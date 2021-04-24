Tinora stayed perfect in Green Meadows Conference tilts, setting up a Tuesday clash of league unbeatens with Antwerp after routing Hicksville 12-2 on Friday in a game postponed from earlier in the week.
Christian Commisso laced two singles and a double for the Rams (No. 12 Division III) while Marc Grube also had a three hit day.
“It was nice to get back and play games,” said Tinora coach Brent Renollet. “We had three days off this week, which is the first time all year that’s happened. We’ve got two tough games before we get to Antwerp, though, with Maumee on Saturday and then Montpelier on Monday.”
Jackson Bergman fanned six over five innings for Hicksville.
Hicksville 100 010 — 2 6 3
Tinora 300 324 — 12 15 2
Records: Tinora 13-2 (4-0 GMC), Hicksville 4-10 (0-4 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Andrew Imthurn (5 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Jayden Bergman.
Losing pitcher: Jackson Bergman (5 innings, 8 runs, 12 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Zachery Thatcher.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — Nic Congleton 2 singles. (Tinora) — Christian Commisso 2 singles, double; Marc Grube 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Andrew Imthurn single, double; Jayden Bergman single, double, 3 runs; Nolan Schafer double, 4 runs.
Holgate 12, Stryker 3
STRYKER – Holgate came out and scored five runs in the first and added three more in the second in a 12-3 win over Stryker.
Brodi Burgel went 2 for 4 with a triple and drove in four runs for the Tigers.
Holgate 530 400 0 — 12 11 0
Stryker 000 030 0 — 3 5 5
Records: Holgate 6-7 (1-3 GMC), Stryker 0-7.
Winning pitcher: Robbie Thacker (6.2 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts). Other: Brodi Burgel.
Losing pitcher: Joe Ramon (7 innings, 11 hits, 12 runs, 4 earned, 1 walk, 3 strikeout).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) – Brodi Burgel single, triple, 4 RBIs; Gavin Kupfersmith 2 singles, double; Sam Medina 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Brandon Hohenberger 2 singles. (Stryker) – Levi Barnum 2 RBIs.
Napoleon 6, Springfield 0
HOLLAND – Jarrett Gerdeman fired a complete game shutout as Napoleon went to Springfield and came away with a 6-0 win over the Blue Devils.
Gerdeman also doubled and drove in a run for the Wildcats. Gavin Brubaker added a triple and also drove in a run.
Napoleon 004 001 1 — 6 9 2
Springfield 000 000 0 — 0 6 5
Records: Napoleon 6-8 (2-3 NLL), Springfield 6-6 (2-3 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Jarrett Gerdeman (7 innings, 6 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Collin Leasure (5 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs, 0 earned, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Alex Iserman.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) – Gavin Brubaker triple; Jarrett Gerdeman double; Caden Miller 2 singles. (Springfield) – Dallas Allen double; Jack Semler 3 singles; Evan McGannon 2 singles.
Bryan 13, Delta 0
BRYAN – The host Bears opened the game with six runs in the first and closed the game with five runs in the fourth as they blanked Delta 13-0 in a NWOAL clash.
Breven Deckrosh and Ethan Psurney combined to twirl a two-hitter.
Deckrosh added a double and single at the plate and drove in four runs.
Delta 000 00 — 0 2 4
Bryan 611 5x — 13 11 1
Records: Bryan 5-8 (3-1 NWOAL), Delta 3-10 (0-4 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Breven Deckrosh (4 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts). Other: Ethan Psurny.
Losing pitcher: Jayce Helminiak (0.2 innings, 5 hits, 6 runs, 1 earned, 2 walks, 1 strikeout). Other: Chase Stickley.
Leading hitters: (Delta) – Bryce Reeves 2 singles. (Bryan) – Breven Deckrosh single, double, triple, 4 RBIs; Quinn Brown 3 singles; Taysen Deckrosh 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Mikey Wolff 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Blissfield, Mich. 7,
Evergreen 0
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — Evergreen made the short trip north into Michigan and came back with a 7-0 loss to a tough Blissfield squad.
The Royals made the most of three hits against the Vikings.
Evergreen 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Blissfield 112 201 x — 7 3 0
Records: Evergreen 8-4.
Winning pitcher: Wyman (7 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Blade Walker (2 innings, 2 hits, 4 runs, 5 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Nick Smithmyer, RJ Shunck.
Montpelier 2, Hilltop 0
MONTPELIER – Blake Altaffer scattered three hits for Montpelier as the Locos blanked Hilltop 2-0.
Altaffer fanned 11 in going the distance on the mound. He also drove in both runs for the Montpelier offense.
Hilltop 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Montpelier 100 010 x — 2 7 0
Records: Montpelier 11-3 (8-0 BBC), Hilltop 3-11 (3-3 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (7 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 11 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Chase Whitman (6 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) – Andyn Haynes single, double. (Montpelier) – Blake Altaffer double, 2 RBIs.
Pettisville 5, Edon 4
PETTISVILLE - A four-run third inning gave Pettisville the lead as the Blackbirds handled Edon 5-4 in a BBC contest.
Brayden Barrett hit a pair of singles and drove in three runs for Petisville.
Edon 030 000 1 - 4 3 1
Pettisville 014 000 x - 5 7 4
Winning pitcher: Isaac St. John (7 innings, 3 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 8 walks, 3 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Konnor Prince (6 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Caden Nester double, RBI. (Pettisville) - Brayden Barrett 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Nate Keim double.
Van Wert 4, O-G 0
OTTAWA – Owen Treece fired a two-hitter as Van Wert knocked Ottawa-Glandorf out of first place in the WBL with a 4-0 win.
Both teams are now 4-1 in the WBL, a game back of Defiance.
Van Wert 001 120 0 — 4 5 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
Records: Van Wert 13-3 (4-1 WBL), Ottawa-Glandorf 9-7 (4-1 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Owen Treece.
Losing pitcher: Jaxen Buddelmeyer.
Miller City 6, Col. Grove 0
MILLER CITY – TJ Michel and Joe Deitering each hit a double and drove in a run as Miller City blanked Columbus Grove 6-0 in a PCL contest.
Caleb Niese did a solid job on the mound, holding the Bulldogs to three singles.
Col. Grove 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Miller City 001 014 x — 6 7 0
Records: Miller City 11-2 (2-1 PCL), Columbus Grove 5-6 (1-2 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Caleb Niese (7 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Brenton Renner (5.2 innings, 7 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 4 walks, 8 strikeouts). Other: Taylor Schroeder.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) – Joe Deitering single, double, 2 RBIs; TJ Michel double, 3 RBIs; Caleb Giesken double; Austin Ruhe 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.