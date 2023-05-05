BRYAN — The Defiance three-headed pitching monster made it a clean sweep on Friday as Bradyn Shaw tossed a no-hitter in a 10-0 five-inning win over Bryan from Sumpter Field to give Shaw the first no-hitter of his career and give the Bulldogs four now on the season, one from each of their three top hurlers.
The hitless showing from the Golden Bears makes this now back-to-back no hitters for Defiance as David Jimenez threw his second no-hitter of the season against Perrysburg the day prior.
“We have two of the best pitchers in the state of Ohio and I learn from them every day,” Shaw said of Jimenez and Aidan Kiessling, who both have thrown no-hitters for the Bulldogs this season as well. “Us three, we work hard every day at practice. Coach Held pushes us every single day and we go out and compete.”
Shaw’s outing went the opposite of how it generally goes, as he was solid early but had to work out of some self-inflicted jams in the late innings with two hit batters and two walks a piece in the final two innings. He struck out six in five innings and walked just those two on 83 pitches.
“He usually struggles in the first inning with his command and that’s normally where he gives up a couple of walks or a hit or something but he was pretty good early,” Defiance head coach Tom Held said. “He threw enough strikes and once again had just a quality outing and next thing you know there was another no-hitter on the horizon.”
Opposing Shaw was Bryan’s Carter Dominique, who threw a clean 1-2-3 inning in the top of the first but ran into trouble against the middle of Defiance’s order in the second.
Tyler Frederick led off the DHS half of the second with a walk and then after stealing second and advancing to third on a ground out was brought in via a Kiessling RBI single. Cody Shaw ripped one to the left field wall for a double to score Kiessling then after Christian Commisso reached via an error, a Christian Conley safety squeeze and a Jimenez ground out plated two more for a 4-0 lead.
Matters only got worse for the Golden Bears in the following inning as Commisso and Jimenez each plated two runs a piece with singles and a bases loaded walk brought in a fifth run to stretch Defiance’s lead to 9-0 after three.
The action from all ends of the lineup was much needed from this Defiance squad, as though they have now won 11-straight games, they’d only been able to muster three runs combined in their previous two games.
“We’ve really been struggling offensively but that’s typical baseball for you,” Held said of the Bulldogs’ awakening at the plate. “Two of our big innings were because of bunts, Gavino created a mistake and then Christian laid down a safety squeeze in both of those big innings so a lot of times just doing the little things can get things going for us.”
The last run and the run that made it a run rule, came off the bat of Jimenez once again, giving him a two-hit, four-RBI day at the plate in the leadoff spot. Both Commisso and Cody Shaw each plated two and scored twice as well.
For Bryan head coach Corey Walker, he felt that his team needed to do a better job of bouncing back from those tough innings.
“We’ve got to be mentally tougher, we let mistakes turn into mistakes and then things snowball and we see a four or five spot there,” Walker said. “We have to get better at bouncing back when mistakes happen.”
At the plate, the Golden Bears did struggle, but Walker believes seeing an arm like Shaw will benefit his squad.
“You’ve got to give Shaw credit, he threw a phenomenal game. He’s the best arm we’ve seen all year,” Walker said. “If we want to win games in the tournament, we’ve got to be able to beat that so to get some experience against, that now we’ve seen it and we’ve got to have a better approach at the plate next time.”
The Bulldogs will be back in action against another rival on Saturday as they’ll welcome Napoleon to Defiance High School for a noon first pitch. Bryan will be back in action on Monday at Hicksville.
Defiance 045 01 — 10 7 1
Bryan 000 00 — 0 0 2
Records: Defiance 15-1, Bryan 7-10
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (5 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Carter Dominique (3 innings, 6 hits, 9 runs, 4 earned, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Noah Huard.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Cody Shaw double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; David Jimenez double, single, 4 RBIs; Tyler Frederick 2 runs; Christian Commisso 2 RBIs, 2 runs. (Bryan) — 0 hits.
