BRYAN — Bryan boys and girls bowling earned a sweep over Tinora at Bryan Lanes on Friday night.
Dakota Brandeberry helped lead the Golden Bears to a 2,495-2,128 win rolling a 263 and 197 while teammate Matt Meade was just behind him with a 203 and 232. Tinora was led by Eric Lichtenwald who rolled a 197 and 229.
For the girls, Tinora only saw three bowlers put up scores as they fell to Bryan 2,208-1,106. Kaylee Shank led the way for the Rams rolling a 121 and 154 while Faith Harding rolled a 203 and 224 to lead the Golden Bears.
At Bryan Lanes
Boys
Tinora (2,128) — Issaac Fenter 129-186; Elijah Goliver 141-136; Isaiah Goliver 157-189; Eric Lichtenwald 197-229; Trevor Luellen 153-144. Tinora Baker 467.
Bryan (2,495) — LeLyn Boothman 207-197; Dakota Brandeberry 263-197; Matt Meade 203-232; Caleb Muhe 160; Iestyn Siders 145-187; Isaac Stoy 177. Bryan Baker 527.
Girls
Tinora (1,106) — Taylor Crigger 106-123; Hannah Gerschutz 116-102; Kaylee Shank 121-154. Tinora Baker 384.
Bryan (2,208) — Kyah Davis 139; Haylie Federspiel 193-119; Jessica Federspiel 186-164; Ashley Gymonprez 189-180; Faith Harding 203-224; Alexis Hartman 149. Bryan Baker 462.
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Liberty Center (2,418) — Landon Amstutz 203-229; Tim Blanton 192-176; Jacob Sexton 156-190; Cody McDoogle 189-176; Cole Roth 143-216. LC Baker 548.
Swanton (2,359) — Marty Mosher 179-211; Seth Sweet 232-151; Conner Williams 163-229; Scott Reside 160-188; Carson Santchi 166-189. Swanton Baker 491 .
At Swanton Sports Center
Boys
Patrick Henry (2,262) — Seth Hathaway 160-172; Josh Hoops 184-190; Austin Lammers 152; Josh Munding 168; Tyler Piercefield 218-231; Cyruss Wyss 157-134. PH Baker 496.
Delta (1,866) — Kaden Hawkins 179-190; Ethan Cone 155; Paul McQueen 139; Dylan Stricker 191-181; Gabe Syverson 212-236; Brody Waugh 174-209. Delta Baker 496.
Girls
Patrick Henry (1,996) — Rachel Breece 163-162; Sarah Breece 180-158; Paige Chio 142-134; Zayne Kuesel 189-138; Angeline Parsons 158-147. PH Baker 425.
Delta (1,891) — Lexi Brown 152-144; Ciarra Flickinger 179-203; Karsyn Gillen 116-112; Maddy Johnston 160-150; Serena Shelhart 104-130. Delta Baker 441.
At River City Bowl-A-Way
Boys
Evergreen (2,163) — B. Cobb 158-148; D. Cobb 166-200; M. Larver 159-116; Z. Larver 202-170; Lutrell 167-137. Evergreen Baker 540.
Wauseon (2,173) — Black 187-247; Freestone 151; Little 202-178; Luce 137; Marks 135; Morr 141; Panico 133-186. Wauseon Baker 476.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.