugh 174-209. Delta Baker 496.

Girls

Patrick Henry (1,996) — Rachel Breece 163-162; Sarah Breece 180-158; Paige Chio 142-134; Zayne Kuesel 189-138; Angeline Parsons 158-147. PH Baker 425.

Delta (1,891) — Lexi Brown 152-144; Ciarra Flickinger 179-203; Karsyn Gillen 116-112; Maddy Johnston 160-150; Serena Shelhart 104-130. Delta Baker 441.

At River City Bowl-A-Way

Boys

Evergreen (2,163) — B. Cobb 158-148; D. Cobb 166-200; M. Larver 159-116; Z. Larver 202-170; Lutrell 167-137. Evergreen Baker 540.

Wauseon (2,173) — Black 187-247; Freestone 151; Little 202-178; Luce 137; Marks 135; Morr 141; Panico 133-186. Wauseon Baker 476.

