Tinora rallied from 7-4 down through 4.5 innings with five runs in the fifth and sixth frames to knock off state-ranked Columbus Grove 9-7 in area baseball action on Friday.
Dalton Wolfrum poured on four RBIs in the win for the Rams, ripping two singles and a double while Hunter Bostelman doubled and drove in three more runs. Eli Plassman went the distance for Tinora, fanning four in seven frames to hold off the Division IV No. 10 Bulldogs.
Col. Grove 012 040 0 — 7 10 2
Tinora 103 023 — 9 9 0
Records: Tinora 13-3, Columbus Grove 16-4.
Winning pitcher: Eli Plassman (7 innings, 7 runs, 10 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Brenton Renner (5.2 innings, 9 runs, 9 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Aiden Patrick.
Leading hitters: (Columbus Grove) — Taylor Schroeder single, home run; Halker 2 doubles; Bo Birnesser single, home run; Dalton Wurth double. (Tinora) — Dalton Wolfrum 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Luke Harris 2 singles; Hunter Bostelman double, 3 RBIs; Teron Ward double.
Hilltop 7, Ayersville 1
WEST UNITY — Hilltop rolled up five first-inning runs and downed visiting Ayersville, 7-1.
Zander Runkel had two RBIs while Wade Wagner swiped two bases for the Cadets, which were out-hit 5-4 in the win.
Starter Weston McGuire struck out eight in 3.2 innings and was tagged with the loss for the Pilots.
Ayersville 000 001 0 — 1 5 0
Hilltop 510 100 x — 7 4 0
Records: Hilltop 9-8, Ayersville 8-8-1.
Winning pitcher: Devin Dempsey (7 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 9 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Weston McGuire (3.2 innings, 7 runs, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Kolton Dockery.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — 5 singles. (Hilltop) — Zander Runkel 2 RBIs; Wade Wagner 3 runs, 2 steals.
Paulding 21, Continental 1
PAULDING — Paulding racked up 15 hits and a trio of Panthers held Continental to one hit in a 21-1 rout of the Pirates.
Ethan Foltz earned the win on the mound for Paulding, fanning six in three innings while lacing three singles. Greyson Harder racked up five RBIs on three hits, including a double.
Continental 100 00 — 1 1 3
Paulding 538 5x — 21 15 0
Records: Paulding 10-9, Continental 2-14.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Foltz (3 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Peyton Adams, Isaac Reeb.
Losing pitcher: Ethan Sullivan (2.1 innings, 11 runs, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Jayden Pitney.
Leading hitters: (Continental) — Ethan Sullivan single. (Paulding) — Greyson Harder 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Ethan Foltz 3 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Isaac Reeb 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Peyton Adams 2 singles, 3 runs; Kane Jones 3 runs; Nick Manz 2 runs; Hunter Couts 2 runs; Casey Agler 2 runs.
Lima CC 6, W. Trace 3
LIMA — Following a 12-game win streak, Wayne Trace dropped its second straight game with a 6-3 defeat at Lima Central Catholic.
Tucker Antoine and Cooper Wenzlick each had solo homers for the Raiders (No. 7 D-III), which were doomed by a five-run fourth from the Thunderbirds.
Wayne Trace 100 100 1 — 3 4 2
Lima CC 000 510 x — 6 10 0
Records: Lima CC 7-8, Wayne Trace 14-3.
Winning pitcher: Billy Bourk (7 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 12 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Breven Anderson (4 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Kyle Forrer.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Cooper Wenzlick single, home run; Tucker Antoine home run; Tyler Davis double. (Lima Central Catholic) — Billy Bourk single, triple; Carson Parker triple, 2 RBIs; Gabe Cira double; Matthew Quatman double.
Patrick Henry 8,
Liberty Center 1
LIBERTY CENTER — Patrick Henry thwarted rival Liberty Center’s hopes of a first NWOAL title since 1967, clinching at least a share of their fifth league crown with an 8-1 victory.
