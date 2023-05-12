Defiance picked up its second bounce-back win of the week as sophomore Brezlen Zipfel stifled Toledo Whitmer in a two-hit gem as the No. 3 Bulldogs picked up a 7-1 home victory on Friday.
Zipfel went the distance on the mound for Defiance (19-3) on 103 pitches, allowing just two singles from the visiting Panthers (12-8) and one unearned run while striking out nine with two walks.
After managing just four singles in Thursday’s 3-2 WBL loss at Lima Bath, Defiance made their five hits count on Friday against Whitmer, powered by a five-run third-inning uprising.
Already leading 1-0 following a bases-loaded walk to Jackson Walter in the second inning, Defiance took advantage of some control issues by Whitmer reliever Jacob Dillon. Aidan Kiessling and Gavino Gomez drew back-to-back walks to start the frame, setting the table for an RBI single from Tyler Frederick to double the lead. A Bradyn Shaw walk loaded the bags and after a groundout and strikeout, Christian Commisso drew another bases-loaded walk. Shaw scored from third on a passed ball before senior Jackson Walter ripped a triple to right field for a two-run knock that made it a 6-0 ballgame.
Whitmer spoiled the shutout in the sixth inning on an RBI groundout but with Walter at third in the bottom of the frame, Kiessling laid down a sacrifice bunt to score his fellow senior and cap a bounce-back win.
Frederick had a pair of hits in the win for Defiance, which will return to action Saturday at 11 a.m. against Division III No. 7 Liberty-Benton before visiting Wauseon Monday.
