PAULDING — Paulding senior Deyton Price recorded his lone hit with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, a walk-off single that gave the Panthers a 3-2 win over Miller City.
Ethan Foltz rapped three singles for Paulding while Logan Tope doubled. Sam Woods struck out seven in six frames.
Miller City 000 100 10 — 2 4 1
Paulding 000 200 01 — 3 11 2
Records: Paulding 12-5, Miller City 13-4.
Winning pitcher: Hunter Kauser (2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Sam Woods.
Losing pitcher: Caleb Giesken (7.2 innings, 3 runs, 11 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Ethan Foltz 3 singles; Logan Tope single, double; Sam Woods 2 singles; Jacob Martinez 2 singles.
Wayne Trace 10, Antwerp 5
ANTWERP — Wayne Trace touched up Antwerp starter Austin Lichty for nine runs and nine hits as the Raiders downed the No. 3 Archers 10-5 in Green Meadows Conference action, clinching at least a share of the league title for Tinora.
Cooper Wenzlick had a single and double for the Raiders while earning the win on the bump. Kyle Slade, Cale Winans and Trevor Speice each added two-hit efforts.
Austin Lichty, Luke Krouse and Hunter Sproles each had doubles in a 10-hit effort by Antwerp.
Wayne Trace 022 060 0 — 10 10 0
Antwerp 210 001 1 — 5 10 0
Records: Wayne Trace 13-5 (4-2 GMC), Antwerp 11-4 (4-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Cooper Wenzlick (5 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Kyle Forrer.
Losing pitcher: Austin Lichty (4.1 innings, 9 runs, 9 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Hunter Sproles.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Cooper Wenzlick single, double; Trevor Speice 2 singles; Kyle Slade 2 singles; Cale Winans 2 singles. (Antwerp) — Luke Krouse single, double; Chase Clark 2 singles; Austin Lichty double; Hunter Sproles double.
Fairview 7, Edon 0
SHERWOOD — Fairview senior Caleb Frank was masterful on the mound, striking out 15 Edon batters in a one-hit performance as the Apaches rolled 7-0.
Frank issued just two walks and hit one batter for the Apaches while Nathaniel Adkins drove in three runs.
Edon 000 000 0 — 0 1 4
Fairview 203 011 x — 7 3 0
Records: Fairview 7-9, Edon 4-14.
Winning pitcher: Caleb Frank (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 15 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Wade Parrish (6 innints, 7 runs, 5 earned, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edon) — 1 single. (Fairview) — 3 singles.
Ayersville 14, Continental 0
CONTINENTAL — Caden Craft fanned 11 in four innings of work for Ayersville, helping lift the Pilots to a 14-0 shutout of Continental.
Craft allowed just two hits and a walk and helped his own cause with a single and double at the dish. Blake Hauenstein doubled and tripled for the Pilots.
Blake Elkins laced a double in the loss for the Pirates.
Ayersville 150 26 — 14 11 0
Continental 000 00 — 0 3 3
Records: Ayersville 11-6, Continental 1-14.
Winning pitcher: Caden Craft (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Cameron Cook.
Losing pitcher: Blake Elkins (4 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Alex Hoeffel.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Blake Hauenstein double, triple; Caden Craft single, double; Blake Eiden 2 singles, 3 runs; Brayden Amoroso double. (Continental) — Blake Elkins single, double.
Wauseon 12, Liberty Center 4
WAUSEON — Wauseon clinched at least a share of its first Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship since 2014, rolling past Liberty Center 12-4.
Connar Penrod struck out 10 over four innings of work while lacing two singles and a double for the Indians, which can clinch the outright title with a win at Patrick Henry on Monday.
Landon Amstutz hit a single and double for LC.
Liberty Center 002 001 1 — 4 6 5
Wauseon 303 204 x — 12 16 3
Records: Wauseon 12-4 (6-0 NWOAL), Liberty Center 2-9 (1-5 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Connar Penrod (4 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walks). Other: Maddox Chamberlin.
