AYERSVILLE — Ayersville pounded Continental for 12 runs in the second inning on Friday in an 18-7 run-rule victory.
Zac Moss went all five innings for the Pilots and gave up seven runs (six earned) on seven hits, nine strikeouts and two walks.
Luke Delano led the Pilots at the plate with a double, single and three runs. Abe Delano had three RBIs. Continental was led by Ethan Sullivan who had a home run and three RBIs.
Continental 200 05 — 7 7 6
Ayersville 3(12)2 1x — 18 12 1
Records: Ayersville 8-9, Continental 1-10
Winning pitcher: Zac Moss (5 innings, 7 runs, 6 earned, 7 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: E. Sullivan (1.1 innings, 13 runs, 6 earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: T. Shepard.
Leading hitters: (Continental) — E. Sullivan single, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; A. Heidenescher single, double; B. Stegbauer double, 2 RBIs; D. Neinberg triple. (Ayersville) — Luke DeLano single, double, 3 runs; Blake Hauenstein single, double; Trenton Florence 2 singles; Weston McGuire double; Jeremiah Joseph double; Abe DeLano 3 RBIs; Zac Moss 2 runs; Ryne Maag 2 runs; Tyler Winzeler 2 runs.
Antwerp 17, Fayette 5
ANTWERP — A 10-run first inning for Antwerp lifted the Archers over Fayette on Friday, as they defeated the Eagles 17-5 in three innings.
Chase Clark took the mound for the Archers going three innings and giving up no runs on just two hits while striking out five and walking one.
Luke Krouse had a double, single and three RBIs at the plate for the Archers. Chase Clark and Parker Moore each had two singles and two RBIs. Hawk Brehm had a double and two RBIs for the Eagles.
Fayette 000 50 — 5 6 3
Antwerp (10)40 3x — 17 15 1
Records: Antwerp 9-2, Fayette 2-8
Winning pitcher: Chase Clark (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Mason Steel, Cam Fuller.
Losing pitcher: C Moats (2 innings, 14 runs, 6 earned, 12 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Skylar Lester.
Leading hitters: (Fayette) — G Figgins 2 singles; Skylar Lester triple; Hawk Brehm double, 2 RBIs; R Burkhard double; S Maginn 2 RBIs. (Antwerp) — Luke Krouse single, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Chase Clark 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Parker Moore 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Ethan Lichty 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Carson Altimus 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Reid Lichty double; Hunter Sproles double, 2 RBIs; Cam Fuller 2 runs.
Fairview 10, Edon 4
EDON —Fairview defeated Edon 10-4 Friday in non-league action.
Abram Shininger got the win on the mound while also grabbing two singles and two runs scored at the plate. Nathaniel Adkins and Brady Karzynow each had two singles and two runs scored as well.
Fairview 024 200 2 — 10 12 2
Edon 000 000 4 — 4 5 2
Records: Fairview 10-7, Edon 5-9
Winning pitcher: Abram Shininger (2 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Jude Shininger, Jackson Grine, Samuel Clemens.
Losing pitcher: Wade Parrish (4 innings, 8 runs, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) — Abram Shininger 3 singles, 2 runs; Nathaniel Adkins 2 singles, 2 runs; Brady Karzynow 2 singles, 2 runs; Kolton Schooley 2 runs; Ethan Grant 2 RBIs; Bailey Schooley 2 RBIs; Keaton Singer 2 RBIs. (Edon) — Kyler Sapp 2 RBIs.
L. Center 7, Hicksville 6
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to overcome Hicksville 7-6.
The Tigers came back from down 5-2 in the sixth inning to win the game. They scored a run in the top of the seventh to tie it.
TeJay Moore notched two singles, two RBIs and three steals in the win for Liberty Center. Brody Balser had three singles and two runs for Hicksville.
Hicksville 400 001 1 — 6 8 5
L. Center 101 004 1 — 7 9 4
Records: Liberty Center 8-5, Hicksville 4-7
Winning pitcher: Ethan Tampurages (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Brooks Behnfeldt.
Losing pitcher: A Sanders (0+ innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Aiden Champion.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — Brody Balser 3 singles, 2 runs; Zack Thatcher 2 singles; Jackson Bergman double. (Liberty Center) — TeJay Moore 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs, 3 steals; Landon Amstutz 2 singles, 2 runs; Ethan Tampurages double.
Col. Grove 5, Paulding 3
COLUMBUS GROVE — Four runs in the first two innings was all Columbus Grove needed to defeat Paulding 5-3 on Friday.
