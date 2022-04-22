NAPOLEON — Behind a gem on the mound by Blake Wolf, Napoleon knocked off state-ranked Perrysburg 6-2 to move to 3-0 in the Northern Lakes League in Friday baseball action.
Wolf struck out seven in a complete-game win, allowing just three hits and a walk in the effort. Kaleb Woods laced a pair of singles to help the cause.
Purdue commit Conner Walendzak clubbed a two-run homer in the third inning in the first loss of the year for the Yellowjackets (No. 5 Division I OHSBCA).
Perrysburg 002 000 0 — 2 3 4
Napoleon 033 000 x — 6 6 1
Records: Napoleon 6-4 (3-0 NLL), Perrysburg 9-1 (2-1 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Blake Wolf (7 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: TJ Takats (1.1 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Hubbard.
Leading hitters: (Perrysburg) — Conner Walendzak home run, 2 RBIs. (Napoleon) — Kaleb Woods 2 singles.
Fairview 13, Continental 3
FAIRVIEW — Fairview exploded for 11 runs in the third inning to surge past Continental, 13-3.
Adam Lashaway homered in the win for the Apaches, which had seven of its 10 total batters record at least one hit. Abram Shininger struck out nine in the five-frame triumph.
Alex Heidenescher laced a double in the loss for the Pirates.
Continental 111 00 — 3 4 0
Fairview 02(11) 0x — 13 8 3
Records: Fairview 6-6, Continental 0-9.
Winning pitcher: Abram Shininger (5 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Hunter Rue (2.1 innings, 10 runs, 9 earned, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Ethan Sullivan.
Leading hitters: (Continental) — Alex Heidenescher double. (Fairview) — Keaton Singer 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Adam Lashaway home run, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Nathaniel Adkins 2 runs; Brady Karzynow 2 runs; Ethan Grant 2 runs; Abram Shininger 2 runs; Easton Kime 2 RBIs.
Hilltop 4, Antwerp 2
WEST UNITY — Hilltop plated three runs in the fifth inning to deal state-ranked Antwerp its first loss of the season, 4-2.
Raace Haynes doubled in the win for the Cadets, which won despite recording just three hits. Wade Wagner pitched six frames to earn the win.
Chase Clark and Carson Altimus each had two-baggers for the Archers (No. 14 D-IV).
Antwerp 101 000 0 — 2 7 2
Hilltop 010 030 x — 4 3 4
Records: Hilltop 3-7, Antwerp 7-1.
Winning pitcher: Wade Wagner (6 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Save: Raace Haynes.
Losing pitcher: Carson Altimus (3 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Reid Lichty.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) — Hunter Sproles 2 singles; Chase Clark double, 2 runs; Carson Altimus double. (Hilltop) — Raace Haynes double, Devin Dempsey 2 RBIs.
Liberty-Benton 10, Paulding 0
FINDLAY — Paulding was unable to find a hit against Liberty-Benton sophomore pitcher Ashton Crawford, falling 10-0 to the host Eagles.
Ethan Foltz struck out four in four frames but allowed nine hits in the start for the Panthers.
Paulding 000 00 — 0 0 2
Liberty-Benton 203 41 — 10 9 0
Records: Liberty-Benton 9-3, Paulding 6-5.
Winning pitcher: Ashton Crawford (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Ethan Foltz (4 innings, 9 runs, 9 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Larkin Yates.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — 0 hits. (Liberty-Benton) — Connor Boyd single, double, 2 runs; Ashton Crawford single, double; Trey Moser 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Lincoln Garlock 3 runs; Kam Garlock 2 runs.
Wauseon 15, Delta 0
WAUSEON — Wauseon got back to winning ways in league play, blanking visiting Delta, 15-0.
Jude Armstrong drove in three runs, one of seven different Indians to single int he win. Will Sherman struck out six over five innings, scattering five hits in the shutout win.
Freshman Brady Morr laced three base hits in the loss for the Panthers.
Delta 000 00 — 0 5 6
Wauseon 144 6x — 15 7 1
Records: Wauseon 4-8 (2-1 NWOAL), Delta 0-12 (0-3 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Will Sherman (5 innings, 0 runs, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Bradyn Ruffer (3 innings, 10 runs, 5 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Brady Morr.
Leading hitters: (Delta) — Brady Morr 3 singles. (Wauseon) — Jude Armstrong 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Mason Thomas 3 runs; Reece Nation 2 runs; Kaden Clymer 2 runs; Tyson Rodriguez 2 runs.
Liberty Center 7, Evergreen 4
METAMORA — Liberty Center built up a 6-0 lead heading to the bottom of the third inning and nabbed a 7-4 NWOAL win at Evergreen.
