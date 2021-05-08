HAMLER — Wauseon wrapped up its first Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship since 2014 on Friday, navigating the league slate unbeaten thanks to a 3-0 win at Patrick Henry.
Bowling Green commit Connar Penrod went the distance on the bump for the Indians (No. 16 Division II OHSBCA), firing a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts and just two walks. The senior hurler added a double in the win while Cameron Cantu homered.
Wauseon 000 210 0 — 3 5 0
Patrick Henry 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Records: Wauseon 14-4 (7-0 NWOAL), Patrick Henry 7-12 (2-5 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Connar Penrod (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 16 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Gage Seemann (7 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — Cameron Cantu home run; Connar Penrod double. (Patrick Henry) — 2 singles.
Bryan 11, Archbold 4
ARCHBOLD — Bryan rallied from 4-1 down through four frames with 10 unanswered runs to finish as NWOAL runner-up with an 11-4 win over Archbold.
Keith Huard had three hits, including a double, for the Golden Bears while Breven Deckrosh ripped a double and triple, driving in three.
Jaybe Burkle had a pair of two-baggers for the Streaks (No. 21 D-III).
Bryan 100 055 0 — 11 13 2
Archbold 300 100 0 — 4 7 4
Records: Bryan 9-11 (6-1 NWOAL), Archbold 14-6 (4-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Breven Deckrosh (4 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Ethan Psurny.
Losing pitcher: DJ Newman (4.2 innings, 6 runs, 1 earned, 9 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jayden Seiler, Devon Morris, Brayton Hobbs, Krayton Kern.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Keith Huard 2 singles, double; Breven Deckrosh double, triple, 3 RBIs; Mikey Wolff single, double. (Archbold) — Jaybe Burkle single, 2 doubles; Krayton Kern 2 singles.
Evergreen 12, Swanton 0
METAMORA - Landen Vance fired a two-hitter for Evergreen as the Vikings closed the NWOAL season with a 12-0 win at home over Swanton.
Vance also drove in a run for Evergreen.
Swanton 000 00 - 0 2 1
Evergreen 204 6x - 12 10 0
Records: Swanton 3-17 (1-6 NWOAL), Evergreen 10-8 (5-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Landen Vance (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Bloom (3.1 innings, 6 hits, 8 runs, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Szaladski.
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) - Payton Boucher single, double, 4 RBIs; Connor Hewson 2 singles, 2 RBIs. Brock Hudik single, double, RBI.
Liberty Center 15, Edon 5
EDON – After spotting the host Bombers a 1-0 lead, Liberty Center roared back to score in five straight frames to beat Edon, 15-5.
Ethan Tampurages hit a triple as a part of a three-hit day. Gavin Gerken drove in five runs.
Garrett Skiles drove in a pair of runs for Edon.
Liberty Center 022 335 — 15 19 0
Edon 100 013 — 5 11 4
Records: Liberty Center 4-15, Edon 4-17.
Winning pitcher: Cam Krugh (5.2 innings, 11 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts). Other: Carter Dickman.
Losing pitcher: Konnor Prince (3.2 innings, 11 hits, 7 runs, 4 earned, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Wade Parrish.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) – Ethan Tampurages 2 singles, triple, 3 RBIs; Gavin Gerken 3 singles, 5 RBIs; Dylan Matthews 2 doubles; Zane Garber single, 2 RBIs; Landon Amstutz 2 singles; Riley Weaver 3 singles; Jake Spieth 2 singles. (Edon) – Garrett Skiles 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ethan Steinke 3 singles; Wade Parrish 2 singles.
Paulding 10, Continental 0
PAULDING – Paulding took a 2-0 lead after one inning, then extended the lead to 5-0 after two frames and 7-0 after three in an eventual 10-0 blanking of visiting Continental.
Blake McGarvey and Deacon Sanders each drove in a pair of runs for the Panthers.
Continental 000 000 — 0 5 1
Paulding 322 003 — 10 9 1
Records: Continental 1-16, Paulding 14-6.
Winning pitcher: Blake McGarvey (6 innings, 5 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Blake Elkins (3 innings, 5 hits, 7 runs, 4 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Other: Sam Newsome.
Leading hitters: (Continental) – Dwayne Nienberg 2 singles. (Paulding) – Blake McGarvey 2 RBIs; Deacon Sanders single, 2 RBIs; Hunter Kauser 2 singles; Ethan Foltz single, double; Jacob Martinez double.
Montpelier 11, North Central 1
MONTPELIER – Montpelier wrapped up another BBC title as the Locos won at home over North Central, 11-1.
The top of the order did most the damage for Montpelier. Collin Crisenbery, Tylor Yahraus and Blake Altaffer combined to go 9-for-12 with seven RBIs. Altaffer and Yahraus each hit triples.
Altaffer also went the distance on the mound with 13 strikeouts to get the win.
North Central 000 01 — 1 2 4
Montpelier 133 04 — 11 14 0
Records: North Central 10-10 (7-3 BBC), Montpelier 15-5 (10-0 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (5 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 13 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Zach Hayes (4 innings, 14 hits, 11 runs, 5 earned, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts). Other: Kaiden Russel.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) – Collin Crisenbery 2 singles, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Tylor Yahraus single, double, triple, 2 RBIs; Blake Altaffer single, triple, 2 RBIs; Ethan Marihugh 2 singles.
Pettisville 21, Hilltop 0
WEST UNITY – Leading 4-0 heading into the third inning, Pettisville exploded for 17 runs in the inning as the Blackbirds defeated Hilltop, 22-0.
Josh Norr hit a pair of doubles and knocked in four to lead the 12-hit attack for Pettisville.
Isaac St. John needed just 57 pitches to get the win in five innings.
Pettisville 40(17) 10 — 22 12 0
Hilltop 000 00 — 0 3 1
Records: Pettisville 12-4 (7-3 BBC), Hilltop 4-16 (4-6 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Isaac St. John (5 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Chase Whitman (2.1 innings, 7 hits, 8 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Connor Schlosser, Thomas McCoy, Wade Wagner, Evan Schoonover.
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — Josh Norr 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Brayden Barrett single, double, 2 RBIs; Nate Keim double, 2 RBIs; Anthony Smith single, double, 3 RBIs; Isaac St. John 2 RBIs; Josh Horning 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Jake King 2 singles, 3 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.