Mack Hieber fanned nine in 6.2 innings for the Patriots (No. 18 D-IV), which secured at least their first league crown since repeating from 2006-07. An Archbold loss to Evergreen on May 12 would ensure the title is an outright one, the first for PH since 2007.
Matthew Marlow had three singles from his leadoff spot for LC.
Patrick Henry 210 023 0 — 8 14 0
Liberty Center 100 000 0 — 1 6 1
Records: Patrick Henry 14-3 (6-1 NWOAL), Liberty Center 11-6 (5-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Mack Hieber (6.2 innings, 1 run, 6 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Mason Schwiebert.
Losing pitcher: Carter Dickman (4.1 innings, 5 runs, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Landon Amstutz.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) — Drew Rosengarten 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Houston Miranda single, double; Mack Hieber 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Logan Hudson 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 steals; Landon Johnson 2 singles, 2 runs. (Liberty Center) — Matthew Marlow 3 singles.
Archbold 5, Swanton 1
Archbold 7, Holgate 1
ARCHBOLD — Archbold picked up its ninth and 10th win in 11 games, keeping its NWOAL title hopes alive with wins over Swanton and Holgate at home.
In game one, Zach Short struck out nine in six innings of work to help defeat Swanton and move Archbold to 5-1 in NWOAL play with a trip to Evergreen left on the schedule on May 12.
The nightcap was capped in style by pitcher Masen Towns, who dominated Holgate for six innings in a 7-1 victory. Towns struck out six and had a no-hitter broken up with a leadoff single in the seventh inning while Krayton Kern, Stephen Diller and Short all had two-hit efforts to back up the pitching feat.
Swanton 100 000 0 — 1 3 1
Archbold 210 011 x — 5 4 2
Records: Archbold 11-5 (5-1 NWOAL), Swanton 6-12 (3-4 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Zach Short (6 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Krayton Kern.
Losing pitcher: Lucas Bloom (5 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Ryan O’Shea.
Leading hitters: (Swanton) — 3 singles. (Archbold) — Brian Burrowes double, 2 RBIs; Jayden Seiler double; Devon Morris double.
Holgate 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
Archbold 006 100 x — 7 12 0
Records: Archbold 12-5, Holgate 6-12.
Winning pitcher: Masen Towns (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Dylan Boecker (3 innings, 6 runs, 8 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jacob Thome, Aiden Wagner.
Leading hitters: (Holgate) — Hayden Hartman single; Aiden Wagner single. (Archbold) — Stephen Diller 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Krayton Kern 2 singles; Zach Short 2 singles; Devon Morris 2 runs.
Eastside (Ind.) 7,
Edgerton 1
EDGERTON — A four-run second-inning surge was enough to power Eastside (Ind.) past Edgerton, 7-1.
Edgerton had four pitchers log innings in the setback while five different Bulldog batters singled.
Eastside 141 010 0 — 7 9 2
Edgerton 000 000 1 — 1 5 2
Records: Eastside 14-4, Edgerton 11-9.
Winning pitcher: Aydian Davis (6.1 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Loden Johnson.
Losing pitcher: Kaden Kennerk (2 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Nate Swank, Corey Everetts, Cory Herman.
Leading hitters: (Eastside) — Dackotia Reed single, triple, 2 runs; Loden Johnson 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ryder Reed double; Wyatt Davis double; Jacob McClain 2 RBIs. (Edgerton) — 5 singles.
Evergreen 15, Wauseon 5
WAUSEON — Evergreen evened its league record at 3-3 with a 15-5 five-inning win over host Wauseon.
Brady Kanneman drove in four runs in the win for the Vikings while Isaac Overfield and Cory Kanneman each had two base knocks.
Tyson Rodriguez recorded two RBIs in the setback for the Indians.
Evergreen 400 83 — 15 9 1
Wauseon 000 05 — 5 4 1
Records: Evergreen 9-8 (3-3 NWOAL), Wauseon 6-9 (1-5 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Layne Vance (4 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Nick Kruzel.