Same Woods led the Panthers with a double at the plate. Trey Sautter had a double for Columbus Grove.
Paulding 010 011 0 — 3 4 4
C. Grove 310 100 x — 5 7 2
Records: Paulding 8-8
Winning pitcher: M Halker (3 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Otto, Halker.
Losing pitcher: Ethan Foltz (6 innings, 5 runs, 0 earned, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Sam Woods double. (Columbus Grove) — Sautter 2 singles; T Schroeder double.
Bryan 13, Wauseon 2
WAUSEON —Bryan scored 13 runs over the course of the third, fourth and fifth inning on Friday to overcome Wauseon 13-2.
Carter Dominique threw all five innings and gave up just two earned on two hits while fanning six and walking three. Ethan Psurny had three singles and three runs at the plate for the Golden Bears.
Bryan 007 33 — 13 11 1
Wauseon 000 02 — 2 2 3
Records: Bryan 10-4 (5-0 NWOAL), Wauseon 4-12 (2-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Carter Dominique (5 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Little (4 innings, 10 runs, 6 earned, 9 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Waldron.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Ethan Psurny 3 singles, 3 runs; Mikey Wolff 2 singles, 3 runs; Jase Kepler 2 singles, 3 runs; Quinn Brown double; Dylan Dominique 3 RBIs; Carter Dominique 2 RBIs; Taysen Deckrosh 2 RBIs. (Wauseon) — 2 hits.
Archbold 13, Delta 3
ARCHBOLD — Archbold picked up their fourth NWOAL win of the season with a 13-3 victory over Delta.
Zane Behnfeldt threw three innings of three-hit ball while giving up three runs (none earned), fanning four and walking seven.
Jaybe Burkle had a double, single and five RBIs for the Bluestreaks at the plate.
Delta 201 000 — 3 4 5
Archbold 214 042 — 13 13 2
Records: Archbold 8-5 (4-2 NWOAL, Delta 0-14 (0-5 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Zane Behnfeldt (3 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Mason Siegel.
Losing pitcher: L Griesinger (4.2 innings, 11 runs, 9 earned, 11 hits, 1 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: B Morr.
Leading hitters: (Delta) — 4 hits. (Archbold) — Jaybe Burkle single, double, 5 RBIs; Carson Dominique single, double, 2 runs; Cade Miller 2 singles, 3 runs; Zane Behnfeldt 2 singles; DJ Newman 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mason Siegel 2 runs.
Napoleon 6, Maumee 3
MAUMEE — Brett Bostelman connected for a pinch-hit RBI double in the seventh inning to help lead Napoleon to a 6-3 league win over Maumee.
Bostelman also earned the win on the mound in relief with 1.1 innings of scoreless ball for the Wildcats, which trailed 3-1 heading into the fifth inning. Tanner Rubinstein had four hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Napoleon 100 020 3 — 6 10 2
Maumee 030 000 0 — 3 6 1
Records: Napoleon 10-5 (5-1 NLL), Maumee 5-10 (1-5 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Brett Bostelman (1.1 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Lucas Gerken.
Losing pitcher: C. Maulucci (2.1 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: J. Dauer.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — Tanner Rubinstein 3 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Trey Rubinstein 2 singles, 2 runs; Brett Bostelman double. (Maumee) — S. Archambeau 2 singles; Riley home run.
Montpelier 3, Hilltop 0
WEST UNITY — Both Trent Thorp and Ian Hoffman threw complete games as Montpelier topped Hilltop 3-0 in Buckeye Border Conference play.
Thorp earned the win for the Locos and gave up only two hits in the contest. Thorp also had a double in the game for Montpelier.
Montpelier 100 020 0 — 3 4 1
Hilltop 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Records: Montpelier 9-5 (5-2 BBC), Hilltop 4-11 (2-5 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Trent Thorp (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ian Hoffman (7 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) — Trent Thorp double; Easton Richmond 2 runs. (Hilltop) — 2 singles.
Coldwater 7, Kalida 3
KALIDA — Kalida fell to Coldwater on Thursday, giving up six runs in the final three innings of a 7-3 defeat.
Jaden Smith had a double for the Wildcats. Colin Hoffman had two RBIs.
Coldwater 100 222 0 — 7 9 1
Kalida 020 001 0 — 3 6 2
Records: Kalida 10-7.
Winning pitcher: Josh Kaup (7 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Colin Hoffman (3 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Coldwater) — Josh Kaup single, double; Casey Goodwin 2 RBIs. (Kalida) — Jaden Smith double; Colin Hoffman 2 RBIs.
