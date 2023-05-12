Kadyn Radzik singled in Ayden Moser to lift Tinora baseball over Bryan 1-0 on Friday in a walk-off non-league victory.
Korbin Casteel went the entire way for the Rams giving up just two hits in seven innings, striking out three and getting the shutout.
Noah Huard took the loss in relief for the Golden Bears.
Bryan 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Tinora 000 000 1 — 1 4 0
Records: Tinora 17-4, 8-13
Winning pitcher: Korbin Casteel (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Noah Huard (1.1 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Carson Dominique.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — 2 hits. (Tinora) — 4 hits.
Montpelier 4, Hicksville 2
HICKSVILLE — Montpelier got out to 2-0 lead after the second inning and never looked back, dowing Hicksville 4-2 in non-league action.
Jaxson Richmond left the yard for the Buckeye Border Conference champ Locomotives, a solo shot. Rylen Bassett singled twice for the Aces.
Trent Thorp picked up the complete game win, giving up two runs on seven hits and striking out four. Aaron Klima took the loss for Hicksville, notching seven strikeouts in six innings.
Montpelier 110 002 0 — 4 9 1
Hicksville 000 010 1 — 2 6 5
Records: Hicksville 8-12, Montpelier 11-8
Winning pitcher: Trent Thorp (7 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Aaron Klima (6 innings, 4 runs, 9 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) — Jaxson Richmond home run; Griffin Cooley double, single; Landon Fackler double. (Hicksville) — Rylen Bassett 2 singles; Austin Sanders double.
Fairview 16, Stryker 1
STRYKER — Fairview used an eight-run third inning to propel themselves to a 16-1 run rule victory over Stryker.
The Apaches saw both Jackson Grine and Brody Retcher double and drive in two runs in the game while Eli Shininger doubled and scored three times. Shininger also earned the win on the mound, striking out six and giving up one hit over three innings.
Stryker only mustered three hits in the contest.
Fairview 128 14 — 16 10 0
Stryker 000 10 — 1 3 2
Records: Fairview 12-10, Stryker 6-14
Winning pitcher: Eli Shininger (3 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Zane Timbrook, Breaven Williams.
Losing pitcher: Jacob Cadwell (3 innings, 4 hits, 11 runs, 8 earned, 0 strikeouts, 9 walks). Others: Mateo Villanueva, Jacob Myers.
Leading hitters: (Fariview) — Jackson Grine double, 2 RBIs; Brody Retcher double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Eli Shininger double, single, 3 runs; Abram Shininger 2 singles, 2 runs; Jude Shininger 2 runs; Noah Shininger 2 runs; Elijah Arend 2 singles, 2 runs. (Stryker) — 3 hits