Zander Zeiter doubled in a three-hit day for LC while Landen Kruse connected for a triple.
Landen Vance tripled at the plate and was dealt the loss on the mound for the Vikings.
Liberty Center 024 001 0 — 7 11 2
Evergreen 001 300 0 — 4 4 3
Records: Liberty Center 5-4 (2-2 NWOAL), Evergreen 6-4 (2-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Brooks Behnfeldt (2.1 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Other: Carter Dickman.
Losing pitcher: Landen Vance (3 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Nick Smithmyer.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) — Zander Zeiter 2 singles, double; Zane Zeiter 2 singles; Landon Kruse triple; Evan Conrad 2 runs, 2 RBIs. (Evergreen) — Hunter Vaculik 2 singles; Landen Vance triple.
Patrick Henry 11, Pettisville 1
HAMLER — Patrick Henry’s Daniel Schmeltz recorded a no-hitter for the Patriots in an 11-1 victory over Pettisville.
Schmeltz struck out nine, walking six in five frames for the PH. Aiden Behrman and Houston Miranda each homered in the triumph.
Caden Bishop recorded the lone RBI for the Blackbirds.
Pettisville 000 10 — 1 0 2
Patrick Henry 106 04 — 11 7 1
Records: Patrick Henry 6-3, Pettisville 2-5.
Winning pitcher: Daniel Schmeltz (5 innings, 1 run, 0 hits, 9 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: Josh Norr (3 innings, 7 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Josh Basselman.
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) — 0 singles. (Patrick Henry) — Aiden Behrman single, home run, 2 RBIs; Nash Meyer 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Houston Miranda home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Logan Hudson double; Landon Johnson 2 runs.
Fremont (Ind.) 13, Edon 1
EDON — Edon was plagued by nine errors on Friday in a 13-1 home loss to Fremont (Ind.).
Ethan Steinke laced a triple, one of just three hits on the day for the Bombers.
Fremont 023 113 3 — 13 12 1
Edon 000 001 0 — 1 3 9
Records: Edon 4-5.
Winning pitcher: R. Crabill (5 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: D. Friend.
Losing pitcher: Wade Parrish (4 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 10 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Cole Vasquez, Chris Joice.
Leading hitters: (Fremont) — C. Beeman 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; E. Bock 2 singles; N. Miller 2 singles; B. Foulk 2 singles; C. Hufnagle 3 runs; R. Crabill 2 runs. (Edon) — Ethan Steinke triple.
Montpelier 17, Stryker 0
MONTPELIER — Montpelier’s Trent Thorp and Easten Richmond combined to no-hit Stryker in a 17-0 BBC victory.
Thorp fanned five over the first four frames before Richmond pitched the fifth. Jaxon Richmond was deadly at the dish, clubbing two home runs and driving in seven runs for the Locos.
Stryker 000 00 — 0 0 7
Montpelier 714 5x — 17 10 0
Records: Montpelier 7-3 (3-1 BBC), Stryker 0-9 (0-5 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Trent Thorp (4 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Easten Richmond.
Losing pitcher: Teyvon Harris (0.1 innings, 7 runs, 6 earned, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jacpb Myers, Braylen Wickerham, Levi Barnum, Jacob Cadwell.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) — 0 singles. (Montpelier) — Jaxon Richmond single, 2 home runs, 4 runs, 7 RBIs; Jarron Dohner 3 singles, 2 runs; Landon Fackler 2 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Trent Thorp 2 runs.
Kalida 5, Spencerville 2
SPENCERVILLE — Kalida boosted its record to 8-5 on the season, downing host Spencerville 5-2.
Ryan Klausing struck out five in six innings for the Wildcats while Justin Siebeneck and Bubba Smith each doubled.
Kalida 300 010 1 — 5 8 1
Spencerville 002 000 0 — 2 4 4
Records: Kalida 8-5.
Winning pitcher: Ryan Klausing (6 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Save: Justin Siebeneck.
Losing pitcher: Osting (7 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) — Justin Siebeneck single, double; Bubba Smith single, double; Jaden Smith 2 RBIs. (Spencerville) — Harter double.
Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Lima Bath 1
GLANDORF — Ottawa-Glandorf pitcher Carter Duling struck out 11 Bath batters, dealing the Wildcats their first WBL defeat, 5-1.
Duling allowed just four hits and two walks in the win for O-G while Brad Maag doubled for the Titans’ only hit of the game.
Lima Bath 000 000 1 — 1 4 3
O-G 100 103 x — 5 1 1
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 5-4 (3-2 WBL), Lima Bath 6-6 (4-1 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Carter Duling (6 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Blaine Albright.
Leading hitters: (Lima Bath) — Carter Parlapiano 2 singles. (Ottawa-Glandorf) — Brad Maag double.
