Tinora claimed its 11th GMC baseball title in program history on Friday as the Rams were able to hold off rival Ayersville 7-5 to nail down the outright crown.
With no GMC title handed out last season, it marks the fourth straight conference crown in baseball for the Rams (18-3, 6-0 GMC, No. 12 Division III OHSBCA).
“We came out and took care of business today,” stated Tinora coach Brent Renollet, who has led the Rams to nine league titles.
The win also nears Renollet to a milestone, as he picked up his 399th career baseball coaching victory. Renollet, now 399-162 all-time and 361-136 at Tinora, will look for his 400th win on Saturday as the Rams will host Patrick Henry in a doubleheader.
Tinora tallied single runs in the first and fourth innings, then exploded for five runs in the fifth. The Rams quickly put a run on the board in the frame when Marcus Grube singled, followed by a double from Andrew Imthurn that split the outfielders. Cole Commisso walked to keep the parade going, then Casen Wolfrum bunted in front of the plate and beat out a throw.
With the bases loaded, Christian Commisso belted a double into the right-centerfield gap that cleared the bases.
“We’ve been waiting on him to hit for us and he finally did,” said Renollet. “He’s a big, strong kid. One day at batting practice, he hit five home runs on eight swings. He can hit it.”
With still nobody out, Jayden Bergman reached on a fielder’s choice and he eventually scored when Nolan Schafer laid down a suicide squeeze bunt.
The 7-0 seemed safe, until Ayersville (12-7, 3-2 GMC, No. 15 D-IV) stepped to the plate in the sixth. A hit batter and back-to-back walks loaded the bases for Tyler Winzler, who was also hit by a pitch for a run. After the second out of the inning was recorded, Blake Eiden was also hit by a pitch.
“We’ve preached about being on top of the plate and challenge the pitcher,” said Ayersville coach Alan Maag. “I have a lot of guys who aren’t afraid to take one.”
With the bases still loaded, Caden Craft stepped up and sliced the lead when he brought home all three runners on the bases with a shot into right-center field.
“My kids never quit today,” stated Maag. “That’s all you can really ask for. Sooner or later, you have to compete, you have to not quit when you are behind and I’m really proud or kids did that today.”
It ended the day for Andrew Imthurn, who had weaved with way out of trouble a couple of times.
“Andrew pitched great, I left him in for too long,” admitted Renollet. “It was my fault, its a simple as that.”
Jayden Bergman stepped in and coaxed a ground ball to get the final out, then worked a 1-2-3 final frame to earn the save.
Ayersville threatened, but could not come up with a run in the top of the first. Two singles and walk with two outs loaded the bases, but Imthurn got a fly ball to end the threat.
“If we could have gotten one to drop, it might have changed the tone of the game,” said Maag. “When you are facing Tinora, you’ve got to compete every inning because they are going to have a big inning.”
In the bottom of the inning, Nolan Schafer was hit to lead the inning off, then he moved to second on a single by Marcus Grube. Schafer advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Cole Commisso that was lost in the sun by the Ayersville outfielder.
“That was big,” Renollet said of getting the early run. “It took a lot of their confidence away and I think it gave us some. We usually play well with the lead. We should have had more, but getting the lead was nice. We’ve done that a lot this year. That’s the key to winning.”
The Rams made it 2-0 in the fourth when Wolfrum was hit by a pitch and scored from second on a single by Max Grube.
Tinora will finish its conference slate with a home game against Holgate on Monday. The Rams will also head to Wauseon on Tuesday and Swanton on Thursday. They will finish the week with a home game against Bryan on Friday. Ayersville goes to Elmwood on Saturday and Miller City on Monday before hosting Antwerp on Thursday in a GMC contest.
Ayersville 000 005 0 – 5 7 2
Tinora 100 150 x – 7 9 0
Records: Ayersville 12-7 (3-2 GMC), Tinora 18-3 (6-0 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Andrew Imthurn (5.2 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts). Other: Jayden Bergman.
Losing pitcher: Caden Craft (6 innings, 9 hits, 7 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) – Caden Craft double, 3 RBIs; Luke Delano 2 singles. (Tinora) – Christian Commisso double, 3 RBIs; Max Grube 2 singles; Marcus Grube 2 singles; Andrew Imthurn double; Cole Commisso double.
