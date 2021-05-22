Division II
Wauseon 4, Bryan 3
WAUSEON — Conner Penrod gave himself the cushion he needed, hitting a bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the first, as Wauseon advanced to the Division II district tournament with a 4-3 win over Bryan.
Penrod went the distance on the mound, allowing three runs on five hits.
Bryan slowly closed the gap, tallying single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
Wauseon will meet Defiance at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Defiance in a district semifinal.
Bryan 000 110 1 — 3 5 0
Wauseon 400 000 0 — 4 3 2
Records: Wauseon 18-5, Bryan 11-16.
Winning pitcher: Conner Penrod (7 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 5 walks, 5 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Breven Deckrosh (6 innings, 3 hits, 4 runs, 5 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Mikey Wolff single, double, RBI; Breven Deckrosh double; Ethan Psurny single, RBI. (Wauseon) — Conner Penrod double, 3 RBIs; Jude Armstong 2 singles.
Toledo CC 3,
Napoleon 2
TOLEDO — Napoleon and Toledo Central Catholic battled through a nine-inning meatgrinder of a D-II sectional final before the Irish survived, 3-2.
TCC plated the winning run in the bottom of the ninth to eliminate the Wildcats, countering yeoman’s work from Napoleon pitcher Jarrett Gerdeman, who struck out six over eight innings of work.
Napoleon 000 001 100 — 2 5 1
Toledo CC 000 000 201 — 3 5 4
Records: Toledo CC 12-6, Napoleon 10-17.
Winning pitcher: C. Markus.
Losing pitcher: Jarrett Gerdeman (8 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Zach Rosebrook.
O-G 9, Van Wert 3
VAN WERT — Ottawa-Glandorf plated six runs in the top of the eighth inning to stun second-seeded Van Wert 9-3 and earn a spot in the D-II district tournament.
Alex Macke was a homer short of the cycle for the Titans, which will meet Toledo Central Catholic in a 6 p.m. D-II district semifinal on Thursday at Archbold. Landon Jordan homered while Nate Maag laced a double.
O-G 200 001 06 — 9 14 1
Van Wert 100 010 1 — 3 5 3
Records: Van Wert 21-6, Ottawa-Glandorf 17-11.
Winning pitcher: Jacob Balbaugh.
Losing pitcher: Owen Treece.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) — Alex Macke single, double, triple; Landen Jordan single, home run; Nate Maag single, double; Trevor Schimmoeller 2 singles. (Van Wert) — Rupert single, double; Pratt 2 singles.
Division III
Archbold 2, Lake 0
MILLBURY — Archbold ace DJ Newman tossed a two-hitter as the Blue Streaks advanced to the district with a 2-0 win over the No. 3 seed Lake.
Newman outdueled Lake’s Jaxon Delventhal to get the win. Newman surrered the two hits with six strikeouts. Delventhal allowed five hits and fanned 11.
Zane Behnfeldt singled in a run in the seventh for Archbold.
Archbold will face Fairview in a district semifinal at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Defiance.
Archbold 000 000 2 — 2 5 0
Lake 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Records: Archbold 18-10, Lake 23-6.
Winning pitcher: DJ Newman (7 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Jaxon Delventhal (7 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) — Zane Behnfeldt single, RBI.
Paulding 8, Evergreen 5
METAMORA — Paulding was able to plate three runs in the eighth to advance to the district as the Panthers won at Evergreen, 8-5.
Down 5-2 heading into the seventh, the Panthers tallied three runs to tie the game. They added three more when they got a chance to bat in the eighth to pull away.
Blake McGarvey pitched three innings of no-hit ball in relief to pick up the win.
The win sets a school mark with 20 wins in a season.
Paulding will face Otsego in a Division III district semifinal Thursday at Defiance at 6 p.m.
Paulding 001 010 33 — 8 8 1
Evergreen 010 040 00 — 5 4 5
Records: Paulding 20-6, Evergreen 16-10.
Winning pitcher: Blake McGarvey (3 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts). Other: Sam Woods.
Losing pitcher: Nick Smithmyer (2.2 innings, 5 hits, 6 runs, 3 earned, 6 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: RJ Shunck, Hunter Vaculik.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Payton Beckman 2 singles; Sam Woods 2 singles. (Evergreen) — Ashton Sayers 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.