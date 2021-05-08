HAMLER — Wauseon wrapped up its first Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship since 2014 on Friday, navigating the league slate unbeaten thanks to a 3-0 win at Patrick Henry.

Bowling Green commit Connar Penrod went the distance on the bump for the Indians (No. 16 Division II OHSBCA), firing a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts and just two walks. The senior hurler added a double in the win while Cameron Cantu homered.

Wauseon 000 210 0 — 3 5 0

Patrick Henry 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

Records: Wauseon 14-4 (7-0 NWOAL), Patrick Henry 7-12 (2-5 NWOAL).

Winning pitcher: Connar Penrod (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 16 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Losing pitcher: Gage Seemann (7 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks).

Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — Cameron Cantu home run; Connar Penrod double. (Patrick Henry) — 2 singles.

Bryan 11, Archbold 4

ARCHBOLD — Bryan rallied from 4-1 down through four frames with 10 unanswered runs to finish as NWOAL runner-up with an 11-4 win over Archbold.

Keith Huard had three hits, including a double, for the Golden Bears while Breven Deckrosh ripped a double and triple, driving in three.

Jaybe Burkle had a pair of two-baggers for the Streaks (No. 21 D-III).

Bryan 100 055 0 — 11 13 2

Archbold 300 100 0 — 4 7 4

Records: Bryan 9-11 (6-1 NWOAL), Archbold 14-6 (4-3 NWOAL).

Winning pitcher: Breven Deckrosh (4 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Ethan Psurny.

Losing pitcher: DJ Newman (4.2 innings, 6 runs, 1 earned, 9 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jayden Seiler, Devon Morris, Brayton Hobbs, Krayton Kern.

Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Keith Huard 2 singles, double; Breven Deckrosh double, triple, 3 RBIs; Mikey Wolff single, double. (Archbold) — Jaybe Burkle single, 2 doubles; Krayton Kern 2 singles.

Evergreen 12, Swanton 0

METAMORA - Landen Vance fired a two-hitter for Evergreen as the Vikings closed the NWOAL season with a 12-0 win at home over Swanton.

Vance also drove in a run for Evergreen.

Swanton 000 00 - 0 2 1

Evergreen 204 6x - 12 10 0

Records: Swanton 3-17 (1-6 NWOAL), Evergreen 10-8 (5-2 NWOAL).

Winning pitcher: Landen Vance (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Bloom (3.1 innings, 6 hits, 8 runs, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Szaladski.

Leading hitters: (Evergreen) - Payton Boucher single, double, 4 RBIs; Connor Hewson 2 singles, 2 RBIs. Brock Hudik single, double, RBI.

Liberty Center 15, Edon 5

EDON – After spotting the host Bombers a 1-0 lead, Liberty Center roared back to score in five straight frames to beat Edon, 15-5.

Ethan Tampurages hit a triple as a part of a three-hit day. Gavin Gerken drove in five runs.

Garrett Skiles drove in a pair of runs for Edon.

Liberty Center 022 335 — 15 19 0

Edon 100 013 — 5 11 4

Records: Liberty Center 4-15, Edon 4-17.

Winning pitcher: Cam Krugh (5.2 innings, 11 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts). Other: Carter Dickman.

Losing pitcher: Konnor Prince (3.2 innings, 11 hits, 7 runs, 4 earned, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Wade Parrish.

Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) – Ethan Tampurages 2 singles, triple, 3 RBIs; Gavin Gerken 3 singles, 5 RBIs; Dylan Matthews 2 doubles; Zane Garber single, 2 RBIs; Landon Amstutz 2 singles; Riley Weaver 3 singles; Jake Spieth 2 singles. (Edon) – Garrett Skiles 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ethan Steinke 3 singles; Wade Parrish 2 singles.

Paulding 10, Continental 0

PAULDING – Paulding took a 2-0 lead after one inning, then extended the lead to 5-0 after two frames and 7-0 after three in an eventual 10-0 blanking of visiting Continental.

Blake McGarvey and Deacon Sanders each drove in a pair of runs for the Panthers.

Continental 000 000 — 0 5 1

Paulding 322 003 — 10 9 1

Records: Continental 1-16, Paulding 14-6.

Winning pitcher: Blake McGarvey (6 innings, 5 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Blake Elkins (3 innings, 5 hits, 7 runs, 4 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Other: Sam Newsome.

Leading hitters: (Continental) – Dwayne Nienberg 2 singles. (Paulding) – Blake McGarvey 2 RBIs; Deacon Sanders single, 2 RBIs; Hunter Kauser 2 singles; Ethan Foltz single, double; Jacob Martinez double.

Montpelier 11, North Central 1

MONTPELIER – Montpelier wrapped up another BBC title as the Locos won at home over North Central, 11-1.

The top of the order did most the damage for Montpelier. Collin Crisenbery, Tylor Yahraus and Blake Altaffer combined to go 9-for-12 with seven RBIs. Altaffer and Yahraus each hit triples.

Altaffer also went the distance on the mound with 13 strikeouts to get the win.

North Central 000 01 — 1 2 4

Montpelier 133 04 — 11 14 0

Records: North Central 10-10 (7-3 BBC), Montpelier 15-5 (10-0 BBC).

Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (5 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 13 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Zach Hayes (4 innings, 14 hits, 11 runs, 5 earned, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts). Other: Kaiden Russel.

Leading hitters: (Montpelier) – Collin Crisenbery 2 singles, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Tylor Yahraus single, double, triple, 2 RBIs; Blake Altaffer single, triple, 2 RBIs; Ethan Marihugh 2 singles.

Pettisville 21, Hilltop 0

WEST UNITY – Leading 4-0 heading into the third inning, Pettisville exploded for 17 runs in the inning as the Blackbirds defeated Hilltop, 22-0.

Josh Norr hit a pair of doubles and knocked in four to lead the 12-hit attack for Pettisville.

Isaac St. John needed just 57 pitches to get the win in five innings.

Pettisville 40(17) 10 — 22 12 0

Hilltop 000 00 — 0 3 1

Records: Pettisville 12-4 (7-3 BBC), Hilltop 4-16 (4-6 BBC).

Winning pitcher: Isaac St. John (5 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Chase Whitman (2.1 innings, 7 hits, 8 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Connor Schlosser, Thomas McCoy, Wade Wagner, Evan Schoonover.

Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — Josh Norr 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Brayden Barrett single, double, 2 RBIs; Nate Keim double, 2 RBIs; Anthony Smith single, double, 3 RBIs; Isaac St. John 2 RBIs; Josh Horning 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Jake King 2 singles, 3 RBIs.