Losing pitcher: Cam Krugh (3.2 innings, 8 runs, 2 earned, 9 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Carter Dickman, Tanner Kline.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) — Landon Amstutz single, double, 3 RBIs. (Wauseon) — Connar Penrod 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Eli Delgado 2 singles; Kolton Degroff 2 singles; Clay Stump 2 singles; Cameron Cantu 2 singles; Jaxon Radabaugh double.
Archbold 16, Swanton 6
ARCHBOLD — Archbold staked out a 6-0 lead after one inning and cruised past Swanton for a 16-6 NWOAL victory.
DJ Newman doubled and homered, driving in five runs for Archbold
Devon Crouse doubled for the Bulldogs while Trent Weigeld slugged three base hits.
Swanton 032 10 — 6 7 4
Archbold 600 19 — 16 12 2
Records: Archbold 12-4 (4-2 NWOAL), Swanton 3-10 (1-5 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Brayton Hobbs (3 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Devon Morris.
Losing pitcher: Blake Szalapski (0.1 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Lucas Bloom, Devon Crouse.
Leading hitters: (Swanton) — Trent Weigel 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Devon Crouse double. (Archbold) — DJ Newman single, double, home run, 5 RBIs; Jaybe Burkle single, double, 3 runs; Jack Hurst 2 singles; Devon Morris 2 singles; Carson Dominique double; Brayton Hobbs double.
Bryan 5, Patrick Henry 2
BRYAN — Bryan out-hit Patrick Henry 10-2 and claimed a 5-2 league triumph at Sumpter Field.
Breven Deckrosh struck out seven over five innings for the Golden Bears while slugging a triple.
Patrick Henry 100 100 0 — 2 2 4
Bryan 112 001 x — 5 10 3
Records: Bryan 7-10 (5-1 NWOAL), Patrick Henry 8-9 (2-4 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Breven Deckrosh (5 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Ethan Psurny.
Losing pitcher: Braden Hall (5 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 5 walks). Other: Gage Seemann.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Breven Deckrosh single, triple; Keith Huard single, double; Quinn Brown 2 singles; Titus Rohrer 2 singles.
Evergreen 12, Delta 4
DELTA — Evergreen pitchers Brock Hudik and Nick Smithmyer held Delta to just one hit as the Vikings nabbed a 12-4 league victory.
Smithmyer struck out seven over six innings of relief for the Vikings while Hudik had three base knocks.
Evergreen 002 090 1 — 12 14 3
Delta 200 200 0 — 4 1 3
Records: Evergreen 8-6 (4-2 NWOAL), Delta 4-11 (1-5 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Nick Smithmyer (6 innings, 2 runs, 1 hits, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Brock Hudik.
Losing pitcher: Hunter Hamilton (0.1 innings, 7 runs, 6 earned, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Austin Michael, Bryce Reeves.
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) — Brock Hudik 3 singles, 3 runs; Ashton Sayers single, home run; Zach Laver single, double, 3 RBIs; Payton Boucher single, double; Austin Marvin single, double, 3 runs.
North Central 9, Hilltop 3
PIONEER — North Central pitcher Ethan Beard held Hilltop to two base hits in a 9-3 BBC victory for the Eagles.
Beard struck out five in the complete-game win while Quin Burt rapped a single and double.
Hilltop 000 030 0 — 3 2 4
North Central 003 204 x — 9 6 1
Records: North Central 10-7 (7-1 BBC), Hilltop 3-15 (3-5 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Ethan Beard (7 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ian Hoffman (6 innings, 9 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (North Central) — Quin Burt single, double.
Coldwater 6, Kalida 1
COLDWATER — Coldwater stifled Kalida to the tune of five hits to knock off the Wildcats, 6-1.
Zack McKibben had a single and double in the win for the Division III No. 9 Cavaliers in the win over the D-IV No. 13 Wildcats.
Kalida 000 010 0 — 1 5 1
Coldwater 110 022 x — 6 9 2
Records: Coldwater 14-4, Kalida 13-4.
Winning pitcher: Sudhoff (5 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Carson Klausing (4 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Coldwater) — Zack McKibben single, double; Sudhoff double; Dellinger double.
