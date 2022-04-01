Liberty Center 11, Toledo Bowsher 1

TOLEDO — Liberty Center put seven runs on Toledo Bowsher in the second inning that helped them cruise to an 11-1 six inning triumph over the Blue Racers on Friday.

Carter Dickman got the win on the bump for the Tigers going three innings and allowing a just one hit and a run (not earned) while walking two and striking out four.

At the plate Landon Kruse knocked in three runs going 2-for-2 at the plate with three singles and also scoring two runs. Zac Weaver was 3-for-4 with three singles, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Liberty Center 072 002 — 11 8 1

Bowsher 100 000 — 1 3 3

Records: Liberty Center 1-0, Bowsher 1-1.

Winning pitcher: Carter Dickman (3 innings,1 run, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Losing pitcher: Spencer Leigel (3 innings, 9 runs, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Leading hitters: Liberty Center — Zander Zeiter single, double; Zac Weaver, 3 singles, 2 runs; Landon Kruse 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs.