Losing pitcher: Kage Little (3.1 innings, 9 runs, 7 earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Tyson Rodriguez, Braylon Miller.
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) — Cory Kanneman 2 singles, 3 runs; Isaac Overfield 2 singles; Brady Kanneman 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Layne Vance 2 runs; Blade Walker 3 runs; Conner Hewson 2 RBIs; Hunter Vaculik 2 RBIs. (Wauseon) — Tyson Rodriguez 2 RBIs.
Montpelier 4, North Central 2
MONTPELIER — Montpelier secured its fourth Buckeye Border Conference title in the last five years, edging out North Central 4-2.
Landon Fackler had two base hits in the win for the Locos while Jaxon Richmond went the distance on the bump, fanning 10 and allowing three hits.
Connor Gendron doubled in the loss for the Eagles.
N. Central 100 001 0 — 2 3 4
Montpelier 300 010 x — 4 4 3
Records: Montpelier 10-6 (6-1 BBC), North Central 9-5 (5-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Jaxon Richmond (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Sam Moore (5 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Connor Gendron.
Leading hitters: (North Central) — Connor Gendron double. (Montpelier) — Landon Fackler 2 singles.
Stryker 10, Pettisville 5
PETTISVILLE — Stryker staked a 4-0 lead after one inning en route to a 10-5 conference win over Pettisville.
Daniel Donovan no-hit the Blackbirds before being lifted with two outs in the seventh due to pitch count, striking out 14 with three walks while leading Stryker with three base hits. Jacob Myers stole four bases and struck out the final batter to cap the no-hitter.
Stryker 421 110 1 — 10 10 5
Pettisville 000 140 0 — 5 0 4
Records: Stryker 5-10 (3-4 BBC), Pettisville 0-15 (0-7 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Daniel Donovan (6.2 innings, 5 runs, 0 hits, 14 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Jacob Myers.
Losing pitcher: Caden Bishop (0.1 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Landon Horning.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) — Daniel Donovan 3 singles, 2 runs; Jacob Cadwell 2 singles, 2 steals; Gavin LaBo double, 2 RBIs; Jacob Myers 2 runs, 4 steals; Levi Barnum 2 runs, 2 steals; William Donovan 2 runs; Mateo Villanueva 2 steals. (Pettisville) — zero hits.
Miller City 1, Ottoville 0
MILLER CITY — Miller City’s Brent Koenig fired a two-hit shutout to lift the Wildcats to a 1-0 PCL win over Ottoville.
Koenig fanned seven in the blanking for MC while Jared Niese doubled and Tommy Weis drove in the lone run.
Ottoville 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Miller City 000 100 x — 1 4 0
Records: Miller City 11-9 (2-4 PCL), Ottoville 3-14 (2-4 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Brent Koenig (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Saxton (4 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ottoville) — 2 singles. (Miller City) — Jared Niese single, double.
Liberty-Benton 6, Kalida 2
KALIDA — Liberty-Benton outlasted Kalida in eight innings 6-2 to move to 17-4 on the year.
EJ Miller laced two base hits in the loss for the Wildcats (No. 24 D-IV) while Carson Klausing doubled, having allowed two unearned runs over six innings before the Wildcats fell in extras against the Division III No. 4 Eagles.
Liberty-Benton 000 002 04 — 6 9 0
Kalida 000 000 20 — 2 6 1
Records: Liberty-Benton 17-4, Kalida 13-5.
Winning pitcher: Jarrett Haan (2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout).
Losing pitcher: Drew Buss (1.2 innings, 4 runs, 4 walks). Other: Carson Klausing.
Leading hitters: (Liberty-Benton) — Trevin Lieb 3 singles; Brady Birkemeier 2 singles; Seth Elchert double. (Kalida) — EJ Miller 2 singles; Carson Klausing double.
