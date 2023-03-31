Patrick Henry 5, Paulding 1
HAMLER — After giving up a run to tie the game after two and a half innings, Patrick Henry took the lead back in the bottom of the third and didn’t give it back, downing Paulding 5-1 in non-league action on Friday.
The Patriots saw Daniel Schmeltz start and earn the win going four innings and giving up a run on five hits, four strikeouts and walking none. Mason Schwiebert pitched three innings of shutout ball in relief.
Logan Hudson was the leading hitter for PH, scoring twice while Ethan Foltz doubled for the Panthers.
Paulding 001 000 0 — 1 5 2
P. Henry 101 201 x — 5 2 3
Records: Patrick Henry 3-0, Paulding 1-3
Winning pitcher: Daniel Schmeltz (4 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Mason Schwiebert.
Losing pitcher: Patrick Paholak (3.1 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 7 walks). Other: Casey Agler.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Ethan Foltz double. (Patrick Henry) — Logan Hudson 2 runs.
Delphos St. John’s 3, Antwerp 1
ANTWERP — Delphos St. Jonn’s tagged Antwerp starter Reid Lichty for three runs in the first inning and that proved to be enough for the Blue Jays as they held off the Archers for a 3-1 win.
Ethan Lichty was brilliant for the Archers in relief as he threw six innings of no-hit, shutout ball while striking out eight and walking three.
Derek Hines notched a multi-hit day for Antwerp with two singles while Eli Reinhart and Parker Moore each clubbed doubles.
St. John’s 300 000 0 — 3
Antwerp 010 000 0 — 1
Records: Delphos St. John’s 2-1, Antwerp 1-3
Winning pitcher: Braylon Metzger (4 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Reid Lichty. Others: Ethan Lichty (6 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Delphos St. John’s) — Jack Gerker double, 2 RBIs. (Antwerp) — Derek Hines 2 singles; Parker Moore double; Eli Reinhart double.
Continental 9, Pettisville 3
CONTINENTAL — Continental picked up three runs in the first inning as they raced to 9-3 non-league home win over Pettisville.
Ethan Sullivan threw four innings of shutout ball before giving up three runs in the fifth. Overall he went five innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits, 11 strikeouts and one walk.
Sullivan and Sam Newsome each had triples with Sullivan scoring two runs and driving in two more while Quinn Tegenkamp notched two singles, two runs and two RBIs as well.
Pettisville 000 030 0 — 3 3 3
Continental 300 150 x — 9 8 3
Records: Continental 2-2, Pettisville 0-3
Winning pitcher: Ethan Sullivan (5 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Jayden Pitney.
Losing pitcher: Caden Bishop (6 innings, 9 runs, 6 earned, 8 hits, 10 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — 3 singles. (Continental) — Ethan Sullivan single, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Quinn Tegenkamp 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Sam Newsome triple; Jayden Pitney 2 runs.
