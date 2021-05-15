Tinora jumped on top of Bryan early, scoring three runs in the first and four more in the second, in beating the Golden Bears 10-0 in five innings.

Andrew Imthurn was sharp on the mound, holding Bryan to three base hits. He did not walk a batter and fanned nine.

Bryan 000 00 – 0 3 3

Tinora 341 2x – 10 7 0

Records: Tinora 22-4, Bryan 10-13.

Winning pitcher: Andrew Imthurn (5 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Titus Rohrer (0.2 innings, 1 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts). Others: Taysen Deckrosh, Colton Smith.

Leading hitters: (Tinora) – Cole Commisso double.

Paulding 6, Ayersville 4

PAULDING — Paulding finished the regular season with an 18-6 record after a 6-4 victory over Ayersville.

Hunter Kauser struck out 12 in the win for the Panthers, marking the most in a season since winning 19 in 1992.

Blake Eiden hit two singles and a double for the Pilots.

Ayersville 000 112 0 — 4 8 2

Paulding 001 212 x — 6 9 4

Records: Paulding 18-6, Ayersville 14-8.

Winning pitcher: Hunter Kauser (7 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 8 hits, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (4 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Abe Delano, Cameron Cook.

Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Blake Eiden 2 singles, double; Zach Moss single, double; Blake Hauenstein double. (Paulding) — Blake McGarvey 2 singles; Sam Woods 2 singles; Jacob Martinez 2 singles; Ethan Foltz double.

Antwerp 12, Hilltop 0

ANTWERP – Parker Moore hit a pair of doubles and drove in three runs as Antwerp beat Hilltop 12-0.

Luke Krouse allowed just one hit over the first four innings to get the win on the mound for the Archers.

Hilltop 000 00 – 0 1 1

Antwerp 246 0x – 12 13 1

Records: Antwerp 15-5, Hilltop 6-17.

Winning pitcher: Luke Krouse (4 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts). Other: Hunter Sproles.

Losing pitcher: Connor Schlosser (2.2 innings, 12 hits, 12 runs, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Thomas McCoy, Raace Haynes.

Leading hitters: (Antwerp) – Parker Moore single, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Dylan Hines 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Hunter Sproles single, double, 2 RBIs.

W. Trace 9, Miller City 5

HAVILAND – Wayne Trace tacked on four runs in the third as the Raiders beat Miller City, 9-5.

Brendon Bidlack hit three doubles for the Raiders.

Joe Deitering and TJ Michel each drove in a pair of runs for the Wildcats.

Miller City 000 032 0 – 5 5 3

Wayne Trace 114 120 x – 9 12 1

Records: Wayne Trace 15-6, Miller City 17-5.

Winning pitcher: Cooper Wenzlick (5 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Trevor Speice.

Losing pitcher: Caleb Warnimont (2 innings, 8 hits, 6 runs, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: TJ Michel.

Leading hitters: (Miller City) – Joe Deitering double, 2 RBIs; TJ Michel 2 RBIs. (Wayne Trace) – Cale Winans 3 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Brendon Bidlack 3 doubles, 2 RBIs; Carter Baksa double; Cooper Wenzlick double.

Montpelier 9, Hicksville 4

HICKSVILLE – Montpelier jumped out to a 3-0 lead after an inning, and carried the lead to the sixth, where they added six runs, in a 9-4 win over Hicksville.

Zachery Thatcher had a hit and drove in a run for the Aces.

Montpelier 300 006 0 – 9 11 1

Hicksville 010 000 3 – 4 3 4

Records: Montpelier 18-5, Hicksville 7-15.

Winning pitcher: Jaxon Richmond (6 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts). Other: Tylor Yahraus.

Losing pitcher: Brandon Crowl (5.1 innings, 9 hits, 9 runs, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts).

Leading hitters: (Montpelier) – Collin Crisenbery 2 singles, double; Ethan Marihugh single, double; Blake Altaffer 2 RBIs; Gavin Wurm 2 singles. (Hicksville) – 2 singles.

Lib. Center 7, Holgate 6

LIBERTY CENTER – Liberty Center tallied a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to win the battle of the Tigers over county opponent Holgate, 7-6.

Riley Weaver and Luke Kruse each drove in two runs for the hosts.

Holgate 201 001 20 – 6 12 4

Liberty Center 102 201 01 – 7 12 6

Records: Liberty Center 5-17, Holgate 9-13.

Winning pitcher: Carter Dickman (3.1 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts). Other: Cam Krugh.

Losing pitcher: Hunter Gerschutz (1.1 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts).

Leading hitters: (Holgate) – Michah Bok 2 singls, double, 2 RBIs; Sam Medina 3 singles. (Liberty Center) – Cam Krugh 2 singles, double; Riley Weaver 3 singles, 2 RBIs; L. Kruse 2 RBIs; Jake Spieth 2 singles.

Northview 10,

Napoleon 0

SYLVANIA – Northview clubbed three home runs as Northview won the battle of the Wildcats over Napoleon, 10-0.

Napoleon was held to three hits in the loss.

Napoleon 000 00 – 0 3 3

Northview 500 14 – 10 9 0

Winning pitcher: Zimmerman (3 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts). Other: Bradford.

Losing pitcher: Blake Wolf (3.2 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 3 earned, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts).

Leading hitters: (Northview) – George single, home run, 2 RBIs; Ames home run; Seals home run; Bradford single, triple, 2 RBIs.

Tol. CC 4, Archbold 3

TOLEDO – Archbold’s rally fell one run short as the Blue Streaks fell behind 4-0 after two innings to Toledo Central Catholic and eventually lost 4-3.

Brandon Taylor tripled and drove in two runs for the Streaks.

Archbold 000 030 0 – 3 3 0

Toledo CC 310 000 x – 4 7 2

Records: Archbold 15-10.

Winning pitcher: C. Markus (7 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 3 earned, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Jayden Seiler (5 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts). Other: Brandon Taylor.

Leading hitters: (Archbold) – Brandon Taylor triple, 2 RBIs. (Toledo CC) – B. Tressler single, double, 3 RBIs; W. Stopera double.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments