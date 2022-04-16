PIONEER — Paulding dealt North Central its first loss of the season, scoring five times in the last two innings to hold off the Eagles in baseball action on Friday, 11-9.
Sam Woods had two singles and a double to lead the Panthers at the dish while Ethan Foltz struck out nine over six innings to earn the win.
Gendron, Wheeler and Zach Hayes all recorded doubles in the loss for North Central.
Paulding 204 002 3 — 11 9 2
North Central 000 140 4 — 9 9 1
Records: Paulding 4-3, North Central 6-1.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Foltz (6 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Wyatt Beckman.
Losing pitcher: Ethan Beard (3.2 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Sam Moore, Clay Douglass, Keanu Miller, Colton Hicks.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Sam Woods 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Logan Tope single, double, 3 RBIs; Jacob Martinez 2 singles, 2 runs; Larkin Yates double; Peyton Adams 2 RBIs; Casey Agler 2 runs. (North Central) — Sam Wheeler single, double, 2 runs; Quin Burt 2 singles, 2 runs; Colton Hicks 2 singles; Connor Gendron double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Zach Hayes double.
Patrick Henry 10, P-G 0
HAMLER — Patrick Henry scored in all four innings in which it batted, picking up a 10-0 win in five frames over visiting Pandora-Gilboa.
Landon Johnson scattered three hits and struck out five to help earn the shutout victory for the Patriots. Logan Hudson and Nash Meyer had two singles each, combining to score five of PH’s five runs.
Pandora-Gilboa 000 00 — 0 3 2
Patrick Henry 223 33x — 10 5 0
Records: Patrick Henry 3-2.
Winning pitcher: Landon Johnson (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Nate Maag (2 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Tanner Hovest.
Leading hitters: (Pandora-Gilboa) — Grant Farthing triple. (Patrick Henry) — Logan Hudson 2 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Nash Meyer 2 singles, 2 runs; Daniel Schmeltz 2 RBIs.
Miller City 14, Bluffton 0
BLUFFTON — An eight-run first inning was more than enough for Miller City en route to a 14-0 shutout victory at Bluffton.
Connor Hermiller rapped a single and double in the win for the Wildcats while Caleb Warnimont allowed just two hits without a walk over five frames, striking out 11.
Miller City 805 01 — 14 11 1
Bluffton 000 00 — 0 2 2
Records: Miller City 7-2.
Winning pitcher: Caleb Warnimont (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Tyler Cupples (0.2 innings, 7 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Jaden Coonfare, Brody Anderson.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) — Connor Hermiller single, double; Caleb Warnimont 2 singles, 2 runs; Austin Ruhe double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Caleb Niese double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Dillon Peck 3 RBIs; Brendan Barlage 2 runs. (Bluffton) — 2 singles.
